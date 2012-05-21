Hinman's Atlas of UroSurgical Anatomy

Gregory T. MacLennan, MD is currently the Division Chief of Anatomic Pathology at Case Western Reserve University. Starting in 2008, he has been a professor of pathology and urology & oncology at CWRU. Since 2006, he has been the director of the Seidman Cancer Center Tissue Procurement & Histology Facility. He is also the Senior Pathologist at University Hospitals since 1995. He is also a member of numerous boards of various journals, including Cancer, Journal of Clinical Pathology, and American Journal of the Medical Sciences