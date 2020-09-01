Higher Order Dynamic Mode Decomposition and its Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128197431

Higher Order Dynamic Mode Decomposition and its Applications

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Jose Manuel Vega Soledad Le Clainche
Paperback ISBN: 9780128197431
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
122.00
160.00
138.00
223.59
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Higher Order Dynamic Mode Decomposition and its Applications provides detailed background theory, as well as several fully explained applications from a range of industrial contexts to help readers understand and use this innovative algorithm. Data-driven modelling of complex systems is a rapidly evolving field, which has applications in domains including engineering, medical, biological, and physical sciences, where it is providing ground-breaking insights into complex systems that exhibit rich multi-scale phenomena in both time and space.

Starting with an introductory summary of established order reduction techniques like POD, DEIM, Koopman, and DMD, this book proceeds to provide a detailed explanation of higher order DMD, and to explain its advantages over other methods. Technical details of how the HODMD can be applied to a range of industrial problems will help the reader decide how to use the method in the most appropriate way, along with example MATLAB codes and advice on how to analyse and present results.

Key Features

  • Includes instructions for the implementation of the HODMD, MATLAB codes, and extended discussions of the algorithm
  • Includes descriptions of other order reduction techniques, and compares their strengths and weaknesses
  • Provides examples of applications involving complex flow fields, in contexts including aerospace engineering, geophysical flows, and wind turbine design

Readership

MSc students and researchers

Table of Contents

  1. Higher Order Dynamic Mode Decomposition (HODMD) Algorithm for Temporal Analyses
    2. HODMD Algorithm for Spatial and Temporal Analyses
    3. Spatio-temporal Koopman Decomposition (STKD)
    4. Applications of HODMD and STKD in the Wind Industry
    5. HODMD in Fluid Dynamics
    6. HODMD as a Reduced Order Model
    7. Conclusions
    8. Appendix with some Matlab Codes

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128197431

About the Author

Jose Manuel Vega

Professor Vega is an expert in various areas of applied mathematics, including the analysis of non-linear systems, fluid dynamics, and reduced order models. He has developed the algorithm 'Higher order dynamic mode decomposition' and is using it in several applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Aerospace Engineering, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, Spain

Soledad Le Clainche

Dr Le Clainche is an expert in the analysis of flow structures and computational fluid dynamics. She has contributed in the development of the algorithm 'Higher order dynamic mode decomposition' and is using it in several applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Aerospace Engineering, Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, Spain

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.