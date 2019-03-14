Highlighting Operational and Implementation Research for Control of Helminthiasis, Volume 103
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Helminthiasis Epidemiology and Control: Scoring Successes and Meeting the Remaining Challenges
2. Worms, History and Swiss TPH
3. Mobile Microscopy
4. Combination Chemotherapy
5. DNDi Portfolio
6. Paediatric Praziquantel, lessons learnt
7. Community and Drug Distributor Perceptions and Experiences of Mass Drug Administration for the Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis
Description
Highlighting Operational and Implementation Research for Control of Helminthiasis, Volume 103 in the Advances in Parasitology series, includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, along with reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy and life history, all topics which help to shape current thinking and applications. This latest release includes chapters on Helminthiasis Epidemiology and Control: Scoring Successes and Meeting the Remaining Challenges, Worms, History and Swiss TPH, Mobile Microscopy, Combination Chemotherapy, DNDi Portfolio, Pediatric Praziquantel, lessons learned, and Community and Drug Distributor Perceptions and Experiences of Mass Drug Administration for the Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis, amongst other topics.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of parasitology
- Contains contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
- Highlights operational and implementation research for control of helminthiasis
Readership
PhD students, professors, scientists, health workers, government officers, and policy makers at various levels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 14th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027516
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081027509
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jennifer Keiser Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Keiser holds a diploma in Pharmacy and a Ph.D. degree in Medical Parasitology from the University of Basel. She completed her Postdoctoral Fellowship at Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A. in 2003. Her research interests include in vitro and in vivo evaluation of compounds for activity against food-borne trematodiasis, schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis, preclinical studies of pharmacokinetics and metabolism, drug resistance, mechanism of action studies and proof-of concept clinical trials. Dr. Keiser has published more than 70 articles in peer-reviewed literature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Parasitology and Infection Biology Department, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, Basel, Switzerland