Hip Arthroscopy, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448567, 9780323448765

Hip Arthroscopy, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 35-3

1st Edition

Authors: F. Winston Gwathmey
eBook ISBN: 9780323448765
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448567
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Foreword
    2. Preface: Advances in Hip Arthroscopy
    3. Hip Arthroscopy: A Brief History
    4. Imaging in Hip Arthroscopy for Femoroacetabular Impingement: A Comprehensive Approach
    5. Management of the Acetabular Labrum
    6. Chondral Lesions of the Hip
    7. Capsular Management in Hip Arthroscopy
    8. The Etiology and Arthroscopic Surgical Management of Cam Lesions
    9. Pincer Impingement
    10. Iliopsoas: Pathology, Diagnosis, and Treatment
    11. Hip Instability: Current Concepts and Treatment Options
    12. Peritrochanteric Endoscopy
    13. Ischiofemoral Impingement and Hamstring Syndrome as Causes of Posterior Hip Pain: Where Do We Go Next?
    14. Avoiding Failure in Hip Arthroscopy: Complications, Pearls, and Pitfalls
    15. Rehabilitation After Hip Arthroscopy: A Movement Control–Based Perspective
    16. Index

Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will focus on hip arthroscopy; specifically, imaging, injections, labrum, cartilage, capsule, cam and many more exciting articles.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Authors

F. Winston Gwathmey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

