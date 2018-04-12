Himalayan Phytochemicals
1st Edition
Sustainable Options for Sourcing and Developing Bioactive Compounds
Description
Himalayan Phytochemicals: Sustainable Options for Sourcing and Developing Bioactive Compounds provides a detailed review of the important medicinal plants which have already been discovered in the Himalayan region, outlining their discovery, activity and underlying chemistry.
In addition, it supports a global shift towards sustainable sourcing of natural products from delicate ecosystems. Across the world, environmental destruction and overharvesting of medicinal plants are reducing and destroying multiple important sources and potential leads before researchers have the chance to discover, explore or synthesize them effectively. By identifying this problem and discussing its impact on the Himalayan region, Himalayan Phytochemicals: Sustainable Options for Sourcing and Developing Bioactive Compounds frames the ongoing global struggle and highlights the key factors that must be considered and addressed when working with phytochemicals from endemic plant sources.
Key Features
- Reviews both well-known and recently discovered plants of this region
- Highlights methods for phytochemical extraction and analysis
- Provides context to support a shift towards sustainable sourcing of natural products
Readership
Researchers investigating bioactive agents from natural products as medicinal leads (including medicinal chemists and pharmaceutical scientists). All groups studying the sustainable cultivation, sourcing and development of bioactive agents from flora in threatened ecosystems (including green chemists, botanists, taxonomists and environmental scientists)
Table of Contents
1. Biogeographical distribution of medicinal and aromatic herbs
2. Utilization and botanical significance of Himalayan herbs
3. Conservation and cultivation of herbs: Challenge and policy making
4. Chemistry of Himalayan phytochemicals
5. Biotechnological strategies for improvement of aromatic and medicinal herbs
6. Quality assurance and quality control of medicinal and aromatic herbs
7. Marketing indigenous herbs: Connecting link between international trade and Himalayan livelihood
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022368
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022276
About the Author
Sumira Jan
Sumira Jan has received numerous international and national awards, including the Korean Government Doctoral Scholarship in the field of the environment; and was selected for the BioCaRe Early Career Scientist Award, 2014; and for the prestigious Fast Track Young Scientist Award, 2015. Presently Dr. Jan is working as a Senior Research Associate (Scientist Pool Scheme), and her work is funded by the CSIR at the Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture. She has more than 35 research articles in international journals. In addition, Dr. Jan has authored four books. Her first book as lead author was published in 2016. Currently, Dr. Jan is engaged in metabolomic analyses of high-altitude herbs and their ecophysiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR - Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture, India
Nazia Abbas
Dr. Nazia Abbas is working as a scientist at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine. She was selected for the prestigious INSA-Young Scientist Award in 2016 and the DST-INSPIRE Faculty award in 2014. Her current work focuses on the molecular and physiochemical aspects of medicinal plants of the Kashmir Himalayas.
Affiliations and Expertise
CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, India