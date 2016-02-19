Histophysiology of Synapses and Neurosecretion

Histopbysiology of Synapses and Neurosecretion discusses the relationship between subcellular structure and function in synapses. The title discusses how neurosecretion phenomenon takes place in the important areas of central and peripheral nervous system. The first part of text deals with the synapse. Topics such as the concept of synaptic transmission, morphology of synaptic region, and ultrastructure of synaptic region are covered in the first part. Part I also discusses the MORPHO-physiological correlations in certain synapses; and neurochemical studies in isolated nerve endings and synaptic vesicles of the CNS. The second part of the selection covers neorosecretion. Part II tackles the neurohumoral mechanisms and secretion in the hypothalamicneurohypophysial system; secretory processes; and secretion in adrenergic nerves and endings. The book will be of great use to student, researchers, and practitioners of neurology.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Part I The Synapse

1 General Concepts on Synaptic Transmission

Morphological Concept of the Synapse

Physiological Concept of the Synapse

Mechanisms of Synaptic Transmission

Microphysiological Studies of Synaptic Transmission

Summary

2 Morphology of the Synaptic Region

Distribution of Synapses: Specific Synaptic Patterns

Number and Size of Endings

Structure of Synaptic Endings

Summary

3 General Ultrastructure of the Synaptic Region

Preliminary Observations of Synaptic Regions with the Electron Microscope

General Description of the Synaptic Region

Summary

4 Ultrastructure of Special Synapses and the Problem of Localization of Synaptic Vesicles

Ultrastructure of the Neuromuscular Junction

Synapses in Peripheral Ganglia

Synapses in the Electric Organ

Invertebrate Synapses

Microvesicles in Receptor Endings

Microvesicles in Regenerating Nerves

The Problem of the Localization of Synaptic Vesicles

The Role of Acetylcholine at Pre- and Postsynaptic Sites

Ultrastructure of Electrical Synapses

Summary

5 Morpho-physiological Correlations in Certain Synapses

Changes in Nerve Endings of the Adrenal Medulla after Electrical Stimulation

Origin of Synaptic Vesicles

Stimulation of the Neuromuscular Junction

Mobilization of Synaptic Vesicles

Changes in Synaptic Structure With Environmental Temperature

The Synaptic Vesicles as Units of Transmitter Substances

The Action of Botulin Toxin on Synaptic Transmission

Physiology and Geometry of the Synapse

The So-Called Synaptic Barrier

Summary

6 Synaptic Vesicles and the Functional Changes of Synapses During Nerve Degeneration

Submicroscopic Morphology of Degenerating Synapses

Submicroscopic Morphology and Function in Degenerating Myoneuronal Junctions

Summary

7 Synapses of the Retina

Submicroscopic Morphology of Rod and Cone Synapses

Submicroscopic Morphology and Function of Inner Synapses of the Retina

Summary

8 Neurochemical Studies in Isolated Nerve Endings and Synaptic Vesicles of the CNS

Acetylcholine and Cholineacetylase Containing Particles of the Brain

Acetylcholinesterase in the Nervous Tissue

Isolation of Synaptic Vesicles

Isolation of Nerve Endings Containing the ACh-System

Localization of the ACh-System Within the Synaptic Complex

Further Studies on the Isolation of Nerve Endings

Subcellular Localization of AChE and Synaptic Function

Release of Acetylcholine from Isolated Nerve Endings

The Physiological Release of ACh

Subcellular Distribution of 5-Hydroxytryptamine and 5-Hydroxytryptamine Decarboxylase in the CNS

Subcellular Distribution of Noradrenaline (NA) in the CNS

Subcellular Distribution of Monoaminooxidase (MAO) in the CNS

Subcellular Distribution of Enzymes related to γ-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)

Summary

Part II Neurosecretion

9 Neurohumoral Mechanisms and Secretion in the Hypothalamic-Neurohypophysial System

Unitary Concept of Neurohumoral Mechanisms

The Hypotbalamic-Neurohypophysial System

Neurosecretion in Synaptic Areas of Annelids and Molluscs

Summary

10 Secretory Process of the Adrenal Medulla

Cell Types in the Adrenal Medulla

Submicroscopic Morphology of the Adrenomedullarv Cells

Formation of the Secretion Droplets

Nature of the Secretion Droplets

Release of the Secretion Droplets

Summary

11 Secretory Process in the Nerve Endings of the Pineal Gland

Structure and Innervation of the Pineal Gland

Submicroscopic Morphology of the Pinealocyte

Adrenergic Nerve Fibers and Endings of the Pineal Gland

Plurivesicular Material of the Pineal Nerve Endings

Summary

12 Secretion in Adrenergic Nerves and Endings

Structural Organization of Neuroerffectors

The Plurivesicular Component of Adrenergic Axons and Endings

Biosynthesis, Storage and Release of the Transmitter in Adrenergic Nerves

Adrenergic Axons and Endings in the Hypothalamus

Summary

References

Index