Highway Engineering - 2nd Edition

Highway Engineering

2nd Edition

Planning, Design, and Operations

Authors: Daniel J. Findley Christopher M. Cunningham Thomas H. Brown, Jr R. Thomas Chase Lorraine M. Cahill
ISBN: 9780128221853
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 750
Description

Highway Engineering: Planning, Design, and Operations, Second Edition presents a clear and rigorous exposition of highway engineering concepts, including project development and the relationship between planning, operations, safety and highway types. The book includes important topics such as corridor selection and traverses, horizontal and vertical alignment, design controls, basic roadway design, cross section elements, intersection and interchange design, and the integration of new vehicle technologies and trends. In addition, the book provides computer exercises using AutoCAD Civil 3D computer tools to generate, evaluate and produce innovative designs solutions, along with end of chapter exercises.

This updated edition with the current design policies and reference manuals is essential for highway, transportation, and civil engineers who are required to work to these standards.

Key Features

  • Provides an updated resource on current design standards from the Highway Capacity Manual and the Green Book
  • Covers fundamental traffic flow relationships and traffic impact analysis, collision analysis, road safety audits and advisory speeds
  • Presents the latest applications and engineering considerations for highway planning, design and construction

Readership

Highway Engineers, Construction Engineers, Transportation Engineers, and Geotechnical Engineers

Civil Engineers and advanced engineering students

Table of Contents

Part One: Introduction to Highway Engineering Concepts
Part Two: Transportation Planning
Part Three: Horizontal and Vertical Alignment
Part Four: Highway Geometric Design
Part Five: Traffic Operations
Part Six: Traffic Safety
Part Seven: Geotechnical Engineering
Part Eight: Structures
Part Nine: Hydraulics

About the Authors

Daniel J. Findley

Daniel J. Findley

Dr. Daniel Findley, P.E. is a Senior Research Associate with the Institute for Transportation Research and Education in Raleigh, NC. He specializes in asset management and inventory, horizontal curve safety, economic impact analysis, multi-modal transportation, unique transportation engineering studies, and logistics. He holds a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University and is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in North Carolina.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Transportation Research and Education, North Carolina State University, USA

Christopher M. Cunningham

Mr. Chris Cunningham, PE is currently serving as an Interim Director with the Institute for Transportation Research and Education at North Carolina State University. His areas of expertise are in transportation safety and operations, with focus areas in the research and training domains. Specifically, Cunningham regularly works in the areas of safety analysis, asset management, ITS applications, pedestrian and bicycles, alternative intersections and interchanges, and traffic signal timing and optimization. Currently, Mr. Cunningham has fourteen years of professional experience and has conducted numerous training and research activities at the municipal, state, and national levels and serves as a member and friend on many committees in these areas as well. In 2010, he served as co-editor for the 2nd Edition of the ITE Manual of Transportation Studies alongside the other two authors of this book.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Transportation Research and Education, North Carolina State University, USA

Thomas H. Brown, Jr

Dr. Tom Brown, P.E. is a Faculty Associate with the Institute for

Transportation Research and Education (ITRE) in Raleigh, NC. He

teaches engineering classes for several major programs through

contracts ITRE has with the North Carolina DOT. He holds a Ph.D.

from North Carolina State University and is a licensed Professional

Engineer (PE) in North Carolina.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Transportation Research and Education, North Carolina State University, USA

R. Thomas Chase

Thomas Chase is a Research Scholar with the Institute for Transportation Research and Education at NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina. He specializes in freeway operations, pedestrian behavior and simulation, big data and visualization, advanced signal control, travel time reliability, and network modeling and monitoring. Thomas leads ITRE's ITS and CAV Research Areas which focus on deployment evaluation, benefit cost analysis, simulation and human factors.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate, Institute for Transportation Research and Education (ITRE), North Carolina State University, USA

Lorraine M. Cahill

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Manager, FEP Training Program, Institute for Transportation Research and Education, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA

Ratings and Reviews

