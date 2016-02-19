Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules V3

Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules, Volume III focuses on higher electronic excitations in polyatomic molecules, with emphasis on excitations beyond 50,000 cm-1. This book explores the various transitions on the basis of their orbital characteristics. Organized into 22 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the relationships between spectra of different molecules and between the results of various types of spectroscopy. This book then discusses the higher excited states involving Rydberg excitation. Other chapters explore the higher excited states in all classes of biological, organic, and inorganic molecules. This text further discusses the progress in the area of higher excitations in polyatomic atoms and the technique of multiphoton ionization (MPI) spectroscopy that yields a remarkable amount of spectroscopic information applicable to the vacuum-ultraviolet region. The final chapter deals with the vacuum-ultraviolet spectroscopy of biological materials. Analytical chemists, photochemists, molecular spectroscopists, and researchers will find this book extremely useful.