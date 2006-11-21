Historic Control Textbooks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080453460, 9780080555379

Historic Control Textbooks

1st Edition

Editors: Janos Gertler
eBook ISBN: 9780080555379
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080453460
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 21st November 2006
Page Count: 321
Table of Contents

  • Contact Details
  • Editor's Foreword
  • President's Foreword
  • Early Control Textbooks in Brasil
    • Contrôle Automáitico – Teoria e Projeto
    • Princípios de Controle e Servomecanismos
  • Early Control Textbooks in the People's Republic of China
    • Fundamental Theory of Automatic Control
    • Fundamentals of Automatic Control
    • Servomechanisms
    • Fundamentals of Automatic Control Theory
  • Early Control Textbooks in the Czech Republic (Czechoslovakia)
    • Servomechanismy
    • Foundations of Automatic Control
    • Elements of Control Loops
    • Dynamics of Controlled Systems
  • Early Control Textbooks in Denmark
    • Early Automatic Control Education in Denmark
  • Early Control Textbooks in Finland
    • Background
    • Basics of Servomechanisms
    • Theoretical Background of Control Engineering, Vols. 1-2
  • Early Control Textbooks in France
    • Background
    • Technologie et calcul pratique des systèmes asservis (Technology and practical design of feedback systems)
    • Méthodes Modernes d’Etude des Systèmes Asservis
    • Commande optimale des processus
  • Early Control Textbooks in Germany
    • Die selbsttätige Regelung (Feedback Control)
    • Dynamik selbsttätiger Regelungen (Dynamics of Automatic Feedback Control)
    • Kleines Handbuch technischer Regelungsvorgänge (Compact Handbook of Engineering Control Processes)
  • Early Control Textbooks in Hungary
    • Introduction
    • Automatika (Automation) (Lecture notes)
    • Szabályozások Dinamikája (Dynamics of Control Systems)
    • Automatika (Automation)
  • Early Control Textbooks in Italy
    • La Regolazione delle Turbine Idrauliche
    • Teoria della Regolazione Automatica
    • Lezioni di Controlli Automatici - Teoria dei Sistemi Lineari e Stazionari (Lectures on Automatic Control - Linear and Time-lnvariant Systems)
    • Elementi di servomeccanismi e controlli
  • Early Control Textbooks in Japan
    • Jidouseigyo no Riron to Jissai (Control Theory and Practice)
    • Jidouseigyo Nyumon (Introduction to Control Theory)
    • Jidouseigyo Rironi (Automatic Control Theory)
  • Early Control Textbooks in Korea
    • Automatic Control Analysis and Control Devices
    • Linear Control System Engineering
  • Early control Textbooks in the Netherlands
    • Elementaire Theorie van de Automatische Procesregeling (Elementary Theory of Automatic ProcessControl)
    • Regeltechniek en Automatisering in de Procesindustrie (Control and Automation in Process Industry)
    • Regeltechniek
  • Early Control Textbooks in Norway
    • Control Engineering (Reguleringsteknikk) Vol. 1
    • Control Engineering (Reguleringsteknikk) Vol. 2
    • Control Engineering (Reguleringsteknikk) Vol. 3
  • Early Control Textbooks in Poland
    • Fundamentals of Control Systems - Volume I: Linear Systems
    • Fundamentals of Automatic Control
  • Early Control Textbooks in Russia (Soviet Union)
    • Introduction
    • Foundations of automatic regulation: theory
    • Lectures on the theory of automatic control
    • Elements of the theory of automatic regulation
    • Some problems in the theory of stability of motion
  • Early Control Textbooks in Spain
    • Teoría de los Servomecanismos (Servomechanism Theory)
  • Early Control Textbooks in Sweden
    • Reglerteori (Control Theory)
    • Reglerteori (Control Theory)
  • Early Control Textbooks in Switzerland
    • Die Regelung von Dampfanlagen (Control of Thermal Power Plants)
  • Early Control Textbooks in Turkey
    • Servomekanizmalarin Prensipleri
    • Otomatik Kontrol Ders Notlari (Automatic Control Course Notes)
  • Early Control Textbooks in the United Kingdom
    • An Introduction to Servomechanisms
    • An Introduction to the Theory of Control in Mechanical Engineering
    • Servomechanisms
  • Early Control Textbooks in the United States of America
    • Network Analysis and Feedback Amplifier Design
    • Theory of Servomechanisms
    • Engineering Cybernetics
    • Automatic Feedback Control System Synthesis
    • Sampled-data Control Systems
    • Stability by Liapunov's Direct Method. With Applications
    • Adaptive Control Processes: A Guided Tour
    • Linear System Theory. The State Space Approach
    • Optimal Control

Description

This collection is to present the earliest textbooks that grew out of the original development of automatic control, and the many others that followed very soon, in various countries, and in various languages. We set out to collect information on one to four books from each country, including a brief description of the background, history and contents of the book, a picture of the front page, and copies of one to a few "typical" pages. With the latter, we intended to show pages that contain an equation or figure, easily recognizable to anyone familiar with control, embedded in the text written in one of the many languages and, in some cases, in various scripts. The present collection contains 62 entries from 21 countries.

