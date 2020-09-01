Higher Order Dynamic Mode Decomposition and its Applications
1st Edition
Description
Higher Order Dynamic Mode Decomposition and its Applications provides detailed background theory, as well as several fully explained applications from a range of industrial contexts to help readers understand and use this innovative algorithm. Data-driven modelling of complex systems is a rapidly evolving field, which has applications in domains including engineering, medical, biological, and physical sciences, where it is providing ground-breaking insights into complex systems that exhibit rich multi-scale phenomena in both time and space.
Starting with an introductory summary of established order reduction techniques like POD, DEIM, Koopman, and DMD, this book proceeds to provide a detailed explanation of higher order DMD, and to explain its advantages over other methods. Technical details of how the HODMD can be applied to a range of industrial problems will help the reader decide how to use the method in the most appropriate way, along with example MATLAB codes and advice on how to analyse and present results.
Key Features
- Includes instructions for the implementation of the HODMD, MATLAB codes, and extended discussions of the algorithm
- Includes descriptions of other order reduction techniques, and compares their strengths and weaknesses
- Provides examples of applications involving complex flow fields, in contexts including aerospace engineering, geophysical flows, and wind turbine design
Readership
MSc students and researchers
Table of Contents
- Higher Order Dynamic Mode Decomposition (HODMD) Algorithm for Temporal Analyses
2. HODMD Algorithm for Spatial and Temporal Analyses
3. Spatio-temporal Koopman Decomposition (STKD)
4. Applications of HODMD and STKD in the Wind Industry
5. HODMD in Fluid Dynamics
6. HODMD as a Reduced Order Model
7. Conclusions
8. Appendix with some Matlab Codes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197431
About the Author
Jose Manuel Vega
Professor Vega is an expert in various areas of applied mathematics, including the analysis of non-linear systems, fluid dynamics, and reduced order models. He has developed the algorithm 'Higher order dynamic mode decomposition' and is using it in several applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Aerospace Engineering, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, Spain
Soledad Le Clainche
Dr Le Clainche is an expert in the analysis of flow structures and computational fluid dynamics. She has contributed in the development of the algorithm 'Higher order dynamic mode decomposition' and is using it in several applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Aerospace Engineering, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, Spain