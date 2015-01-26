Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323313308, 9780323341516

Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology

4th Edition

Authors: Abraham Kierszenbaum Laura Tres
eBook ISBN: 9780323341516
eBook ISBN: 9780323313322
eBook ISBN: 9780323313315
eBook ISBN: 9780323313353
Paperback ISBN: 9780323313308
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th January 2015
Page Count: 752
Description

Fully integrating histology, cell biology, and pathology, the 4th Edition of the award-winning Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology presents key concepts in an understandable, easy-to-digest manner. Authors Abraham L. Kierszenbaum, MD, PhD and Laura L. Tres MD, PhD link basic science to clinical application throughout, focusing on what you need to know for your coursework now – and how to apply that information in a clinical setting . Full-color illustrations on every page, as well as unique, student-friendly features online, help you quickly grasp the complexities of pathologic abnormalities.

Key Features

  • Get a contemporary, integrated approach to basic science and clinical knowledge, as well as histology, cell biology, and pathology with Dr. Kierszenbaum’s ground-breaking text.

  • Clearly visualize challenging concepts with the aid of vivid, full-color illustrations, diagrams, photomicrographs, and pathology photos – all fully integrated on every page of the text.

  • Grasp key information quickly thanks to highlighted key clinical terms, clinical conditions boxes, and Essential Concepts boxes at the end of every chapter.

  • Find clinically relevant material fast with a detailed table of contents that highlights all clinical examples in red.

Table of Contents

Part I Basic Tissues and Integrated Cell Biology and General Pathology

Chapter 1 Epithelium

Chapter 2 Epithelial Glands

Chapter 3 Cell Signaling

Chapter 4 Connective Tissue

Chapter 5 Osteogenesis

Chapter 6 Blood and Hematopoiesis

Chapter 7 Muscle Tissue

Chapter 8 Nervous Tissue

Chapter 9 Sensory Organs: Vision and Hearing

Part II Organ Systems: Protection of the Body

Chapter 10 Immune-Lymphatic System

Chapter 11 Integumentary System

Part III Organ Systems: Blood Circulatory Systems

Chapter 12 Cardiovascular System

Chapter 13 Respiratory System

Chapter 14 Urinary System

Part IV Organ Systems: The Alimentary System

Chapter 15 Upper Digestive Segment

Chapter 16 Lower Digestive Segment

Chapter 17 Digestive Glands

Part V Organ Systems: The Endocrine System

Chapter 18 Neuroendocrine System

Chapter 19 Endocrine System

Part VI Organ Systems: The Reproductive System

Chapter 20 Spermatogenesis

Chapter 21 Sperm Transport and Maturation

Chapter 22 Follicle Development and the Menstrual Cycle

Chapter 23 Fertilization, Placentation, and Lactation

752
English
© Saunders 2015
Saunders
About the Author

Abraham Kierszenbaum

Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York

Laura Tres

Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York

