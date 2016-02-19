Histones and Other Nuclear Proteins
1st Edition
Description
Histones and Other Nuclear Proteins provides an introduction to the status of research and knowledge of histones and nuclear proteins.
This book discusses the classification of the nuclear proteins, the role of proteins in control of the genome, repressor substances, and history of the nuclear proteins.
Other topics include the primary structure of protamines, amino acid composition of histones, and direct isolation of nucleoproteins. The relationship of histones to chromosome structure, effects of histones on DNA synthesis, and sequential analysis of amino acids in the N-proline histone fraction is also deliberated. This text likewise covers the labeling of histones in vivo, physical and chemical properties of the acidic nuclear proteins, and enzymes involved in synthesis of nucleic acids.
This publication is valuable to chemists and students aiming to acquire knowledge of histones and other nuclear proteins.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Classification of the Nuclear Proteins
The Role of Proteins in Control of the Genome
Repressor Substances
History of the Nuclear Proteins
The Histones
The Acidic Nuclear Proteins
Enzymes of the Nucleus
References
Part I The Basic Nuclear Proteins
Chapter I. The Protamines
General Discussion
Primary Structure of Protamines
Functions of the Protamines
References
Chapter II. Types, Composition, and Number of Histones
Classification of the Histones
Amino Acid Composition of Histones
Amino Acid Composition of Products of Recent Fractionation Procedures
NH2-Terminal Amino Acid Analysis of Histones
Physical Methods for Classification of the Histones
Sedimentation Analysis of the Histones
The Number of Histones
Distribution of Histones in Nature
References
Chapter III. Isolation of the Histones
Introduction
Isolation of Nuclei
Direct Isolation of Nucleoproteins
Fractionation of the Histones
Older Methods for Fractionation of the Histones
Chromatography of the Histones
Electrophoresis of Histones
Sedimentation of the Histones
References
Chapter IV. Spatial Relationships between DNA and Histones
Introduction
Relationship of Histones to Chromosome Structure
Models of the Structure of the Chromosome
Special Linkages of Histones and DNA
References
Chapter V. Functions of the Histones
Introduction
The Concept That Histones are Gene Modifiers
Suppression of Biosynthesis of RNA
Effects of Histones on DNA Synthesis
Numerical Relationships between the Suppressive Potentialities of Histones and Loci of DNA
Histones of Specialized Tissues
Histones of Cancer Cells
Histones as Ribonucleases
Other Potential Functions of the Histones
References
Chapter VI. The Primary Structure of Histones
Introduction
Early Studies on Peptides of the Histones
Peptides of the N-Proline Histone Fraction
Elementary Amino Acid Analysis of Peptides of the N-Proline Histone Fraction
Sequential Analysis of Amino Acids in the N-Proline Histone Fraction
The 2a or N-Acetylalanine Histone Fraction
References
Chapter VII. Metabolism of Histones
Introduction
Synthesis of Histones in Dividing Cells
Labeling of Histones in Vivo
Labeling of Specific Histones in Vivo
Fraction of Total Histone Turning Over in One Day
When Are Histones Synthesized in the Cell Cycle?
Catabolism of Histones
References
Part II The Acidic Nuclear Proteins and the Nuclear Enzymes
Chapter VIII. The Acidic Nuclear Proteins
Introduction
Quantitative Studies on Acidic Nuclear Proteins
Nuclear Ribonucleoproteins
Physical and Chemical Properties of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins
Subfractionation of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins
Amino Acid Analysis of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins
NH2-Terminal Amino Acids of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins
Biosynthesis of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins
Effects of Antitumor Agents on the Biosynthesis of Acidic Nuclear Proteins
References
Chapter IX. Nuclear Enzymes
Introduction
DPN Synthetase or Pyrophosphorylase
Enzymes Involved in Synthesis of Nucleic Acids
RNA Polymerase
Nuclear Ribonucleases
Oxidative Enzymes in the Nucleus
Enzymes of Protein Synthesis
Hydrolytic Enzymes of Nuclei
Other Nuclear Enzymes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157926