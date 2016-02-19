Histology and Histopathology of the Eye and its Adnexa provides information pertinent to the histopathology of the eye. This book presents a brief survey on the bacteriology and parasitology of the eye. Organized into three parts encompassing 20 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the normal histology of the eye. This text then deals on general pathology, with emphasis on its application to pathology of the eye. Other chapters describe the findings that lead to the pathology diagnosis of the sectioned eye. This book discusses as well the physical injuries in the eye brought about by contusion. The final chapter deals with the complications that may arise during or after any type of cataract operation, extracapsular or intracapsular extraction, discussion of a soft cataract, or after linear extraction. This book is a valuable resource for ophthalmologists and physicians. Postgraduate students specializing in histology and histopathology of the eye will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part One. Normal Histology, Embryology and Senescence

I. Normal Histology of the Eye

The Cornea

The Sclera

The Limbus

The Uvea

The Chamber Angle

The Retina

The Optic Nerve

The Lens

The Zonule

The Vitreous Body

The Conjunctiva

The Plica Semilunaris

The Caruncle

The Eyelids

The Lacrimal Organs

The Orbit

II. Embryology of the Eye

III. Senescence of the Eye

Part Two. General pathology

IV. General Pathology in Relation to the Eye

Degenerative Processes and Disturbances of Metabolism

Abnormalities of Growth

Heredity and Constitution

Circulatory Disturbances

Inflammation

Repair

Infection and Resistance

Bacterial Infections

Animal Parasites

Injuries Caused by Physical Irritants

Injuries Caused by Chemical Irritants

Disorders of the Regulators of the Body

Tumors (Neoplasms)

Part Three. Histopathology of the Eye

V. Pathology of the Cornea

Inflammations of the Cornea (Keratitis)

Suppurative (Acute) Keratitis (Corneal Ulcer)

Nonsuppurative Superficial and Deep

Wound Healing, Regenerations, Keratoplasty

Corneal Scars

Corneal Staphyloma (Anterior Staphyloma)

Cysts of the Cornea

Corneal Fistula

Pannus

Degenerative Processes

Pigmentation of the Cornea

Pathology of the Epithelium

Pathology of the Endothelium and Keratic Precipitates

Pathologic Changes of Bowman"s and Descemet"s Membranes

Corneal Lesions Caused by Chemical and Physical Agents

Tuberculosis of the Cornea

Leprosy of the Cornea

Congenital Corneal Opacities

Neoplasms

VI. Pathology of the Sclera

Wound Healing

Rupture of the Sclera

Ectasia, Scleral Staphyloma

Congenital Changes

Necrosis and Degeneration

Inflammations of the Sclera

Fungus Diseases

Neoplasms

VII. Pathology of the Uvea

Inflammations of the Uvea (Uveitis)

Acute Inflammation

Chronic Nonspecific Inflammation

Chronic Specific Uveitis

Mycoses and Parasites

Degenerations, Atrophies and Senile Changes

Changes in Diseases of Other Organs and Systemic Diseases

Changes in Myopia

Detachment of the Choroid

Primary Neoplasms

Cysts

Secondary Neoplasms

VIII. Pathology of the Retina

General Considerations

Vascular Diseases of the Retina

Retinopathies

Retinitides

Degenerations and Atrophies of the Retina

Pathology of the Macula

Detachment of the Retina

Cysts of the Retina

Neoplasms

IX. Pathology of the Optic Nerve

General Considerations

Pathology of the Nerve Sheaths

Inflammatory Processes (Optic Neuritis)

Degeneration and Atrophy

Papilledema

Depositions of Abnormal Substances

Neoplasms of the Optic Nerve and Its Sheaths

X. Pathology of the Retina

General Considerations (Cataract)

Noncomplicated Cataracts

Complicated Cataract

Cataracts Caused by Endocrine Disturbances

Cataract Caused by Physical and Chemical Trauma

XI. Pathology of the Vitreous Body

General Considerations

Congenital Changes

Acquired Changes

XII. Pathology of the Conjunctiva

Circulatory Disturbances and Noninflammatory Vascular Changes

Inflammations of the Conjunctiva (Conjunctivitis)

General considerations

Special Forms

Conjunctivitides Caused by Micro-organisms or their Toxins

Chronic Specific Inflammations

Mycoses of the Conjunctiva

Parasites of the Conjunctiva

Conjunctivitides Associated with Skin Diseases

Degenerations of the Conjunctiva

Concretions of the Conjunctiva

Cysts of the Conjunctiva

Neoplasms of the Conjunctiva

Diseases of the Lacrimal Caruncle

XIII. Pathology of the Eyelids

Atrophy

Scleroderma

Changes in Pigmentation

Eczema

Psoriasis

Ichthyosis

Acanthosis Nigricans

Lupus Erythematosis

Urticaria

Pemphigus Vulgaris

Impetigo Contagiosa

Changes of the Lid Skin in Generalized and Local Infections

Diseases of the Lid Glands

Diseases of the Lid Margin and Cilia

Degenerative Changes

Neoplasms

XIV. Pathology of the Lacrimal Organs

The Lacrimal Gland

The Puncta and Canaliculi

The Lacrimal Sac and Nasolacrimal Duct

XV. Pathology of the Orbit

General Considerations

Inflammations

Fungus Diseases

"Pseudotumor"

Hypertrophy, Atrophy, Dystrophy and Degeneration

Parasites of the Orbit

Neoplasms

XVI. Ocular Developmental Abnormalities

General Considerations

Coloboma

Heterotypical Conus

Pits in the Optic Disc

Microphthalmos

Anophthalmos

Cyclopia

Cryptophthalmos

Cysts

Megalophthalmos

Hydrophthalmos

Congenital Anomalies of Various Eye Structures

The Cornea

The Sclerotics

The Iris

The Ciliary Body

The Choroid

The Retina

The Optic Nerve

The Lens

The Vitreous Body

The Conjunctiva

The Eyelids

The Lacrimal Organs

The Pigment

Congenital Neoplasms

XVII. Glaucoma

Introduction: The Intra-Ocular Pressure

Primary Glaucoma

Congestive Glaucoma

Noncongestive Glaucoma

Causes of Primary Glaucoma

Secondary Glaucoma

Experimental Glaucoma

Ilydrophthalmos

Annex: Ilypotony (Ophthalmomalaeia, Essential Phthisis)

XVIII. Myopia

XIX. Injuries

Contusions

Injuries from Cutting Objects

Foreign Bodies

Injuries Due to Agents of Physical Energy

Injuries by Chemicals

XX. Surgery and Its Complications

Cataract Extractions

Needling

Glaucoma Operations

Operations for Detachment of the Retina

Evisceration of the Globe

Extraction of Foreign Bodies

Opticociliary Resection

Squint Operation

Tear Sac Operations

Index





