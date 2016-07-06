Hip Arthroscopy, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 35-3
1st Edition
Authors: F. Winston Gwathmey
eBook ISBN: 9780323448765
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448567
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2016
Table of Contents
- Foreword
2. Preface: Advances in Hip Arthroscopy
3. Hip Arthroscopy: A Brief History
4. Imaging in Hip Arthroscopy for Femoroacetabular Impingement: A Comprehensive Approach
5. Management of the Acetabular Labrum
6. Chondral Lesions of the Hip
7. Capsular Management in Hip Arthroscopy
8. The Etiology and Arthroscopic Surgical Management of Cam Lesions
9. Pincer Impingement
10. Iliopsoas: Pathology, Diagnosis, and Treatment
11. Hip Instability: Current Concepts and Treatment Options
12. Peritrochanteric Endoscopy
13. Ischiofemoral Impingement and Hamstring Syndrome as Causes of Posterior Hip Pain: Where Do We Go Next?
14. Avoiding Failure in Hip Arthroscopy: Complications, Pearls, and Pitfalls
15. Rehabilitation After Hip Arthroscopy: A Movement Control–Based Perspective
16. Index
Description
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will focus on hip arthroscopy; specifically, imaging, injections, labrum, cartilage, capsule, cam and many more exciting articles.
About the Authors
F. Winston Gwathmey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
