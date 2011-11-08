Histopathology of Preclinical Toxicity Studies
The new 4th edition of Histopathology of Preclinical Toxicity Studies is now completely in full color and continues to describe the pathology found in drug safety studies in laboratory animals with an evidence-based discussion of the relevance of these findings to the clinical investigation of new drugs for humans. Organized according to organ systems, this revision features a thoroughly updated bibliography and discusses new drug-induced pathologies and applicable species comparisons to aid in the preclinical safety assessment of new medicines. This updated reference is essential for those involved in drug safety evaluation, including pathologists, toxicologists and pharmacologists working in corporate, government, academic and research settings.
- This edition is in full color and features nearly 200 high-quality images
- Provides extended commentary on the relevance of pathological findings and features a fully updated bibliography containing sources for further reading
- Includes new content coverage on the commonly used transgenic animal models that are used in safety assessment, specific tumor types induced by drugs in rodents, and new drug-induced pathologies and lesions
Clinical toxicologists, pathologists, and pharmacologists involved professionally in drug safety evaluation and especially those researchers working in pharmaceutical companies, contract laboratories and in government agencies
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Integumentary System
Skin and subcutaneous tissue
Chapter 3. Mammary Gland
Chapter 4. Hemopoietic and Lymphatic Systems
Blood and bone marrow
Lymphoid system
Lymph nodes
Spleen
Thymus
Lymphoreticular neoplasms
Chapter 5. Musculoskeletal System
Bone
Joints
Skeletal muscle
Chapter 6. Respiratory Tract
Nose, nasal sinuses, nasopharynx and pharynx
Larynx and trachea
Bronchi and lungs
Chapter 7. Cardiovascular System
Heart and pericardium
Systemic blood vessels
Pulmonary blood vessels
Chapter 8. Digestive System
Mouth and oropharynx
Salivary glands
Esophagus
Forestomach
Stomach (glandular)
Small intestine
Large intestine
Chapter 9. Liver and Pancreas
Liver
Bile ducts, biliary system
Gallbladder
Exocrine pancreas
Endocrine Pancreas
Chapter 10. Urinary Tract
Kidney
Urinary bladder
Neoplasia
Chapter 11. Male Genital Tract
Prostate gland
Preputial (and clitoral) glands
Epididymis
Testis
Chapter 12. Female Genital Tract
Clitoral glands
Vagina
Cervix
Uterus
Ovary
Chapter 13. Endocrine Glands
Pituitary gland
Adrenal gland
Thyroid gland
Parathyroid gland
Chapter 14. Nervous System and Special Sense Organs
Brain
Spinal cord, spinal nerve roots and peripheral nerves
Eye
Ear
Peter Greaves
MBChB, FRCPath, Consulting Pathologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Department of Cancer Studies and Molecular Medicine, University of Leicester, UK
"There are several books on the subjects of rodent pathology, toxicologic pathology, and toxicology and several veterinary and toxicologic pathology journals but nothing like this fourth edition of Peter Greaves’s treatise. It reads like a Greaves Tox Path Wiki or perhaps a Greavipedia on preclinical histopathology and toxicology. His progressive editions since 1991 have increased in thickness and weight, adding more information and thousands of references. A Kindle edition is available with links to references in the reference lists. His experience as a physician pathologist working on drug research and development, animal toxicity, and carcinogenicity studies is clearly demonstrated in this comprehensive text…. this fourth edition can be extremely helpful if you are a veterinary or medical pathologist working with research and development and safety assessment of chemicals, particularly drugs. I highly recommend it for that audience and for toxicologists, other scientists, and regulators working with drug and other chemical safety. It is a must-have reference book in this field." --Veterinary Pathology Online
"This is an excellent and very relevant textbook for all new and practicing toxicologists and indeed, anyone involved in generating, interpreting, or reviewing toxicology data. I would thoroughly recommend having a copy." --British Toxicology Society Newsletter
"Greaves (cancer studies and molecular medicine, U. of Leicester, UK) supplies pathologists, toxicologists, and pharmacologists involved in drug- safety evaluation in corporate, government, academic, and research settings with a text on drug-induced pathology in laboratory animals and the relevance of animal findings for human patients,including comparative anatomy and pathology and drug-induced reactions in patients. Chapters are organized by body system and describe specific pathologies in them. This edition is in full color and contains updated content on the commonly used transgenic animal models used in safety assessment, specific tumor types induced by drugs in rodents, and new drug-induced pathologies and lesions. Academic Press is an imprint of Elsevier." --Reference and Research Book News, October 2012