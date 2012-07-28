Hip Dysplasia Surgery: Birth to Adulthood, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739066, 9781455747825

Hip Dysplasia Surgery: Birth to Adulthood, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 43-3

1st Edition

Authors: George Haidukewych Ernest Sink
eBook ISBN: 9781455747825
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739066
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th July 2012
Description

This issue will cover hip dysplasia from birth to geriatrics. Also included will be articles on pelvic fractures, revisions a few on pediatrics, European hip surgeons, the young adult, pathology and the natural history.

About the Authors

George Haidukewych Author

University of Central Florida, Orlando Regional Medical Center

Ernest Sink Author

Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY

