Histone Modifications in Therapy

1. Therapeutic perspectives for targeting histone modifications in mental retardation Anne Schaefer

2. Role of histone acetylation and methylation in depression

3. Epigenetic treatment of neurodegenerative diseases

4. Epigenetics: A novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease

5. A prospective view of targeting histone modifications for Autism Spectrum Disorder

Section II. Targeting histone modifications for cancer treatment

6. HDAC inhibitors in cancer therapy

7. Lysine methyltransferase drug targets in cancer

8. Targeting EZH2 in cancer

9. Targeting DOT1L for mixed lineage rearranged leukemia

10. Targeting bromodomains in cancer treatment and other diseases

11. Histone demethylase inhibitors and their potential in cancer treatment

12. IDH mutations in cancer and progress toward development of targeted therapeutics

Section III. Targeting histone modifications for cardiovascular diseases and diabetes

13. Histone modification for cardiovascular prevention and therapeutics

14. Modulation of histone modification as a potential preventive and therapeutic approach for cardiovascular diseases

15. Epigenetics as an emerging approach to treat atherosclerosis

16. The potentiality of epigenetic drugs for diabetes and obesity

17. Epigenetic modifications for diabetic retinopathy

18. Targeting histone modifications in cancer immunotherapy

19. Epigenetic drug development for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

20. Perspectives on epigenetic-based immune intervention for rheumatic diseases

21. The potential for targeted rewriting of epigenetic marks in Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as a new therapeutic approach

Section V. Targeting histone modifications for infectious disease

22. The therapeutic potential of epigenetic manipulation during infectious diseases

23. Targeting histone deacetylases for bacterial infections

24. Targeting histone methyltransferases EZH2/1 to suppress infection by diverse viral pathogens