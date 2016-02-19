Historical and Philosophical Roots of Perception
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Perception, Volume I: Historical and Philosophical Roots of Perception aims to bring together essential aspects of the very large, diverse, and widely scattered literature on human perception and to give a précis of the state of knowledge in every area of perception. This volume deals with the fundamentals of perceptual systems. The book begins with some philosophical problems of perception, of sense experience, of epistemology, and some questions on the philosophy of mind. It also considers the perceptual structure, association, attention, cognition and knowledge, consciousness and action. There are also chapters emphasizing several contemporary views of perception. Psychologists, biologists, and those interested in the study of human perception will find a book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Part I. Philosophical Roots
Chapter 1. Sense Experience
I. The Epistemological Problem of Perception
II. Cartesianism and Its Critics
Chapter 2. Some Philosophical Problems of Perception
I. Introduction
II. General Schema of a Common Kind of Philosophical Problem of Perception
III. Preliminary Clarification of the Ordinary Concept of Perception
IV. Inconsistent Sets of Sentences That Constitute Philosophical Problems of Perception
IV. Four Prima Facie Solutions to Problems Constituted by the Inconsistent Sets; Each Solution Rejects One or More of the Three General Presuppositions
Chapter 3. Epistemology
I. Radical Skepticism
II. The Appeal to Meaning
III. The Revolt Against Meaning
IV. Psychologism
V. Sense Data and Unconscious Inferences
VI. Knowledge and Inference
Chapter 4. Some Questions in the Philosophy of Mind
I. Introduction
II. Some General Consideration About the Mind/Body Distinction
III. Main Sources of Philosophical Problems About Mind
IV. Physicalism
V. Religion and Mind
VI. Free Will
VII. Describing, Reporting, and Expressing One's Thoughts and Feelings
Part II. Historical Background of Contemporary Perception
Chapter 5. The Problem of Perceptual Structure
I. Introduction
II. Recognition of the Problem
III. Solving the Problem by Ignoring It
IV. Recognition That Ignoring the Problem Doesn't Make It Go Away
V. A Proposed Solution: A New Element
VI. Another Proposed Solution: Empirism
VII. Turning the Problem Right Side Up
VIII. Beginnings of a Quantitative Solution
IX. Beginnings of a Physiological Solution
X. Summary and Conclusion
Chapter 6. Association (and the Nativist-Empiricist Axis)
I. Philosophical Background
II. Empiricism, Association, and Perception
III. Opposition and Alternatives to Empiricism: The Rise of Nativism
IV. Nativism and Empiricism: Data
V. Epilogue: What Is Learned?
Chapter 7. Consciousness, Perception, and Action
I. The Concepts of Consciousness, Perception, and Stimulus
II. Judgment Hypotheses
III. Act Hypotheses
IV. The Role of Bodily Activities
Chapter 8. Attention
I. The Prebehaviorist Period
II. The Interwar Period
III. The Postwar Period
Chapter 9. Cognition and Knowledge: Psychological Epistemology
I. Introduction and Overview
II. Three Ways of Knowing
III. Cognitive Structure
IV. Toward a Psychology and Philosophy of the Weltanschauung
Part III. Contemporary Views of Perception
A. Modern Classical Tradition
Chapter 10. Organization and the Gestalt Tradition
I. The Gestalt Approach to the Problem of Organization
II. Other Approaches to Perceptual Organization
III. In Summary and Assessment
Chapter 11. The Learning Tradition
I. The Historical Structure of Learning Theory
II. Perceptual Commitments of Learning Theory
III. Learning-Theoretic Acknowledgments of Perception
B. Current Psychological Emphases
Chapter 12. The Historical and Philosophical Background of Cognitive Approaches to Psychology
I. History of Philosophical Theories
II. Purposiveness
III. Creativity
IV. Structure
V. Conscious Experience
VI. Epilogue
Chapter 13. Choosing a Paradigm for Perception
I. Introduction
II. The Selection of Paradigms by Data
III. Perceptual Facts to Challenge Paradigm Candidates
IV. Summary of the Questions
V. The Paradigm Candidates Challenged by Questions
VI. The Candidates' Scores
VII. Conclusions
Chapter 14. The Visual System: Environmental Information
I. Introduction
II. Historical Notes
III. The Eye as a Camera
IV. The Relation of Geometrical Optics to Ecological Optics
V. Contour
VI. Useful Properties of Light
VII. The Dense Network of Rays
VIII. The Stationary Convergence Point
IX. A Magic Cube
X. Point Sources and Point Sinks
XI. The Pickup Device
XII. Summary
Chapter 15. A Note on Ecological Optics Text
Chapter 16. Information Processing
I. Origins of Information Processing Approaches
II. The Unity of Sensation, Perception, Memory, Retrieval, Cognition, and Knowledge
III. Specification of Stages
IV. Definition of Information
V. Types of Information Processing Models
VI. Conclusion
Chapter 17. Automata
I. Introduction
II. Perceptrons
III. Automata and Line Drawings
IV. Picture-Parsing Grammars
V. Learning
Chapter 18. The Developmental Emphasis
I. Association or the Gestalt Theory
II. Does the Baby Perceive as Soon as It Is Born?
III. Interaction between Maturation and Exercise
IV. The Role of Action in Perceptual Development
V. Conclusion
Chapter 19. Phenomenology
I. A General Survey of Phenomenology
II. The Phenomenological Theory of Perception
Chapter 20. Transactional and Probabilistic Functionalism
I. Transaction
II. The Ames Demonstrations
III. Brunswik's "Lens Model" of Perception
IV. Perceptual Learning and Development
V. Perception and Other Knowledge
VI. Probabilism and Representative Design
VII. Persons as Stimulus Objects
VIII. Current Status
