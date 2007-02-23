Histopathology of Preclinical Toxicity Studies

This work covers effectively all aspects of drug-induced pathology that may be encountered within preclinical toxicity studies. It fills a gap in the pathology literature relating to the preclinical safety assessment of new medicines. It systematically describes, in one volume, both spontaneous and drug induced pathology on an organ by organ basis. Information relevant to understanding the nature of pathological changes in pre-clinical studies and assessment of their relevance to the clinical investigation of new drugs is also covered. Numerous colour photographs are included that highlight and embellish the histopathological features that are described. It also contains many pertinent references to both human and animal pathology forming an essential basis for the assessment of drug-induced pathology.