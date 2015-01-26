Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology
4th Edition
Description
Fully integrating histology, cell biology, and pathology, the 4th Edition of the award-winning Histology and Cell Biology: An Introduction to Pathology presents key concepts in an understandable, easy-to-digest manner. Authors Abraham L. Kierszenbaum, MD, PhD and Laura L. Tres MD, PhD link basic science to clinical application throughout, focusing on what you need to know for your coursework now – and how to apply that information in a clinical setting . Full-color illustrations on every page, as well as unique, student-friendly features online, help you quickly grasp the complexities of pathologic abnormalities.
Key Features
- Get a contemporary, integrated approach to basic science and clinical knowledge, as well as histology, cell biology, and pathology with Dr. Kierszenbaum’s ground-breaking text.
- Clearly visualize challenging concepts with the aid of vivid, full-color illustrations, diagrams, photomicrographs, and pathology photos – all fully integrated on every page of the text.
- Grasp key information quickly thanks to highlighted key clinical terms, clinical conditions boxes, and Essential Concepts boxes at the end of every chapter.
- Find clinically relevant material fast with a detailed table of contents that highlights all clinical examples in red.
Table of Contents
Part I Basic Tissues and Integrated Cell Biology and General Pathology
Chapter 1 Epithelium
Chapter 2 Epithelial Glands
Chapter 3 Cell Signaling
Chapter 4 Connective Tissue
Chapter 5 Osteogenesis
Chapter 6 Blood and Hematopoiesis
Chapter 7 Muscle Tissue
Chapter 8 Nervous Tissue
Chapter 9 Sensory Organs: Vision and Hearing
Part II Organ Systems: Protection of the Body
Chapter 10 Immune-Lymphatic System
Chapter 11 Integumentary System
Part III Organ Systems: Blood Circulatory Systems
Chapter 12 Cardiovascular System
Chapter 13 Respiratory System
Chapter 14 Urinary System
Part IV Organ Systems: The Alimentary System
Chapter 15 Upper Digestive Segment
Chapter 16 Lower Digestive Segment
Chapter 17 Digestive Glands
Part V Organ Systems: The Endocrine System
Chapter 18 Neuroendocrine System
Chapter 19 Endocrine System
Part VI Organ Systems: The Reproductive System
Chapter 20 Spermatogenesis
Chapter 21 Sperm Transport and Maturation
Chapter 22 Follicle Development and the Menstrual Cycle
Chapter 23 Fertilization, Placentation, and Lactation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 26th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341516
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313322
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313315
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313353
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323313308
About the Author
Abraham Kierszenbaum
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York
Laura Tres
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Medical (Clinical) Professor, The Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education, The City University of New York, New York, New York