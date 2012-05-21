Hinman's Atlas of UroSurgical Anatomy
2nd Edition
The detailed illustrations in Hinman’s Atlas of UroSurgical Anatomy, supplemented by radiologic and pathologic images, help you clearly visualize the complexities of the genitourinary tract and its surrounding anatomy so you can avoid complications and provide optimal patient outcomes. This medical reference book is an indispensable clinical tool for Residents and experienced urologic surgeons alike.
- See structures the way they appear during surgery though illustrations, as well as a number of newly added intra-operative photographs.
Operate with greater confidence with the assistance of this extensively enhanced complement to Hinman’s Atlas of Urologic Surgery, 3rd Edition.
Section I: Systems
Chapter 1: Arterial System
Development of the Arterial System
Arterial System: Structure and Function
Chapter 2: Venous System
Development of the Venous System
Venous System: Structure and Function
Chapter 3: Lymphatic System
Development of the Lymphatic System
Structure and Function of the Lymphatic System
Chapter 4: Peripheral Nervous System
Development of the Peripheral Nervous System
Nerve Supply of the Genitourinary System
Chapter 5: Skin
Development of the Skin
Structure and Function of the Skin
Chapter 6: Gastrointestinal Tract
Development of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Structure of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Section II: Body Wall
Chapter 7: Anterolateral Body Wall
Development of the Abdominal Wall Muscles
Anterolateral and Lower Abdominal Body Wall: Structure and Function
Chapter 8: Posterolateral and Posterior Body Wall
Development of the Posterior Body Wall
Posterolateral Body Wall: Structure and Function
Chapter 9: Inguinal Region
Development of the Structures About the Groin
Inguinal and Femoral Regions: Structure and Function
Chapter 10: Pelvis
Development of the Pelvis
Structure of the Pelvis
Chapter 11: Perineum
Development of the Perineum
Perineal Structure
Section III: Organs
Chapter 12: Kidney, Ureter, and Adrenal Glands
Development of the Kidney, Ureter, and Adrenal Glands
Kidney, Ureter, and Adrenal Glands: Structure and Function
Chapter 13: Bladder, Ureterovesical Junction, and Rectum
Development of the Bladder, Ureterovesical Junction, and Rectum
Bladder and Ureterovesical Junction: Structure and Function
Chapter 14: Prostate and Urethral Sphincters
Development of the Prostate, Seminal Vesicles, and Urethral Sphincters
Prostate, Urinary Sphincters, and Seminal Vesicles: Structure and Function
Chapter 15: Female Genital Tract and Urethra
Development of the Female Genital Tract and Urethra
Female Genital Tract, Urethra, and Sphincters: Structure and Function
Chapter 16: Penis and Male Urethra
Development of the Penis and Urethra
Structure and Function of the Penis and Male Urethra
Chapter 17: Testis
Development of the Testis
The Testes and Adnexae: Structure and Function
Greg MacLennan
Gregory T. MacLennan, MD is currently the Division Chief of Anatomic Pathology at Case Western Reserve University. Starting in 2008, he has been a professor of pathology and urology & oncology at CWRU. Since 2006, he has been the director of the Seidman Cancer Center Tissue Procurement & Histology Facility. He is also the Senior Pathologist at University Hospitals since 1995. He is also a member of numerous boards of various journals, including Cancer, Journal of Clinical Pathology, and American Journal of the Medical Sciences
Professor of Pathology, Urology and Oncology, Division Chief, Anatomic Pathology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, University Hospitals Case Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio