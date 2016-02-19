Histophysiology of Synapses and Neurosecretion
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences
Description
Histopbysiology of Synapses and Neurosecretion discusses the relationship between subcellular structure and function in synapses. The title discusses how neurosecretion phenomenon takes place in the important areas of central and peripheral nervous system. The first part of text deals with the synapse. Topics such as the concept of synaptic transmission, morphology of synaptic region, and ultrastructure of synaptic region are covered in the first part. Part I also discusses the MORPHO-physiological correlations in certain synapses; and neurochemical studies in isolated nerve endings and synaptic vesicles of the CNS. The second part of the selection covers neorosecretion. Part II tackles the neurohumoral mechanisms and secretion in the hypothalamicneurohypophysial system; secretory processes; and secretion in adrenergic nerves and endings. The book will be of great use to student, researchers, and practitioners of neurology.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I The Synapse
1 General Concepts on Synaptic Transmission
Morphological Concept of the Synapse
Physiological Concept of the Synapse
Mechanisms of Synaptic Transmission
Microphysiological Studies of Synaptic Transmission
Summary
2 Morphology of the Synaptic Region
Distribution of Synapses: Specific Synaptic Patterns
Number and Size of Endings
Structure of Synaptic Endings
Summary
3 General Ultrastructure of the Synaptic Region
Preliminary Observations of Synaptic Regions with the Electron Microscope
General Description of the Synaptic Region
Summary
4 Ultrastructure of Special Synapses and the Problem of Localization of Synaptic Vesicles
Ultrastructure of the Neuromuscular Junction
Synapses in Peripheral Ganglia
Synapses in the Electric Organ
Invertebrate Synapses
Microvesicles in Receptor Endings
Microvesicles in Regenerating Nerves
The Problem of the Localization of Synaptic Vesicles
The Role of Acetylcholine at Pre- and Postsynaptic Sites
Ultrastructure of Electrical Synapses
Summary
5 Morpho-physiological Correlations in Certain Synapses
Changes in Nerve Endings of the Adrenal Medulla after Electrical Stimulation
Origin of Synaptic Vesicles
Stimulation of the Neuromuscular Junction
Mobilization of Synaptic Vesicles
Changes in Synaptic Structure With Environmental Temperature
The Synaptic Vesicles as Units of Transmitter Substances
The Action of Botulin Toxin on Synaptic Transmission
Physiology and Geometry of the Synapse
The So-Called Synaptic Barrier
Summary
6 Synaptic Vesicles and the Functional Changes of Synapses During Nerve Degeneration
Submicroscopic Morphology of Degenerating Synapses
Submicroscopic Morphology and Function in Degenerating Myoneuronal Junctions
Summary
7 Synapses of the Retina
Submicroscopic Morphology of Rod and Cone Synapses
Submicroscopic Morphology and Function of Inner Synapses of the Retina
Summary
8 Neurochemical Studies in Isolated Nerve Endings and Synaptic Vesicles of the CNS
Acetylcholine and Cholineacetylase Containing Particles of the Brain
Acetylcholinesterase in the Nervous Tissue
Isolation of Synaptic Vesicles
Isolation of Nerve Endings Containing the ACh-System
Localization of the ACh-System Within the Synaptic Complex
Further Studies on the Isolation of Nerve Endings
Subcellular Localization of AChE and Synaptic Function
Release of Acetylcholine from Isolated Nerve Endings
The Physiological Release of ACh
Subcellular Distribution of 5-Hydroxytryptamine and 5-Hydroxytryptamine Decarboxylase in the CNS
Subcellular Distribution of Noradrenaline (NA) in the CNS
Subcellular Distribution of Monoaminooxidase (MAO) in the CNS
Subcellular Distribution of Enzymes related to γ-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA)
Summary
Part II Neurosecretion
9 Neurohumoral Mechanisms and Secretion in the Hypothalamic-Neurohypophysial System
Unitary Concept of Neurohumoral Mechanisms
The Hypotbalamic-Neurohypophysial System
Neurosecretion in Synaptic Areas of Annelids and Molluscs
Summary
10 Secretory Process of the Adrenal Medulla
Cell Types in the Adrenal Medulla
Submicroscopic Morphology of the Adrenomedullarv Cells
Formation of the Secretion Droplets
Nature of the Secretion Droplets
Release of the Secretion Droplets
Summary
11 Secretory Process in the Nerve Endings of the Pineal Gland
Structure and Innervation of the Pineal Gland
Submicroscopic Morphology of the Pinealocyte
Adrenergic Nerve Fibers and Endings of the Pineal Gland
Plurivesicular Material of the Pineal Nerve Endings
Summary
12 Secretion in Adrenergic Nerves and Endings
Structural Organization of Neuroerffectors
The Plurivesicular Component of Adrenergic Axons and Endings
Biosynthesis, Storage and Release of the Transmitter in Adrenergic Nerves
Adrenergic Axons and Endings in the Hypothalamus
Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180595
About the Author
Eduardo D.P. De Robertis
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of General Anatomy and Embryology, University of Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires (Argentina)