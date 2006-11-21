Historic Control Textbooks

This collection is to present the earliest textbooks that grew out of the original development of automatic control, and the many others that followed very soon, in various countries, and in various languages. We set out to collect information on one to four books from each country, including a brief description of the background, history and contents of the book, a picture of the front page, and copies of one to a few "typical" pages. With the latter, we intended to show pages that contain an equation or figure, easily recognizable to anyone familiar with control, embedded in the text written in one of the many languages and, in some cases, in various scripts. The present collection contains 62 entries from 21 countries.