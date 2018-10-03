His Bundle Pacing, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 10-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: His Bundle Pacing: A 100-Year Journey
Preface: His Bundle Pacing: Everything Old Is New Again
Subthreshold Stimulation for His Bundle Pacing
Pacing-Induced Cardiomyopathy
Tricuspid Valve Dysfunction Caused by Right Ventricular Leads
His Bundle Pacing: Concept to Reality
His Bundle (Conduction System) Pacing: A Contemporary Appraisal
An Electro-Anatomic Atlas of His Bundle Pacing: Combining Fluoroscopic Imaging and Recorded Electrograms
His Bundle Pacing: Getting on the Learning Curve
How to Perform His Bundle Pacing: Tools and Techniques
Hemodynamics of His Bundle Pacing
His Bundle Pacing for Cardiac Resynchronization
Pacing Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Patients with Heart Failure: His Bundle Pacing Combined with Atrioventricular Node Ablation
Long-Term Results of His Bundle Pacing
Future Developments in His Bundle Pacing
Description
This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Pramod Deshmukh and Kenneth A. Ellenbogen, will focus on His Bundle Pacing. Topics include, but are not limited to, Bundle of His – A contemporary reappraisal, Electrophysiology of bundle branch block, Pacing-induced cardiomyopathy, Tricuspid valve dysfunction caused by RV leads, His Bundle Pacing – concept to reality, How to perform HBP - Tools and techniques, Electro-anatomical atlas of HBP (LAO/RAO views & recorded Egms), Hemodynamics of His bundle pacing in comparison Apical & Septal pacing, HBP for cardiac resynchronization, Long-term results of HBP, Getting on the curve – learning HBP, HBP in conjunction with AV node ablation in AF, and Ongoing clinical trials and future developments.
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 3rd October 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323642446
- 9780323642217
About the Authors
Pramod Deshmukh Author
Kenneth Ellenbogen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Kontos Professor of Medicine, Chairman, Division of Cardiology, Director, Clinical Electrophysiology Laboratory, Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia, USA