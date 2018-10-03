His Bundle Pacing, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323642217, 9780323642446

His Bundle Pacing, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 10-3

1st Edition

Authors: Pramod Deshmukh Kenneth Ellenbogen
eBook ISBN: 9780323642446
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642217
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd October 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: His Bundle Pacing: A 100-Year Journey

Preface: His Bundle Pacing: Everything Old Is New Again

Subthreshold Stimulation for His Bundle Pacing

Pacing-Induced Cardiomyopathy

Tricuspid Valve Dysfunction Caused by Right Ventricular Leads

His Bundle Pacing: Concept to Reality

His Bundle (Conduction System) Pacing: A Contemporary Appraisal

An Electro-Anatomic Atlas of His Bundle Pacing: Combining Fluoroscopic Imaging and Recorded Electrograms

His Bundle Pacing: Getting on the Learning Curve

How to Perform His Bundle Pacing: Tools and Techniques

Hemodynamics of His Bundle Pacing

His Bundle Pacing for Cardiac Resynchronization

Pacing Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Patients with Heart Failure: His Bundle Pacing Combined with Atrioventricular Node Ablation

Long-Term Results of His Bundle Pacing

Future Developments in His Bundle Pacing

Description

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, edited by Drs. Pramod Deshmukh and Kenneth A. Ellenbogen, will focus on His Bundle Pacing. Topics include, but are not limited to, Bundle of His – A contemporary reappraisal, Electrophysiology of bundle branch block, Pacing-induced cardiomyopathy, Tricuspid valve dysfunction caused by RV leads, His Bundle Pacing – concept to reality, How to perform HBP - Tools and techniques, Electro-anatomical atlas of HBP (LAO/RAO views & recorded Egms), Hemodynamics of His bundle pacing in comparison Apical & Septal pacing, HBP for cardiac resynchronization, Long-term results of HBP, Getting on the curve – learning HBP, HBP in conjunction with AV node ablation in AF, and Ongoing clinical trials and future developments.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323642446
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323642217

About the Authors

Pramod Deshmukh Author

Kenneth Ellenbogen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Kontos Professor of Medicine, Chairman, Division of Cardiology, Director, Clinical Electrophysiology Laboratory, Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia, USA

