Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125899031, 9780323148740

Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules V3

1st Edition

Authors: Melvin Robin
eBook ISBN: 9780323148740
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th July 1985
Page Count: 481
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules, Volume III focuses on higher electronic excitations in polyatomic molecules, with emphasis on excitations beyond 50,000 cm-1. This book explores the various transitions on the basis of their orbital characteristics. Organized into 22 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the relationships between spectra of different molecules and between the results of various types of spectroscopy. This book then discusses the higher excited states involving Rydberg excitation. Other chapters explore the higher excited states in all classes of biological, organic, and inorganic molecules. This text further discusses the progress in the area of higher excitations in polyatomic atoms and the technique of multiphoton ionization (MPI) spectroscopy that yields a remarkable amount of spectroscopic information applicable to the vacuum-ultraviolet region. The final chapter deals with the vacuum-ultraviolet spectroscopy of biological materials. Analytical chemists, photochemists, molecular spectroscopists, and researchers will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter I. A Catalog of Orbitals and Excitations in Polyatomic Molecules

IA. Definitions

IB. Inner-Shell and Outer-Shell

Rydberg Excitations

Splitting of Hydrogenic Rydberg Levels

Term Values and Antishielding

Rydberg States in Ions

Rydberg Intensities

IC. Inner-Shell and Outer-Shell Valence Excitations

A-Band Definitions

A-Band Term Values

I.D. Rydberg/Valence Conjugates; Existence, Mixing and Ordering

Coexistence of Rydberg/Valence Conjugates

Conjugate and Nonconjugate Mixing

Valence Miscibility with the Rydberg Sea Mixing Effects and Unmixing

Wave Function Collapse and Giant Resonances

Rydberg/Valence Ordering

I.E. Addendum

Chapter II. New Sources of Spectral Information

II.A. Multiphoton Ionization Spectroscopy

II.B. Temporary-Negative-Ion Resonances

Valence TNI Resonances

Feshbach Resonances

II.C. Discrete Features in the Ionization Continuum

Shake-up Transitions

Shape Resonances

Two-Electron Excitations

Photoionization Cross-Section Maxima and Minima

II.D. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Excitations in Dense Phases

High-Pressure Gases and Fluid Solutions

Solid Solutions and Pure Crystals

Plasmons and Collective-Electron Behavior

II.E. Addendum

Chapter III. Alkanes

III.A. Methane and its Fragments

III.B. Ethane

III.C. Acyclic Alkanes

III.D. The Longer Alkanes, Polyethylene and Diamond

IIII.E. Cyclic Alkanes

Chapter IV. Alkyl Halides

IV.A. Alkyl Chlorides

IV.B. Alkyl Bromides

IV.C. Alkyl Iodides

IV.D. Alkyl Fluorides

IV.E. Fluoroalkyl Halides

IV.F. Addendum

Chapter V. Boron Compounds

V.A. Boron Hydrides

V.B. Boron-Nitrogen Compounds

V.C. Boron Halides

V.D. Addendum

Chapter VI. Amines, Phosphines, Arsine

VI.A. Ammonia and Amine Derivatives

VI.B. Phosphines and Arsine

VI.C. Addendum

Chapter VII. Oxo Compounds

VII.A. Water and Hydrogen Peroxide

Water Vapor

Ice

Liquid Water

Hydrogen Peroxide

VII.B. Alcohols

VII.C. Ethers

VII.D. Addendum

Chapter VIII. Compounds of Sulfur, Selenium and Tellurium

VIII.A. Hydrogen Sulfide and Hydrogen Selenide

VIII.B. Sulfide Derivatives

Alkyl Sulfides

Sulfur Hexafluoride

VIII.C. Addendum

Chapter IX. Silanes, Germanes and Stannanes

IX.A. Parent Compounds and Alkyl Derivatives

IX.B. Halides

IX.C. Addendum

Chapter X. Olefins

X.A. Ethylene

X.B. Alkyl Olefins

X.C. Haloethylenes

X.D. Addendum

Chapter XI Azo, Imine and Oxime Compounds

XI.A. Azo Compounds

XI.B. Imines and Oximes

Chapter XII. Aldehydes and Ketones

XII.A. Formaldehyde

XII.B. Alkyl and Halogen Derivatives

XII.C. Thio Derivatives

XII.D. Conjugated Aldehydes and Ketones; Diones and Vinyl Ketones

XII.E. Addendum

Chapter XIII. Acetylenic Compounds

XIII.A. Acetylene and Derivatives

Acetylene and Alkyl Derivatives

Halo Acetylenes

XIII.B. Polyacetylenes and Derivatives

XIII.C. Addendum

Chapter XIV. Nitriles

Chapter XV. Amides, Acids, Esters and Acyl Halides

XV.A. Amides

XV.B. Acids and Esters

XV.C. Acyl Halides

Chapter XVI. Oxides of Nitrogen

Chapter XVII. Dienes and Higher Polyenes

XVII.A. Butadiene

XVII.B. Alkyl Dienes

XVII.C. Nonconjugated Dienes and Polyenes

XVII.D. Heterocyclic Dienes

XVII.E. Higher Conjugated Polyenes

XVII.F. Addendum

Chapter XVIII. Cumulenes

XVIII.A. Aliène and Ketene

XVIII.B. Addendum

Chapter XIX. Phenyl Compounds

XIX.A. Benzene

XIX.B. Alkyl Benzenes

XIX.C. Halobenzenes

XIX.D. Azabenzenes

XIX.E. Other Phenyl Compounds

XIX.F. Addendum

Chapter XX. Higher Aromatics

Chapter XXI. Inorganic Systems

XXI.A. Halides

XXI.B. Oxides

XXI.C. Miscellaneous

XXI.D. Addendum

Chapter XXII. Biological Molecules

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
481
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323148740

About the Author

Melvin Robin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.