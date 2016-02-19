Histones and Other Nuclear Proteins provides an introduction to the status of research and knowledge of histones and nuclear proteins.

This book discusses the classification of the nuclear proteins, the role of proteins in control of the genome, repressor substances, and history of the nuclear proteins.

Other topics include the primary structure of protamines, amino acid composition of histones, and direct isolation of nucleoproteins. The relationship of histones to chromosome structure, effects of histones on DNA synthesis, and sequential analysis of amino acids in the N-proline histone fraction is also deliberated. This text likewise covers the labeling of histones in vivo, physical and chemical properties of the acidic nuclear proteins, and enzymes involved in synthesis of nucleic acids.

This publication is valuable to chemists and students aiming to acquire knowledge of histones and other nuclear proteins.