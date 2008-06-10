Dr. Amstutz, one of the world’s foremost authorities on hip replacement, has distilled his vast clinical and research experience into an essential, practical guide on hip resurfacing. Each chapter is a self-contained presentation on a significant challenge, with topics ranging from biomechanics, clinical indications, and patient selection to Tribology and clinical results of available surfacing materials. Comprehensive coverage of techniques and instrumentation, including the author’s own Conserve-Plus device, helps you improve your surgical decision-making, risk-benefit analysis, and post-operative management and rehabilitation, including the prevention and treatment of complications. The abundantly illustrated text includes pre- and post-operative radiographs, full-color clinical photographs, and technical line drawings to provide you with a visual understanding of the subject. The bonus DVD features video clips of surgical techniques narrated by Dr. Amstutz himself.