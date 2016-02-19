Histochemical Techniques - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780407000339, 9781483164717

Histochemical Techniques

2nd Edition

Authors: J. D. Bancroft
eBook ISBN: 9781483164717
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th October 1975
Page Count: 358
Description

Histochemical Techniques, 2nd Edition deals with different methods of tissue processing and their application to histochemical procedures, including freeze drying and freeze substitution. Topics covered include fixation, production of paraffin and frozen sections, and principles of enzyme histochemistry. The use of histochemical methods to demonstrate carbohydrates, proteins, amino acids, lipids, nucleic acids, pigments, and various enzymes is also discussed. This book is comprised of 20 chapters and begins with an overview of the problems and values of histochemistry. The discussion then turns to carbohydrates, along with concepts and methods in carbohydrate histochemistry such as blocking and enzyme methods. Other chapters focus on amyloids, pigments, minerals, phosphatases, and esterases. The principles of enzyme histochemistry are also considered, with emphasis on preservation and factors affecting enzyme activity. The final chapter is devoted to ultra-histochemistry, the application of histochemistry to electron microscopy.
This monograph will be of interest to histochemists, histopathologists, and technologists involved in histochemical work.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1 Introduction

2 Fixation

3 Paraffin Sections

4 Frozen Sections

5 Cryostats

6 Freeze Drying and Freeze Substitution

7 Carbohydrates

8 Proteins and Amino Acids

9 Amyloid

10 Lipids

11 Nucleic Acids

12 Pigments

13 Minerals

14 Principles of Enzyme Histochemistry

15 Phosphatases

16 Esterases

17 Oxidoreductases I. Oxidases

18 Oxidoreductases II. Dehydrogenases

19 Miscellaneous Techniques

20 Ultra-histochemistry

Appendix

I List of Methods

II Preparation of Dyes and Mounting Media

III Diazonium Salts

IV Buffer Tables and Preparation of Molar and Normal Solutions

V Some Sources of Supply for the Chemicals and Reagents Used in Methods Given in this Book

Index

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483164717

About the Author

J. D. Bancroft

