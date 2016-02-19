Histones and Other Nuclear Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955937, 9780323157926

Histones and Other Nuclear Proteins

1st Edition

Authors: Harris Brusch
eBook ISBN: 9780323157926
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 280
Description

Histones and Other Nuclear Proteins provides an introduction to the status of research and knowledge of histones and nuclear proteins.

This book discusses the classification of the nuclear proteins, the role of proteins in control of the genome, repressor substances, and history of the nuclear proteins.

Other topics include the primary structure of protamines, amino acid composition of histones, and direct isolation of nucleoproteins. The relationship of histones to chromosome structure, effects of histones on DNA synthesis, and sequential analysis of amino acids in the N-proline histone fraction is also deliberated. This text likewise covers the labeling of histones in vivo, physical and chemical properties of the acidic nuclear proteins, and enzymes involved in synthesis of nucleic acids.

This publication is valuable to chemists and students aiming to acquire knowledge of histones and other nuclear proteins.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Classification of the Nuclear Proteins

The Role of Proteins in Control of the Genome

Repressor Substances

History of the Nuclear Proteins

The Histones

The Acidic Nuclear Proteins

Enzymes of the Nucleus

References

Part I The Basic Nuclear Proteins

Chapter I. The Protamines

General Discussion

Primary Structure of Protamines

Functions of the Protamines

References

Chapter II. Types, Composition, and Number of Histones

Classification of the Histones

Amino Acid Composition of Histones

Amino Acid Composition of Products of Recent Fractionation Procedures

NH2-Terminal Amino Acid Analysis of Histones

Physical Methods for Classification of the Histones

Sedimentation Analysis of the Histones

The Number of Histones

Distribution of Histones in Nature

References

Chapter III. Isolation of the Histones

Introduction

Isolation of Nuclei

Direct Isolation of Nucleoproteins

Fractionation of the Histones

Older Methods for Fractionation of the Histones

Chromatography of the Histones

Electrophoresis of Histones

Sedimentation of the Histones

References

Chapter IV. Spatial Relationships between DNA and Histones

Introduction

Relationship of Histones to Chromosome Structure

Models of the Structure of the Chromosome

Special Linkages of Histones and DNA

References

Chapter V. Functions of the Histones

Introduction

The Concept That Histones are Gene Modifiers

Suppression of Biosynthesis of RNA

Effects of Histones on DNA Synthesis

Numerical Relationships between the Suppressive Potentialities of Histones and Loci of DNA

Histones of Specialized Tissues

Histones of Cancer Cells

Histones as Ribonucleases

Other Potential Functions of the Histones

References

Chapter VI. The Primary Structure of Histones

Introduction

Early Studies on Peptides of the Histones

Peptides of the N-Proline Histone Fraction

Elementary Amino Acid Analysis of Peptides of the N-Proline Histone Fraction

Sequential Analysis of Amino Acids in the N-Proline Histone Fraction

The 2a or N-Acetylalanine Histone Fraction

References

Chapter VII. Metabolism of Histones

Introduction

Synthesis of Histones in Dividing Cells

Labeling of Histones in Vivo

Labeling of Specific Histones in Vivo

Fraction of Total Histone Turning Over in One Day

When Are Histones Synthesized in the Cell Cycle?

Catabolism of Histones

References

Part II The Acidic Nuclear Proteins and the Nuclear Enzymes

Chapter VIII. The Acidic Nuclear Proteins

Introduction

Quantitative Studies on Acidic Nuclear Proteins

Nuclear Ribonucleoproteins

Physical and Chemical Properties of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins

Subfractionation of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins

Amino Acid Analysis of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins

NH2-Terminal Amino Acids of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins

Biosynthesis of the Acidic Nuclear Proteins

Effects of Antitumor Agents on the Biosynthesis of Acidic Nuclear Proteins

References

Chapter IX. Nuclear Enzymes

Introduction

DPN Synthetase or Pyrophosphorylase

Enzymes Involved in Synthesis of Nucleic Acids

RNA Polymerase

Nuclear Ribonucleases

Oxidative Enzymes in the Nucleus

Enzymes of Protein Synthesis

Hydrolytic Enzymes of Nuclei

Other Nuclear Enzymes

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Harris Brusch

