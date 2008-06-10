Hip Resurfacing
1st Edition
Principles, Indications, Technique and Results Book and DVD
Description
Dr. Amstutz, one of the world’s foremost authorities on hip replacement, has distilled his vast clinical and research experience into an essential, practical guide on hip resurfacing. Each chapter is a self-contained presentation on a significant challenge, with topics ranging from biomechanics, clinical indications, and patient selection to Tribology and clinical results of available surfacing materials. Comprehensive coverage of techniques and instrumentation, including the author’s own Conserve-Plus device, helps you improve your surgical decision-making, risk-benefit analysis, and post-operative management and rehabilitation, including the prevention and treatment of complications. The abundantly illustrated text includes pre- and post-operative radiographs, full-color clinical photographs, and technical line drawings to provide you with a visual understanding of the subject. The bonus DVD features video clips of surgical techniques narrated by Dr. Amstutz himself.
Key Features
- Provides “how to” information with the personal approach and clinical results of a master surgeon, giving you expert guidance on all aspects of hip resurfacing.
- Includes chapters addressing surgical anatomy, biomechanics, Tribology, clinical indications, patient selection, and surgical techniques to hone your decision-making and risk-benefit analysis of resurfacing for optimal outcomes.
- Offers detailed rehabilitation protocols so you achieve the best possible post-operative results.
- Introduces the Conserve-Plus device (the author’s own hip resurfacing invention) and compares its clinical results to other available resurfacing materials so you can evaluate options and make well-informed decisions.
- Discusses current research, failures, and toxicity concerns to increase your awareness of future research, progress, and possible challenges.
- Includes a bonus DVD of surgical techniques narrated by Dr. Amstutz that demonstrates surgical concepts and provides his surgical tips and pearls to aid your mastery of operative techniques and instrumentation.
- Uses abundant pre- and post-operative radiographs, full-color clinical photographs, and technical line drawings that illustrate every aspect of hip resurfacing and highlight important anatomical details.
- Discusses the prevention and treatment of complications to prepare you for every situation.
Table of Contents
1 Evolution of Hip Resurfacing
2 Femoral head Vascularity and Hip Resurfacing
3 The Mechanics of the Resurfaced hip
4 Tribology of Bearing Materials
5 Imaging of Hip Resurfacing
6 Outcome Studies and Data Collection
7 Surgical Technique
8 Indications for Metal-onMetal Hybrid Hip Resurfacing
9 Results of Conserve®Plus Hip Resurfacing
10 Failures: Fractures and Loosening
11 Reaction to Wear Products
12 “Primary” Osteoarthritis
13 Osteonecrosisof the Hip
14 Childhood Disorders
15 Post-Traumatic Arthritis
16 Rheumatoid Arthritis and Related Disorders
17 HipResurfacing for Other Conditions and Etiologies
18 Assessment of the Failed or Poorly Performing Hip Resurfacing
19 Treatment of Failed Hip Resurfacing
20 Rehabilitation and Activity Following Total Hip Resurfacing
21 The Future of Hip Resurfacing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 10th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416047247
About the Author
Harlan Amstutz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Orthopaedic Surgery, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine; Medical Director, Joint Replacement Institute at Orthopaedic Hospital, Los Angeles, CA
