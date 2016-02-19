Histochemistry of Nervous Transmission - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444409515, 9780080861593

Histochemistry of Nervous Transmission, Volume 34

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Olavi Eranko
eBook ISBN: 9780080861593
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 524
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
268.00
227.80
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080861593

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Olavi Eranko Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy, University of Helsinki (Finland)

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.