Histopathology of Preclinical Toxicity Studies - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780444538567, 9780444538611

Histopathology of Preclinical Toxicity Studies

4th Edition

Interpretation and Relevance in Drug Safety Evaluation

Authors: Peter Greaves
eBook ISBN: 9780444538611
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444538567
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th November 2011
Page Count: 892
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
149.00
104.30
104.30
104.30
119.20
104.30
104.30
119.20
214.50
150.15
150.15
150.15
171.60
150.15
150.15
171.60
215.00
150.50
150.50
150.50
172.00
150.50
150.50
172.00
165.00
115.50
115.50
115.50
132.00
115.50
115.50
132.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
199.95
139.97
139.97
139.97
159.96
139.97
139.97
159.96
125.00
87.50
87.50
87.50
100.00
87.50
87.50
100.00
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The new 4th edition of Histopathology of Preclinical Toxicity Studies is now completely in full color and continues to describe the pathology found in drug safety studies in laboratory animals with an evidence-based discussion of the relevance of these findings to the clinical investigation of new drugs for humans. Organized according to organ systems, this revision features a thoroughly updated bibliography and discusses new drug-induced pathologies and applicable species comparisons to aid in the preclinical safety assessment of new medicines. This updated reference is essential for those involved in drug safety evaluation, including pathologists, toxicologists and pharmacologists working in corporate, government, academic and research settings.

Key Features

  • This edition is in full color and features nearly 200 high-quality images
  • Provides extended commentary on the relevance of pathological findings and features a fully updated bibliography containing sources for further reading
  • Includes new content coverage on the commonly used transgenic animal models that are used in safety assessment, specific tumor types induced by drugs in rodents, and new drug-induced pathologies and lesions

Readership

Clinical toxicologists, pathologists, and pharmacologists involved professionally in drug safety evaluation and especially those researchers working in pharmaceutical companies, contract laboratories and in government agencies

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

References

Chapter 2. Integumentary System

Skin and subcutaneous tissue

References

Chapter 3. Mammary Gland

References

Chapter 4. Hemopoietic and Lymphatic Systems

Blood and bone marrow

Lymphoid system

Lymph nodes

Spleen

Thymus

Lymphoreticular neoplasms

References

Chapter 5. Musculoskeletal System

Bone

Joints

Skeletal muscle

References

Chapter 6. Respiratory Tract

Nose, nasal sinuses, nasopharynx and pharynx

Larynx and trachea

Bronchi and lungs

References

Chapter 7. Cardiovascular System

Heart and pericardium

Systemic blood vessels

Pulmonary blood vessels

References

Chapter 8. Digestive System

Mouth and oropharynx

Salivary glands

Esophagus

Forestomach

Stomach (glandular)

Small intestine

Large intestine

References

Chapter 9. Liver and Pancreas

Liver

Bile ducts, biliary system

Gallbladder

Exocrine pancreas

Endocrine Pancreas

References

Chapter 10. Urinary Tract

Kidney

Urinary bladder

Neoplasia

References

Chapter 11. Male Genital Tract

Prostate gland

Preputial (and clitoral) glands

Epididymis

Testis

References

Chapter 12. Female Genital Tract

Clitoral glands

Vagina

Cervix

Uterus

Ovary

References

Chapter 13. Endocrine Glands

Pituitary gland

Adrenal gland

Thyroid gland

Parathyroid gland

References

Chapter 14. Nervous System and Special Sense Organs

Brain

Spinal cord, spinal nerve roots and peripheral nerves

Eye

Ear

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
892
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780444538611
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444538567

About the Author

Peter Greaves

Peter Greaves

MBChB, FRCPath, Consulting Pathologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Department of Cancer Studies and Molecular Medicine, University of Leicester, UK

Reviews

"There are several books on the subjects of rodent pathology, toxicologic pathology, and toxicology and several veterinary and toxicologic pathology journals but nothing like this fourth edition of Peter Greaves’s treatise. It reads like a Greaves Tox Path Wiki or perhaps a Greavipedia on preclinical histopathology and toxicology. His progressive editions since 1991 have increased in thickness and weight, adding more information and thousands of references. A Kindle edition is available with links to references in the reference lists. His experience as a physician pathologist working on drug research and development, animal toxicity, and carcinogenicity studies is clearly demonstrated in this comprehensive text…. this fourth edition can be extremely helpful if you are a veterinary or medical pathologist working with research and development and safety assessment of chemicals, particularly drugs. I highly recommend it for that audience and for toxicologists, other scientists, and regulators working with drug and other chemical safety. It is a must-have reference book in this field." --Veterinary Pathology Online

"This is an excellent and very relevant textbook for all new and practicing toxicologists and indeed, anyone involved in generating, interpreting, or reviewing toxicology data. I would thoroughly recommend having a copy." --British Toxicology Society Newsletter

"Greaves (cancer studies and molecular medicine, U. of Leicester, UK) supplies pathologists, toxicologists, and pharmacologists involved in drug- safety evaluation in corporate, government, academic, and research settings with a text on drug-induced pathology in laboratory animals and the relevance of animal findings for human patients,including comparative anatomy and pathology and drug-induced reactions in patients. Chapters are organized by body system and describe specific pathologies in them. This edition is in full color and contains updated content on the commonly used transgenic animal models used in safety assessment, specific tumor types induced by drugs in rodents, and new drug-induced pathologies and lesions. Academic Press is an imprint of Elsevier." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.