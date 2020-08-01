Histone Modifications in Therapy
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Therapeutic perspectives for targeting histone modifications in mental retardation Anne Schaefer
2. Role of histone acetylation and methylation in depression
3. Epigenetic treatment of neurodegenerative diseases
4. Epigenetics: A novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease
5. A prospective view of targeting histone modifications for Autism Spectrum Disorder
Section II. Targeting histone modifications for cancer treatment
6. HDAC inhibitors in cancer therapy
7. Lysine methyltransferase drug targets in cancer
8. Targeting EZH2 in cancer
9. Targeting DOT1L for mixed lineage rearranged leukemia
10. Targeting bromodomains in cancer treatment and other diseases
11. Histone demethylase inhibitors and their potential in cancer treatment
12. IDH mutations in cancer and progress toward development of targeted therapeutics
Section III. Targeting histone modifications for cardiovascular diseases and diabetes
13. Histone modification for cardiovascular prevention and therapeutics
14. Modulation of histone modification as a potential preventive and therapeutic approach for cardiovascular diseases
15. Epigenetics as an emerging approach to treat atherosclerosis
16. The potentiality of epigenetic drugs for diabetes and obesity
17. Epigenetic modifications for diabetic retinopathy
18. Targeting histone modifications in cancer immunotherapy
19. Epigenetic drug development for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases
20. Perspectives on epigenetic-based immune intervention for rheumatic diseases
21. The potential for targeted rewriting of epigenetic marks in Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as a new therapeutic approach
Section V. Targeting histone modifications for infectious disease
22. The therapeutic potential of epigenetic manipulation during infectious diseases
23. Targeting histone deacetylases for bacterial infections
24. Targeting histone methyltransferases EZH2/1 to suppress infection by diverse viral pathogens
Description
A variety of human and biological processes such as development, metabolism, aging, and disease are substantially affected by histone modifications and their control of gene expression regulation. In recent years, increasing evidence supports the potential of histone modifications to prevent and treat a wide range of disease types.
Histone Modifications in Therapy provides researchers, clinicians, and students with in-depth analysis of the role of histone mechanisms in major diseases, and the promise of targeting histone modifications for disease prevention and treatment. Here, researchers, clinicians, and students will discover a thorough, evidence-based discussion of the biology of histones, the diseases engaged by aberrant histone modifications, and pathways with therapeutic potential. Expert chapter authors address the role of histone modifications across a variety of disorders, including cancer, neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative, cardiac, metabolic, infectious, bacterial, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders, among others. In relation to these disease types, histone modifications are discussed both as mechanisms of prevention and possible treatment. A concluding chapter brings together future perspectives for targeting histone modifications in therapy and next steps in research.
Key Features
- Examines use of histone modifications in disease prevention and therapy
- Explores role of histone modifications in cancer, neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative, cardiac, metabolic, infectious, bacterial, and inflammatory disease among other diseases
- Features chapters from a broad range of international chapter authors and disease specialists
Readership
Clinician-scientists; Human Geneticists; Medical Geneticists; Researchers working in genetics, biology, molecular biology, pharmaceutical science, oncology, cardiology, psychiatry, neurology, neuroscience, metabolic disorders, inflammatory and infectious disease, internal medicine, and clinical therapy; advanced undergraduate students, graduate students; pharmaceutical company and biotechnology researchers interested in drug development and therapies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164228
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Pedro Castelo-Branco Editor
Pedro Castelo Branco completed his doctorate in molecular biology at Oxford University in 2005, followed by post-doctoral fellowships at Harvard University and the University of Toronto. Since 2014 he is a Professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine and head of the Epigenetics in Human Disease laboratory , at the University of the Algarve. His scientific interests include the identification of specific epigenetic signatures throughout carcinogenesis and targeted methylation/demethylation as a therapeutic approach.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, University of Algarve, Faro, Portugal; Centre for Biomedical Research (CBMR), University of Algarve, Faro, Portugal; Algarve Biomedical Center, Campus Gambelas, Faro, Portugal
Carmen Jeronimo Editor
Dr. Carmen Jerónimo is the Head of the Cancer Biology & Epigenetics Group at the Portuguese Oncology Institute of Porto (IPO Porto) & Invited Associate Professor at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences Abel Salazar - University of Porto. She obtained her PhD in Biomedical Sciences (2001) and Habilitation in Pathology and Molecular Genetics (2011) from the University of Porto. Her PhD project was carried out at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), Baltimore, USA. From 2002 until 2007, she was a Post-doctoral Fellow and Invited Researcher at IPO Porto and JHU (2003). Her current research characterizes the epigenome of tumor cells, through the establishment of the profile of DNA methylation, of histone modifications and alteration patterns of miRNA, of genes related to tumorigenesis and the identification of functional changes involved in the breakdown of cell epigenetic homeostasis. Dr. Jerónimo has authored or co-authored more than 160 international scientific publications, including 4 book chapters and several review articles. She has supervised 3 PhD theses and 30 Master dissertations and collaborated in a patent submission (Methods and biomarkers for detection of bladder cancer US 20130210011/ EP 2630261 A1/ WO 2012052844 A1).
Affiliations and Expertise
Portuguese Oncology Institute of Porto, Institute of Biomedical Sciences Abel Salazar - University of Porto, Portugal