Histopathology of Preclinical Toxicity Studies - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780444527714, 9780080471303

Histopathology of Preclinical Toxicity Studies

3rd Edition

Interpretation and Relevance in Drug Safety Evaluation

Authors: Peter Greaves
eBook ISBN: 9780080471303
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444527714
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd February 2007
Page Count: 960
Description

This work covers effectively all aspects of drug-induced pathology that may be encountered within preclinical toxicity studies. It fills a gap in the pathology literature relating to the preclinical safety assessment of new medicines. It systematically describes, in one volume, both spontaneous and drug induced pathology on an organ by organ basis. Information relevant to understanding the nature of pathological changes in pre-clinical studies and assessment of their relevance to the clinical investigation of new drugs is also covered. Numerous colour photographs are included that highlight and embellish the histopathological features that are described. It also contains many pertinent references to both human and animal pathology forming an essential basis for the assessment of drug-induced pathology.

Key Features

NEW TO THE THIRD EDITION:

  • Covers drug induced pathology in preclinical (animal) studies and their relevance for patients or volunteers in clinical studies
  • General comments to each chapter about the relevance of pathological findings to humans
  • Provides essential information that can help decide the relevance of particular lesions for patients

Readership

Clinical Pharmacologists; Toxicologists; Histopathologists; Drug Regulatory Agents; Drug Safety authorities; Pharmaceutical Industries; Academic; Research

Table of Contents

  • Acknowledgement
  • Preface
  • Chapter 1: Introduction
  • Chapter 2: Integumentary System
    • Publisher Summary
    • SKIN AND SUBCUTANEOUS TISSUE
  • Chapter 3: Mammary Gland
    • Publisher Summary
    • NON-NEOPLASTIC CHANGES
    • MAMMARY NEOPLASIA
  • Chapter 4: Haemopoietic and Lymphatic Systems
    • Publisher Summary
    • BLOOD AND BONE MARROW
  • Chapter 5: Musculoskeletal System
    • Publisher Summary
    • BONE
    • JOINTS
  • Chapter 6: Respiratory Tract
    • Publisher Summary
    • NOSE, NASAL SINUSES, NASOPHARYNX AND PHARYNX
    • LARYNX AND TRACHEA
    • BRONCHI AND LUNGS
  • Chapter 7: Cardiovascular System
    • Publisher Summary
    • HEART AND PERICARDIUM
    • SYSTEMIC BLOOD VESSELS
    • PULMONARY BLOOD VESSELS
  • Chapter 8: Digestive System
    • Publisher Summary
    • MOUTH AND OROPHARYNX
    • SALIVARY GLANDS
    • OESOPHAGUS
    • FORESTOMACH
    • STOMACH (GLANDULAR)
    • SMALL INTESTINE
    • LARGE INTESTINE
  • Chapter 9: Liver and Pancreas
    • LIVER
    • BILE DUCTS, BILIARY SYSTEM
    • GALLBLADDER
    • EXOCRINE PANCREAS
    • FOCAL LESIONS, INCLUDING NEOPLASIA
    • ENDOCRINE PANCREAS
  • Chapter 10: Urinary Tract
    • Publisher Summary
    • KIDNEY
  • Chapter 11: Male Genital Tract
    • Publisher Summary
    • PROSTATE GLAND
    • EPIDIDYMIS
    • TESTIS
  • Chapter 12: Female Genital Tract
    • Publisher Summary
    • VAGINA
    • CERVIX
    • UTERUS
    • OVARY
  • Chapter 13: Endocrine Glands
    • Publisher Summary
    • PITUITARY GLAND
    • NON-NEOPLASTIC CHANGES
    • PITUITARY NEOPLASIA
    • ADRENAL GLAND
  • Chapter 14: Nervous System and Special Sense Organs
    • Publisher Summary
    • BRAIN
    • SPINAL CORD, SPINAL NERVE ROOTS AND PERIPHERAL NERVES
    • EYE
    • EAR
  • Subject Index

About the Author

Peter Greaves

Peter Greaves

MBChB, FRCPath, Consulting Pathologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Department of Cancer Studies and Molecular Medicine, University of Leicester, UK

Ratings and Reviews

