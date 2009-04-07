Histology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443068539, 9780702048098

Histology

1st Edition

An Illustrated Colour Text

Authors: Barry Mitchell Sandra Peel
eBook ISBN: 9780702048098
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 7th April 2009
Page Count: 148
Table of Contents

Introduction to histology. The cell. Primary tissues 1: epithelial tissue. Primary tissues 2: connective tissue. Primary tissues 3: muscle tissue. Primary tissues 4: nerve tissue. The skin. The blood and immune system. Bone and cartilage. The circulatory system. The respiratory system. The digestive system. The urinary system. The endocrine system. The male reproductive system. The female reproductive system.

Description

This volume in the Illustrated Colour Text series brings together high quality illustrations and a concise text focussed on essential features and is ideal for modern, medical undergraduate curricula where basic sciences emphasise the principle points of relevance to the students.

  • Volume in Illustrated Colour Text series.
  • Same first author as Embryology volume.
  • Clinically relevant overview ideal for medical and other health science students.
  • Extensively illustrated with both colour photomicrographs and line drawings.

No. of pages: 148
148
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702048098

Barry Mitchell Author

Barry Mitchell, BSc, MSc, PhD, FIBMS, FIBiol, Dean, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, De Montfort University, Leicester, UK

Dean, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, De Montfort University, Leicester, UK

Sandra Peel Author

Visiting Reader, Centre for Learning Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

