Hinman's Atlas of Urologic Surgery
4th Edition
Description
Depend on Hinman’s for up-to-date, authoritative guidance covering the entire scope of urologic surgery. Regarded as the most authoritative surgical atlas in the field, Hinman's Atlas of Urologic Surgery, 4th Edition, by Drs. Joseph A. Smith, Jr., Stuart S. Howards, Glenn M. Preminger, and Roger R. Dmochowski, provides highly illustrated, step-by-step guidance on minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, new surgical systems and equipment, and laparoscopic and robotic techniques. New chapters keep you up to date, and all-new commentaries provide additional insight from expert surgeons.
Key Features
- Provides access to procedural videos online, including Percutaneous Renal Cryotherapy, Greenlight Photovaporization of the Prostate, Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate, Cryoablation of a Renal Tumor, and Sling Procedures in Women.
Table of Contents
I. Surgical Basics
1. Surgical Basics
2. Suture Techniques
3. Reconstructive Techniques
4. Bowel Stapling and Closure Techniques
5. Methods of Nerve Block
6. Basic Laparoscopy
7. Basics of Robotic Surgery
II. Kidney: Excision
8. Surgical Approaches for Open Renal Surgery, Including Open Radical Nephrectomy
9. Open Partial Nephrectomy
10. Open and Laparoscopic Nephroureterectomy
11. Vena Caval Thrombectomy
12. Laparoscopic Nephrectomy
13. Laparoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Partial Nephrectomy
14. Percutaneous Resection of Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma
III. Kidney: Reconstruction
15. Open Pyeloplasty
16. Surgery of the Horseshoe Kidney
17. Repair of Renal Injuries
18. Surgery for Renal Vascular Disease and Principles of Vascular Repair
19. Renal Transplant Recipient
20. Endoscopic Management of Ureteral Strictures
21. Percutaneous Endopyeloplasty
22. Laparoscopic and Robotic Pyeloplasty
23. Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy
24. Open Stone Surgery: Anatrophic Nephrolothotomy and Pyelolithotomy
IV. Endoscopic and Precutaneous Renal Surgery
25. Anatomic Basis for Renal Endoscopy
26. Percutaneous Renal Access
27. Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
28. Laparoscopic Access
29. Renal Cryosurgery
30. Renal Radiofrequency Ablation
V. Adrenal Excision
31. Robotic, Laparoscopic, and Open Approaches to the Adrenal Gland (Benign)
32. Robotic, Laparoscopic, and Open Approaches to the Adrenal Gland (Malignant)
VI. Ureteral Reconstruction and Excision
33. Ureteroneocystostomy
34. Bladder Flap Repair (Boari)
35. Ureteral Stricture Repair and Ureterolysis
36. Ureteroureterstomy and Transureteroureterostomy
37. Ileal Ureteral Replacement
38. Ureterolithotomy
39. Endoscopic Management of Vesicoureteral Reflux
VII. Endoscopic Ureteral Surgery
40. Ureteroscopic Instrumentation
41. Ureteroscopic Management of Ureteral Calculi
42. Ureteroscopic Management of Renal Calculi
43. Ureteroscopic Endopyelotomy and Endoureterotomy
44. Ureteroscopic Management of Upper Tract Urothelial
Carcinoma
45. Endoscopic Incision of Ureteroceles
VIII. Bladder: Excision
46. Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumors,
47. Partial Cystectomy
48. Radical Cystectomy in Male Patients
49. Radical Cystectomy in Female Patients
50. Urethrectomy
51. Pelvic Lymphadenectomy
52. Excision of Vesical Diverticulum
53. Cystolithotomy
54. Laparoscopic/Robotic Radical Cystectomy
IX. Continent Reconstruction
55. Ileocecal Reservoir
56. Appendicovesicostomy
57. Ureterosigmoidostomy and Mainz Pouch II
58. Ileal Orthotopic Bladder Substitution
59. Robotic Urinary Diversion
X. Bladder Augmentation
60. Ileocystoplasty
61. Colocystoplasty
62. Ureterocystoplasty
XI. Vesicovaginal Fistula Repair
63. Transvaginal Repair of Vesicovaginal Fistula
64. Transvesical Repair of Vesicovaginal Fistula
65. Transperitoneal Vesicovaginal Fistula Repair
66. Female Vesical Neck Closure
XII. Prostate: Benign
67. Transurethral Resection and Transurethral Incision of the Prostate
68. Laser Treatment of Benign Prostatic Disease
69. Suprapubic Prostatectomy
70. Retropubic Prostatectomy
71. Laparoscopic and Robotic Simple Prostatectomy
XIII. Prostate: Malignancy
72. Anatomy and Principles of Excision of the Prostate
73. Transrectal Ultrasound-Directed Prostate Biopsy
74. Transperineal Prostate Biopsy
75. Prostate Biopsy With MR Fusion
76. Radical Retropubic Prostatectomy
77. Radical Perineal Prostatectomy
78. Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection
79. Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy
80. Cryotherapy
81. Focal Therapies in the Treatment of Prostate Cancer
82. Brachytherapy
XIV. Female Genital Reconstruction
83. Vaginal Reconstruction
84. Urethrovaginal Fistula Repair
85. Bulbocavernosus Muscle and Fat Pad Supplement
86. Female Urethral Diverticulum
87. Female Urethral Reconstruction
88. Urethral Prolapse-Caruncle
89. Anterior Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair
90. Enterocele Repair
91. Rectocele Repair
XV. Urethral: Reconstruction
92. Reconstruction of the Fossa Navicularis
93. Reconstruction of Strictures of the Penile Urethra
94. Reconstruction of Strictures of the Bulbar Urethra
95. Reconstruction of Pelvic Fracture Urethral Distraction Defect
96. York–Mason Closure of Rectourinary Fistula in the Male
97. Direct Vision Internal Urethrotomy
XVI. Urethral Sphincteric Procedures
98. Autologous Pubovaginal Sling
99. Tension-Free Vaginal Tape/Suprapubic Midurethral Sling
100. Transobturator Midurethral Sling
101. Bulking Agents for Incontinence
102. Artificial Urinary Sphincter
103. Male Urethral Sling
104. Neuromodulation
105. Botox Injection for Urologic Conditions
XVII. Testis: Repair and Reconstruction
106. Testis Biopsy
107. Sperm Retrieval
108. Varicocele Ligation
109. Simple Orchiectomy
110. Vasectomy
111. Vasovasostomy and Vasoepididymostomy
112. Spermatocelectomy
113. Epididymectomy
114. Undescended Testis
115. Reduction of Testicular Torsion
XVIII. Testis: Malignancy
116. Testis-Sparing Surgery for Benign and Malignant Tumors
117. Radical Orchiectomy
118. Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection
119. Laparoscopic and Robotic Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection
XIX. Penis: Correction and Reconstruction
120. Circumcision and Dorsal Slit or Preputioplasty Circumcision
121. Penile Curvature in Pediatric Patients
122. Hidden Penis
123. Insertion of Semirigid Penile Prostheses
124. Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Implantation
125. Penile Arterial Revascularization
126. Procedures for Peyronie Disease
127. Operations for Priapism
128. Repair of Genital Injuries
XX. Penis: Hypospadias
129. Pediatric Meatotomy and Distal Reconstruction
130. Repair of Proximal Hypospadias
XXI. Penis: Malignancy
131. Partial Penectomy
132. Total Penectomy
133. Ilioinguinal Lymphadenectomy
134. Laser Treatment of the Penis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 992
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 24th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392303
About the Author
Joseph Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urologic Surgery, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee
Stuart Howards
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urology, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Glenn Preminger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Chief, Division of Urologic Surgery, James F. Glenn, MD, Professor of Urology, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina
Roger Dmochowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Urologic Surgery, Vice Chair, Section of Surgical Sciences, Associate Surgeon in Chief, Associaye, Chief of Staff, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee