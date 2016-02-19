Histocompatibility
1st Edition
Histocampatibility covers the genetic, immunologic, and the chemical studies on allograft rejection process. The book is composed of 13 chapters that describe how these studies relate to medicine, organ transplantation in man, basic immunology, cell membrane structures, and cancer research. After briefly dealing with the early studies on isografts and allografts in laboratory animals, the book describes the histogenetic methods of gene manipulation and transplantation that permit identification of individual histocompatibility loci. The following chapter examines the significance of congenic resistant lines in determining the diversity of histocompatibility loci and allele and immune response genes. Other chapters present immunogenetic and serological methods, as well as the applications of these methods in studying alloantigens and H-2 complex loci and of immunogenetic methods to human. The book also discusses the practical implication of HLA immunogenetics in organ transplantation and describes the biochemical, immunochemical, and dynamic properties of alloantigens. A chapter discusses the associations between HLA system and disease and the various mechanisms that have been suggested to explain these associations. The last chapter focuses on allograft reaction and on established facts of cellular immunity. This book is a valuable source of information for researchers in the fields of medicine, organ transplantation in man, basic immunology, cell membrane structures, and cancer.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Abbreviations
Chapter 1 Isografts Succeed, Allografts Fail
I. The Development and Value of Inbred Strains
II. Early Genetic Studies
III. The Laws of Transplantation
IV. Histocompatibility Genes
References
Chapter 2 Histogenetic Methods
I. Types of Transplants Employed
II. Production of Congenic Resistant Strains
III. Analysis of Congenic Resistant Strains
IV. The Use of Immunization
References
Chapter 3 The Number and Diversity of Histocompatibility Loci
I. The Production of CR Lines
II. Histocompatibility Genes Revealed by CR Lines
III. Variations in Strength of Histocompatibility Alloantigens
IV. The Sk Locus
V. The Y-Linked Histocompatibility Locus
VI. The X-Linked Histocompatibility Locus
VII. Number of Alleles at Histocompatibility Loci
VIII. Number of Histocompatibility Loci
IX. Mutations at Histocompatibility Loci
X. Induced H Gene Mutations
References
Chapter 4 Immunogenetic Methods
I. Titering Antisera
II. The Production of Antisera
III. Genetic Tests
References
Chapter 5 Serologically Demonstrated Membrane Alloantigens of Mice
I. Erythrocyte and Lymphocyte Alloantigens of Mice
II. Miscellaneous Cell Surface Alloantigens
III. Distribution of Alloantigens in Different Tissues
IV. The Problem of Overlap between Alloantigens Demonstrated by Different Techniques
References
Chapter 6 Serologically and Histogenetically Demonstrated Loci of the H-2 Complex
I. Introduction
II. Recombination Studies
III. The H-2-Linked Ss Serum Protein Locus
IV. The Occurrence of the Same Specificity at Both Ends of H-2
V. Classification of H-2 Specificities
VI. H-2 Polymorphism
VII. The H-2 Chart
VIII. Other CMAD Loci in the H-2 Complex
IX. Comparisons of H-2K and H-2D
X. H-2 Mutants and Minor Variants
References
Chapter 7 Immune Response Genes
I. Ir-1
II. Ir-2
III. Ir-3
IV. Ir-4
V. Ir-5
VI. A Sex-Linked Ir Locus
VII. An Immune Response Locus Linked to the Immunoglobulin Heavy Chain Loci
VIII. Other Immune Response Loci
IX. Mechanisms
References
Chapter 8 Allogeneic Cell Interactions Uniquely Dependent on H-2
I. The Mixed Lymphocyte Reaction and Cell-Mediated Lysis
II. Hybrid Resistance, Radiation Resistant Graft Rejection, and Allogeneic Inhibition
III. The Influence of H-2 on Cell Collaboration
IV. Role of H-2 in Cytotoxicity against "Weak" Cell Surface Antigens
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 The HLA Complex: Serology and Genetics
I. Historical Background
II. HLA Antibodies and Serological Methods
III. Immunogenetics of the HLA System
IV. General Conception and Evolution of the HLA System
V. The Natural History of HLA Antigens
VI. The Genes Governing the Mixed Lymphocyte Reaction (D Series)
References
Chapter 10 The HLA Complex: Practical Implications
I. Organ Transplantation
II. Bone Marrow Grafts
III. Implications in Blood Transfusion
IV. Fetal-Maternal Relationship: Neonatal Thrombopenia and Leukoneutropenia
References
Chapter 11 Biochemical and Structural Properties of the Cell Membrane Located Alloantigens of the Major Histocompatibility Complex
I. Introduction
II. Location
III. Biochemical and Structural Properties
IV. Immunochemical-Genetic Relationships of the MHC System
V. Biochemical and Structural Properties of Other MHC Products
VI. Membrane Arrangement
VII. Dynamic Properties of MHC Products of the Membrane
VIII. A Hypothetical Model for the Classical MHC Antigens
References
Chapter 12 Histocompatibility Genes and Disease
I. Experimental Bases
II. Associations between HLA and Disease
III. Physiology of the Association
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 13 The Allogeneic Responses
I. Alloantigens: The Stimulus
II. Lymphoid Cells: The Responders
III. The Allogeneic Reaction
IV. MHC versus Minor H Locus Incompatibilities
V. Organ Grafts versus Tissue Grafts: Conclusions
References
Index
