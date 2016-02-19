Histoire de France Illustrée
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Pergamon Oxford French Division
Authors: Jacques Beauregard
Editors: B. Libbish
eBook ISBN: 9781483139630
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 168
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139630
About the Author
Jacques Beauregard
About the Editor
B. Libbish
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.