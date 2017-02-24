Hinman's Atlas of Urologic Surgery

I. Surgical Basics

1. Surgical Basics

2. Suture Techniques

3. Reconstructive Techniques

4. Bowel Stapling and Closure Techniques

5. Methods of Nerve Block

6. Basic Laparoscopy

7. Basics of Robotic Surgery

II. Kidney: Excision

8. Surgical Approaches for Open Renal Surgery, Including Open Radical Nephrectomy

9. Open Partial Nephrectomy

10. Open and Laparoscopic Nephroureterectomy

11. Vena Caval Thrombectomy

12. Laparoscopic Nephrectomy

13. Laparoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Partial Nephrectomy

14. Percutaneous Resection of Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma

III. Kidney: Reconstruction

15. Open Pyeloplasty

16. Surgery of the Horseshoe Kidney

17. Repair of Renal Injuries

18. Surgery for Renal Vascular Disease and Principles of Vascular Repair

19. Renal Transplant Recipient

20. Endoscopic Management of Ureteral Strictures

21. Percutaneous Endopyeloplasty

22. Laparoscopic and Robotic Pyeloplasty

23. Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy

24. Open Stone Surgery: Anatrophic Nephrolothotomy and Pyelolithotomy

IV. Endoscopic and Precutaneous Renal Surgery

25. Anatomic Basis for Renal Endoscopy

26. Percutaneous Renal Access

27. Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

28. Laparoscopic Access

29. Renal Cryosurgery

30. Renal Radiofrequency Ablation

V. Adrenal Excision

31. Robotic, Laparoscopic, and Open Approaches to the Adrenal Gland (Benign)

32. Robotic, Laparoscopic, and Open Approaches to the Adrenal Gland (Malignant)

VI. Ureteral Reconstruction and Excision

33. Ureteroneocystostomy

34. Bladder Flap Repair (Boari)

35. Ureteral Stricture Repair and Ureterolysis

36. Ureteroureterstomy and Transureteroureterostomy

37. Ileal Ureteral Replacement

38. Ureterolithotomy

39. Endoscopic Management of Vesicoureteral Reflux

VII. Endoscopic Ureteral Surgery

40. Ureteroscopic Instrumentation

41. Ureteroscopic Management of Ureteral Calculi

42. Ureteroscopic Management of Renal Calculi

43. Ureteroscopic Endopyelotomy and Endoureterotomy

44. Ureteroscopic Management of Upper Tract Urothelial

Carcinoma

45. Endoscopic Incision of Ureteroceles

VIII. Bladder: Excision

46. Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumors,

47. Partial Cystectomy

48. Radical Cystectomy in Male Patients

49. Radical Cystectomy in Female Patients

50. Urethrectomy

51. Pelvic Lymphadenectomy

52. Excision of Vesical Diverticulum

53. Cystolithotomy

54. Laparoscopic/Robotic Radical Cystectomy

IX. Continent Reconstruction

55. Ileocecal Reservoir

56. Appendicovesicostomy

57. Ureterosigmoidostomy and Mainz Pouch II

58. Ileal Orthotopic Bladder Substitution

59. Robotic Urinary Diversion

X. Bladder Augmentation

60. Ileocystoplasty

61. Colocystoplasty

62. Ureterocystoplasty

XI. Vesicovaginal Fistula Repair

63. Transvaginal Repair of Vesicovaginal Fistula

64. Transvesical Repair of Vesicovaginal Fistula

65. Transperitoneal Vesicovaginal Fistula Repair

66. Female Vesical Neck Closure

XII. Prostate: Benign

67. Transurethral Resection and Transurethral Incision of the Prostate

68. Laser Treatment of Benign Prostatic Disease

69. Suprapubic Prostatectomy

70. Retropubic Prostatectomy

71. Laparoscopic and Robotic Simple Prostatectomy

XIII. Prostate: Malignancy

72. Anatomy and Principles of Excision of the Prostate

73. Transrectal Ultrasound-Directed Prostate Biopsy

74. Transperineal Prostate Biopsy

75. Prostate Biopsy With MR Fusion

76. Radical Retropubic Prostatectomy

77. Radical Perineal Prostatectomy

78. Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection

79. Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy

80. Cryotherapy

81. Focal Therapies in the Treatment of Prostate Cancer

82. Brachytherapy

XIV. Female Genital Reconstruction

83. Vaginal Reconstruction

84. Urethrovaginal Fistula Repair

85. Bulbocavernosus Muscle and Fat Pad Supplement

86. Female Urethral Diverticulum

87. Female Urethral Reconstruction

88. Urethral Prolapse-Caruncle

89. Anterior Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair

90. Enterocele Repair

91. Rectocele Repair

XV. Urethral: Reconstruction

92. Reconstruction of the Fossa Navicularis

93. Reconstruction of Strictures of the Penile Urethra

94. Reconstruction of Strictures of the Bulbar Urethra

95. Reconstruction of Pelvic Fracture Urethral Distraction Defect

96. York–Mason Closure of Rectourinary Fistula in the Male

97. Direct Vision Internal Urethrotomy

XVI. Urethral Sphincteric Procedures

98. Autologous Pubovaginal Sling

99. Tension-Free Vaginal Tape/Suprapubic Midurethral Sling

100. Transobturator Midurethral Sling

101. Bulking Agents for Incontinence

102. Artificial Urinary Sphincter

103. Male Urethral Sling

104. Neuromodulation

105. Botox Injection for Urologic Conditions

XVII. Testis: Repair and Reconstruction

106. Testis Biopsy

107. Sperm Retrieval

108. Varicocele Ligation

109. Simple Orchiectomy

110. Vasectomy

111. Vasovasostomy and Vasoepididymostomy

112. Spermatocelectomy

113. Epididymectomy

114. Undescended Testis

115. Reduction of Testicular Torsion

XVIII. Testis: Malignancy

116. Testis-Sparing Surgery for Benign and Malignant Tumors

117. Radical Orchiectomy

118. Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection

119. Laparoscopic and Robotic Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection

XIX. Penis: Correction and Reconstruction

120. Circumcision and Dorsal Slit or Preputioplasty Circumcision

121. Penile Curvature in Pediatric Patients

122. Hidden Penis

123. Insertion of Semirigid Penile Prostheses

124. Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Implantation

125. Penile Arterial Revascularization

126. Procedures for Peyronie Disease

127. Operations for Priapism

128. Repair of Genital Injuries

XX. Penis: Hypospadias

129. Pediatric Meatotomy and Distal Reconstruction

130. Repair of Proximal Hypospadias

XXI. Penis: Malignancy

131. Partial Penectomy

132. Total Penectomy

133. Ilioinguinal Lymphadenectomy

134. Laser Treatment of the Penis