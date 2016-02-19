Histocampatibility covers the genetic, immunologic, and the chemical studies on allograft rejection process. The book is composed of 13 chapters that describe how these studies relate to medicine, organ transplantation in man, basic immunology, cell membrane structures, and cancer research. After briefly dealing with the early studies on isografts and allografts in laboratory animals, the book describes the histogenetic methods of gene manipulation and transplantation that permit identification of individual histocompatibility loci. The following chapter examines the significance of congenic resistant lines in determining the diversity of histocompatibility loci and allele and immune response genes. Other chapters present immunogenetic and serological methods, as well as the applications of these methods in studying alloantigens and H-2 complex loci and of immunogenetic methods to human. The book also discusses the practical implication of HLA immunogenetics in organ transplantation and describes the biochemical, immunochemical, and dynamic properties of alloantigens. A chapter discusses the associations between HLA system and disease and the various mechanisms that have been suggested to explain these associations. The last chapter focuses on allograft reaction and on established facts of cellular immunity. This book is a valuable source of information for researchers in the fields of medicine, organ transplantation in man, basic immunology, cell membrane structures, and cancer.

Chapter 1 Isografts Succeed, Allografts Fail

I. The Development and Value of Inbred Strains

II. Early Genetic Studies

III. The Laws of Transplantation

IV. Histocompatibility Genes

Chapter 2 Histogenetic Methods

I. Types of Transplants Employed

II. Production of Congenic Resistant Strains

III. Analysis of Congenic Resistant Strains

IV. The Use of Immunization

Chapter 3 The Number and Diversity of Histocompatibility Loci

I. The Production of CR Lines

II. Histocompatibility Genes Revealed by CR Lines

III. Variations in Strength of Histocompatibility Alloantigens

IV. The Sk Locus

V. The Y-Linked Histocompatibility Locus

VI. The X-Linked Histocompatibility Locus

VII. Number of Alleles at Histocompatibility Loci

VIII. Number of Histocompatibility Loci

IX. Mutations at Histocompatibility Loci

X. Induced H Gene Mutations

Chapter 4 Immunogenetic Methods

I. Titering Antisera

II. The Production of Antisera

III. Genetic Tests

Chapter 5 Serologically Demonstrated Membrane Alloantigens of Mice

I. Erythrocyte and Lymphocyte Alloantigens of Mice

II. Miscellaneous Cell Surface Alloantigens

III. Distribution of Alloantigens in Different Tissues

IV. The Problem of Overlap between Alloantigens Demonstrated by Different Techniques

Chapter 6 Serologically and Histogenetically Demonstrated Loci of the H-2 Complex

I. Introduction

II. Recombination Studies

III. The H-2-Linked Ss Serum Protein Locus

IV. The Occurrence of the Same Specificity at Both Ends of H-2

V. Classification of H-2 Specificities

VI. H-2 Polymorphism

VII. The H-2 Chart

VIII. Other CMAD Loci in the H-2 Complex

IX. Comparisons of H-2K and H-2D

X. H-2 Mutants and Minor Variants

Chapter 7 Immune Response Genes

I. Ir-1

II. Ir-2

III. Ir-3

IV. Ir-4

V. Ir-5

VI. A Sex-Linked Ir Locus

VII. An Immune Response Locus Linked to the Immunoglobulin Heavy Chain Loci

VIII. Other Immune Response Loci

IX. Mechanisms

Chapter 8 Allogeneic Cell Interactions Uniquely Dependent on H-2

I. The Mixed Lymphocyte Reaction and Cell-Mediated Lysis

II. Hybrid Resistance, Radiation Resistant Graft Rejection, and Allogeneic Inhibition

III. The Influence of H-2 on Cell Collaboration

IV. Role of H-2 in Cytotoxicity against "Weak" Cell Surface Antigens

V. Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 9 The HLA Complex: Serology and Genetics

I. Historical Background

II. HLA Antibodies and Serological Methods

III. Immunogenetics of the HLA System

IV. General Conception and Evolution of the HLA System

V. The Natural History of HLA Antigens

VI. The Genes Governing the Mixed Lymphocyte Reaction (D Series)

Chapter 10 The HLA Complex: Practical Implications

I. Organ Transplantation

II. Bone Marrow Grafts

III. Implications in Blood Transfusion

IV. Fetal-Maternal Relationship: Neonatal Thrombopenia and Leukoneutropenia

Chapter 11 Biochemical and Structural Properties of the Cell Membrane Located Alloantigens of the Major Histocompatibility Complex

I. Introduction

II. Location

III. Biochemical and Structural Properties

IV. Immunochemical-Genetic Relationships of the MHC System

V. Biochemical and Structural Properties of Other MHC Products

VI. Membrane Arrangement

VII. Dynamic Properties of MHC Products of the Membrane

VIII. A Hypothetical Model for the Classical MHC Antigens

Chapter 12 Histocompatibility Genes and Disease

I. Experimental Bases

II. Associations between HLA and Disease

III. Physiology of the Association

IV. Concluding Remarks

Chapter 13 The Allogeneic Responses

I. Alloantigens: The Stimulus

II. Lymphoid Cells: The Responders

III. The Allogeneic Reaction

IV. MHC versus Minor H Locus Incompatibilities

V. Organ Grafts versus Tissue Grafts: Conclusions

