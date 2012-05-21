Hinman's Atlas of UroSurgical Anatomy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416040897, 9781455733613

Hinman's Atlas of UroSurgical Anatomy

2nd Edition

Expert Consult Online and Print

Authors: Greg MacLennan
eBook ISBN: 9781455733613
eBook ISBN: 9780323247665
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st May 2012
Page Count: 384
Description

The detailed illustrations in Hinman’s Atlas of UroSurgical Anatomy, supplemented by radiologic and pathologic images, help you clearly visualize the complexities of the genitourinary tract and its surrounding anatomy so you can avoid complications and provide optimal patient outcomes. This medical reference book is an indispensable clinical tool for Residents and experienced urologic surgeons alike.

Key Features

  • See structures the way they appear during surgery though illustrations, as well as a number of newly added intra-operative photographs.

Operate with greater confidence with the assistance of this extensively enhanced complement to Hinman’s Atlas of Urologic Surgery, 3rd Edition.

Table of Contents

 

 

Section I: Systems

Chapter 1: Arterial System

Development of the Arterial System

Arterial System: Structure and Function

Chapter 2: Venous System

Development of the Venous System

Venous System: Structure and Function

Chapter 3: Lymphatic System

Development of the Lymphatic System

Structure and Function of the Lymphatic System

Chapter 4: Peripheral Nervous System

Development of the Peripheral Nervous System

Nerve Supply of the Genitourinary System

Chapter 5: Skin

Development of the Skin

Structure and Function of the Skin

Chapter 6: Gastrointestinal Tract

Development of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Structure of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Section II: Body Wall

Chapter 7: Anterolateral Body Wall

Development of the Abdominal Wall Muscles

Anterolateral and Lower Abdominal Body Wall: Structure and Function

Chapter 8: Posterolateral and Posterior Body Wall

Development of the Posterior Body Wall

Posterolateral Body Wall: Structure and Function

 

Chapter 9: Inguinal Region

Development of the Structures About the Groin

Inguinal and Femoral Regions: Structure and Function

Chapter 10: Pelvis

Development of the Pelvis

Structure of the Pelvis

Chapter 11: Perineum

Development of the Perineum

Perineal Structure

Section III: Organs

Chapter 12: Kidney, Ureter, and Adrenal Glands

Development of the Kidney, Ureter, and Adrenal Glands

Kidney, Ureter, and Adrenal Glands: Structure and Function

Chapter 13: Bladder, Ureterovesical Junction, and Rectum

Development of the Bladder, Ureterovesical Junction, and Rectum

Bladder and Ureterovesical Junction: Structure and Function

Chapter 14: Prostate and Urethral Sphincters

Development of the Prostate, Seminal Vesicles, and Urethral Sphincters

Prostate, Urinary Sphincters, and Seminal Vesicles: Structure and Function

Chapter 15: Female Genital Tract and Urethra

Development of the Female Genital Tract and Urethra

Female Genital Tract, Urethra, and Sphincters: Structure and Function

Chapter 16: Penis and Male Urethra

Development of the Penis and Urethra

Structure and Function of the Penis and Male Urethra

Chapter 17: Testis

Development of the Testis

The Testes and Adnexae: Structure and Function

 

About the Author

Greg MacLennan

Gregory T. MacLennan, MD is currently the Division Chief of Anatomic Pathology at Case Western Reserve University. Starting in 2008, he has been a professor of pathology and urology & oncology at CWRU. Since 2006, he has been the director of the Seidman Cancer Center Tissue Procurement & Histology Facility. He is also the Senior Pathologist at University Hospitals since 1995. He is also a member of numerous boards of various journals, including Cancer, Journal of Clinical Pathology, and American Journal of the Medical Sciences

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Urology and Oncology, Division Chief, Anatomic Pathology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, University Hospitals Case Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio

