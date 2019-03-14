Highlighting Operational and Implementation Research for Control of Helminthiasis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081027509, 9780081027516

Highlighting Operational and Implementation Research for Control of Helminthiasis, Volume 103

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jennifer Keiser
eBook ISBN: 9780081027516
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081027509
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th March 2019
Page Count: 190
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
190.86
162.23
165.00
140.25
231.00
196.35
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
165.00
140.25
231.00
196.35
323.59
275.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Helminthiasis Epidemiology and Control: Scoring Successes and Meeting the Remaining Challenges
2. Worms, History and Swiss TPH
3. Mobile Microscopy
4. Combination Chemotherapy
5. DNDi Portfolio
6. Paediatric Praziquantel, lessons learnt
7. Community and Drug Distributor Perceptions and Experiences of Mass Drug Administration for the Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis

Description

Highlighting Operational and Implementation Research for Control of Helminthiasis, Volume 103 in the Advances in Parasitology series, includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history, all topics which help to shape current thinking and applications. This latest release includes chapters on Helminthiasis Epidemiology and Control: Scoring Successes and Meeting the Remaining Challenges, Worms, History and Swiss TPH, Mobile Microscopy, Combination Chemotherapy, DNDi Portfolio, Pediatric Praziquantel, lessons learned, and Community and Drug Distributor Perceptions and Experiences of Mass Drug Administration for the Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis, amongst other topics.

Key Features

  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
  • Contains contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
  • Highlights operational and implementation research for control of helminthiasis

Readership

PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780081027516
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081027509

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jennifer Keiser Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Keiser holds a diploma in Pharmacy and a Ph.D. degree in Medical Parasitology from the University of Basel. She completed her Postdoctoral Fellowship at Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A. in 2003. Her research interests include in vitro and in vivo evaluation of compounds for activity against food-borne trematodiasis, schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis, preclinical studies of pharmacokinetics and metabolism, drug resistance, mechanism of action studies and proof-of concept clinical trials. Dr. Keiser has published more than 70 articles in peer-reviewed literature.

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Parasitology and Infection Biology Department, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, Basel, Switzerland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.