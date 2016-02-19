Histology and Histopathology of the Eye and Its Adnexa
Histology and Histopathology of the Eye and its Adnexa provides information pertinent to the histopathology of the eye. This book presents a brief survey on the bacteriology and parasitology of the eye. Organized into three parts encompassing 20 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the normal histology of the eye. This text then deals on general pathology, with emphasis on its application to pathology of the eye. Other chapters describe the findings that lead to the pathology diagnosis of the sectioned eye. This book discusses as well the physical injuries in the eye brought about by contusion. The final chapter deals with the complications that may arise during or after any type of cataract operation, extracapsular or intracapsular extraction, discussion of a soft cataract, or after linear extraction. This book is a valuable resource for ophthalmologists and physicians. Postgraduate students specializing in histology and histopathology of the eye will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One. Normal Histology, Embryology and Senescence
I. Normal Histology of the Eye
The Cornea
The Sclera
The Limbus
The Uvea
The Chamber Angle
The Retina
The Optic Nerve
The Lens
The Zonule
The Vitreous Body
The Conjunctiva
The Plica Semilunaris
The Caruncle
The Eyelids
The Lacrimal Organs
The Orbit
II. Embryology of the Eye
III. Senescence of the Eye
Part Two. General pathology
IV. General Pathology in Relation to the Eye
Degenerative Processes and Disturbances of Metabolism
Abnormalities of Growth
Heredity and Constitution
Circulatory Disturbances
Inflammation
Repair
Infection and Resistance
Bacterial Infections
Animal Parasites
Injuries Caused by Physical Irritants
Injuries Caused by Chemical Irritants
Disorders of the Regulators of the Body
Tumors (Neoplasms)
Part Three. Histopathology of the Eye
V. Pathology of the Cornea
Inflammations of the Cornea (Keratitis)
Suppurative (Acute) Keratitis (Corneal Ulcer)
Nonsuppurative Superficial and Deep
Wound Healing, Regenerations, Keratoplasty
Corneal Scars
Corneal Staphyloma (Anterior Staphyloma)
Cysts of the Cornea
Corneal Fistula
Pannus
Degenerative Processes
Pigmentation of the Cornea
Pathology of the Epithelium
Pathology of the Endothelium and Keratic Precipitates
Pathologic Changes of Bowman"s and Descemet"s Membranes
Corneal Lesions Caused by Chemical and Physical Agents
Tuberculosis of the Cornea
Leprosy of the Cornea
Congenital Corneal Opacities
Neoplasms
VI. Pathology of the Sclera
Wound Healing
Rupture of the Sclera
Ectasia, Scleral Staphyloma
Congenital Changes
Necrosis and Degeneration
Inflammations of the Sclera
Fungus Diseases
Neoplasms
VII. Pathology of the Uvea
Inflammations of the Uvea (Uveitis)
Acute Inflammation
Chronic Nonspecific Inflammation
Chronic Specific Uveitis
Mycoses and Parasites
Degenerations, Atrophies and Senile Changes
Changes in Diseases of Other Organs and Systemic Diseases
Changes in Myopia
Detachment of the Choroid
Primary Neoplasms
Cysts
Secondary Neoplasms
VIII. Pathology of the Retina
General Considerations
Vascular Diseases of the Retina
Retinopathies
Retinitides
Degenerations and Atrophies of the Retina
Pathology of the Macula
Detachment of the Retina
Cysts of the Retina
Neoplasms
IX. Pathology of the Optic Nerve
General Considerations
Pathology of the Nerve Sheaths
Inflammatory Processes (Optic Neuritis)
Degeneration and Atrophy
Papilledema
Depositions of Abnormal Substances
Neoplasms of the Optic Nerve and Its Sheaths
X. Pathology of the Retina
General Considerations (Cataract)
Noncomplicated Cataracts
Complicated Cataract
Cataracts Caused by Endocrine Disturbances
Cataract Caused by Physical and Chemical Trauma
XI. Pathology of the Vitreous Body
General Considerations
Congenital Changes
Acquired Changes
XII. Pathology of the Conjunctiva
Circulatory Disturbances and Noninflammatory Vascular Changes
Inflammations of the Conjunctiva (Conjunctivitis)
General considerations
Special Forms
Conjunctivitides Caused by Micro-organisms or their Toxins
Chronic Specific Inflammations
Mycoses of the Conjunctiva
Parasites of the Conjunctiva
Conjunctivitides Associated with Skin Diseases
Degenerations of the Conjunctiva
Concretions of the Conjunctiva
Cysts of the Conjunctiva
Neoplasms of the Conjunctiva
Diseases of the Lacrimal Caruncle
XIII. Pathology of the Eyelids
Atrophy
Scleroderma
Changes in Pigmentation
Eczema
Psoriasis
Ichthyosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Lupus Erythematosis
Urticaria
Pemphigus Vulgaris
Impetigo Contagiosa
Changes of the Lid Skin in Generalized and Local Infections
Diseases of the Lid Glands
Diseases of the Lid Margin and Cilia
Degenerative Changes
Neoplasms
XIV. Pathology of the Lacrimal Organs
The Lacrimal Gland
The Puncta and Canaliculi
The Lacrimal Sac and Nasolacrimal Duct
XV. Pathology of the Orbit
General Considerations
Inflammations
Fungus Diseases
"Pseudotumor"
Hypertrophy, Atrophy, Dystrophy and Degeneration
Parasites of the Orbit
Neoplasms
XVI. Ocular Developmental Abnormalities
General Considerations
Coloboma
Heterotypical Conus
Pits in the Optic Disc
Microphthalmos
Anophthalmos
Cyclopia
Cryptophthalmos
Cysts
Megalophthalmos
Hydrophthalmos
Congenital Anomalies of Various Eye Structures
The Cornea
The Sclerotics
The Iris
The Ciliary Body
The Choroid
The Retina
The Optic Nerve
The Lens
The Vitreous Body
The Conjunctiva
The Eyelids
The Lacrimal Organs
The Pigment
Congenital Neoplasms
XVII. Glaucoma
Introduction: The Intra-Ocular Pressure
Primary Glaucoma
Congestive Glaucoma
Noncongestive Glaucoma
Causes of Primary Glaucoma
Secondary Glaucoma
Experimental Glaucoma
Ilydrophthalmos
Annex: Ilypotony (Ophthalmomalaeia, Essential Phthisis)
XVIII. Myopia
XIX. Injuries
Contusions
Injuries from Cutting Objects
Foreign Bodies
Injuries Due to Agents of Physical Energy
Injuries by Chemicals
XX. Surgery and Its Complications
Cataract Extractions
Needling
Glaucoma Operations
Operations for Detachment of the Retina
Evisceration of the Globe
Extraction of Foreign Bodies
Opticociliary Resection
Squint Operation
Tear Sac Operations
Index
