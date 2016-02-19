Histological Techniques for Electron Microscopy
2nd Edition
Authors: Daniel C. Pease
eBook ISBN: 9781483263687
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 398
Description
Histological Techniques for Electron Microscopy, Second Edition, offers a practical guide for those who would study cells or tissues with an electron microscope. The book contains 11 chapters and begins with a discussion of the organization and management of an electron microscope laboratory. This is followed by separate chapters on tissue preservation; fixatives and their variations; methacrylate embedding and cross-linked plastics, microtomes and microtomy; and section mounting. Subsequent chapters deal with the techniques of "staining" for electron microscopy, photography; mounting, shadowing, and replication; and negative staining.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
1. Organization and Management of an Electron Microscope Laboratory
1.1. Laboratory Layout
1.2. Equipment
1.3. Management of the Laboratory
1.4. Service Personnel
1.5. Technical Help
l.6. Shared Facilities
1.7. Educating Administrators and Clinicians
2. Tissue Exposure
2.1. Introductory Remarks
2.2. Post-Mortem Change
2.3. Minced Tissue
2.4. Topical, In Situ, Preservation of Natural Surfaces
2.5. In Situ Fixation of Cut Surfaces
2.6. Vascular Perfusion
2.7. Hyaluronidase Pretreatment
2.8. Special Problems with Human Tissues
2.9. Special Problems with Tissue Cultures and Cell Suspensions
2.10. The Use of Cold-Blooded and Young Animals
2.11. Botanical Material
Literature Cited
3 . Fixation
3.1. Introductory Remarks
3.2. Palade (1952) Fixative, Buffered Osmium Tetroxide
3.3. Variations of Osmium Tetroxide Fixatives
3.4. Special Purpose Osmium Tetroxide Fixatives
3.5. Temperature Control of Osmium Tetroxide Fixation
3.6. Duration of Osmium Tetroxide Fixation
3.7. Criteria of Good Osmium Tetroxide Fixation
3.8. Aldehyde Fixation: Introductory Remarks
3.9. Buffered Aldehydes as Primary Fixatives
3.10. Aldehydes as Fixatives for Histochemistry
3.11. Morphological Features of Aldehyde Fixation
3.12. The Permanganate Fixative of Luft (1956)
3.13. Rapid Freezing
3.14. Freeze-Drying
3.15. Freeze-Substitution
Literature Cited
4. Embedding
4.1. Introductory Remarks
4.2. Dehydration
4.3. Transitional Solvents
4.4. Infiltration
4.5. Handling Thick Embedding Media
4.6. Desirable Characteristics of the Embedment
4.7. Methacrylate Embedding
4.8. "Polymerization Damage" and the Use of "Prepolymerized" Methacrylate
4.9. Limitations of Methacrylate
4.10. Araldite Embedding
4.11. Epon Embedding
4.12. Maraglas Embedding
4.13. Polyester Vestopale Embedding
4.14. Selectron, Rigolac and Viapale Embedding
4.15. Cross-linked Methacrylate Embedding
4.16. Water-soluble Resin Embedding
4.17. Mixed Plastic Embedding
4.18. Gelatin Embedding
4.19. Preparing the Block for Sectioning
Literature Cited
5. Sectioning
5.1. Introductory Remarks
5.2. The Original Porter-Blum Microtome
5.3. Modification of the Porter-Blum Microtome
5.4. LKB "Ultrotome"
5.5. Leitz Ultramicrotome
5.6. Reichert Ultramicrotome
5.7. Cambridge Ultramicrotome
5.8. SI-RO-FLEX Ultramicrotome
5.9. JUM-5 Ultramicrotome
5.10. Sorvall MT-2 Ultramicrotome
5.11. Clevenger's (1963) Microtome
5.12. Knives Used for Ultrathin Sectionin
5.13. Glass Knife Manufacture
5.14. Knife Angle
5.15. Examination and Selection of Glass Knives
5.16. Diamond Knives
5.17. Trough Construction
5.18. Mounting the Knife
5.19. Preferred Orientation of Block in Microtome
5.20. Section Flotation
5.21. Flattening Sections
5.22. Sectioning
5.23. Contamination—Principal Cause of Sectioning Difficulty!
5.24. Estimation of Section Thickness
5.25. Summary of Sectioning Technique
5.26. Picking Up Sections
Literature Cited
6. Section Mounting
6.1. Introductory Remarks
6.2. Parlodion Films
6.3. Formvar Films
6.4. Preparing Film Nets
6.5. The Mechanics of Carbon Evaporation
6.6. Carbon Stabilization of Naked Sections
6.7. Carbon Stabilization of Plastic Films
6.8. Pure Carbon Films Prepared on a Plastic Substrate
6.9. Stripping Pure Carbon Films
6.10. "Sandwiched" Sections
6.11. Serial Sections
6.12. Mounting Screens in the Microscope Specimen Holder
6.13. Dirty Specimens
Literature Cited
7. "Staining"
7.1. Introductory Remarks
7.2. Penetration of Stains
7.3. Alkaline Lead Hydroxide Stains
7.4. Uranyl Stains
7.5. Phosphotungstic Acid Stain
7.6. Lawn's Permanganate Stain
7.7. Vanadium Salt Stains
7.8. Chromyl Chloride Stain
7.9. Stain Dependence upon Fixation
7.10. Histochemical Applications
7.11. Specific Antibody "Stains"
7.12. Autoradiography
7.13. Thick Sections for Conventional Microscopy
7.14. Removal of Cured Epoxy Resins
Literature Cited
8. Microscopy
8.1. Introductory Remarks
8.2. Objective Aperture Position and Size
8.3. Objective Aperture Alignment
8.4. Aperture Cleaning and Manufacture
8.5. Microscope Maintenance
8.6. Alignment, General Remarks
8.7. Objective Alignment
8.8. Alignment of the Illuminating System
8.9. Source Alignment
8.10. Condenser Alignment
8.11. Filament Replacement and Alignment
8.12. Objective Lens Compensation
8.13. Instrument Stability
8.14. Trouble Shooting
General References
9. Photography
9.1. Introductory Remark
9.2. Section Thickness versus Magnification
9.3. Focus
9.4. Special Considerations in Picture Taking
9.5. Reasons for Unsatisfactory Pictures
9.6. Photographic Plates
9.7. Plate Development
9.8. Enlarging
9.9. Timing Print Exposures
9.10. "Dodging"
9.11. Problem Negatives, Reduction and Intensificaion
9.12. Interpretation of Electron Microscope Images
General Reference
10. Particulate Specimens , Mounting, Shadowing, and Replication
10.1. Introductory Remarks
10.2. Suspended and Fragmented Material
10.3. Shadow-Casting
10.4. Replication
10.5. Single-Stage Replication
10.6. Preshadowed Replicas
10.7. Two-Stage Replication
10.8. Preparation of Surfaces for Replication
10.9. Materials for Replication, Deposited from Solution or Melt
10.10. Materials for Replication, Deposited by Vacuum Evaporation
Literature Cited
General References
11. Particulate Specimens, Negative Staining
11.1. Introductory Remarks
11.2. Theoretical Aspects of Negative Staining
11.3. Negative Stains
11.4. Specimen Preparation for Negative Staining
11.5. Microscopy of Negatively Stained Material
Literature Cited
Appendix A. Outline of Basic Technique
Training Program
Appendix B. The Literature of Electron Microscopy
Bibliographies
Published Records of International Meetings
Published Records of Major National Meetings
Appendix C. Some Sources of Equipment and Materials
General Sources
Specimen Grids
Apertures
Calibration Supplies
Author Index
Subject Index
