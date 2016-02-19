Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules V3
1st Edition
Description
Higher Excited States of Polyatomic Molecules, Volume III focuses on higher electronic excitations in polyatomic molecules, with emphasis on excitations beyond 50,000 cm-1. This book explores the various transitions on the basis of their orbital characteristics. Organized into 22 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the relationships between spectra of different molecules and between the results of various types of spectroscopy. This book then discusses the higher excited states involving Rydberg excitation. Other chapters explore the higher excited states in all classes of biological, organic, and inorganic molecules. This text further discusses the progress in the area of higher excitations in polyatomic atoms and the technique of multiphoton ionization (MPI) spectroscopy that yields a remarkable amount of spectroscopic information applicable to the vacuum-ultraviolet region. The final chapter deals with the vacuum-ultraviolet spectroscopy of biological materials. Analytical chemists, photochemists, molecular spectroscopists, and researchers will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter I. A Catalog of Orbitals and Excitations in Polyatomic Molecules
IA. Definitions
IB. Inner-Shell and Outer-Shell
Rydberg Excitations
Splitting of Hydrogenic Rydberg Levels
Term Values and Antishielding
Rydberg States in Ions
Rydberg Intensities
IC. Inner-Shell and Outer-Shell Valence Excitations
A-Band Definitions
A-Band Term Values
I.D. Rydberg/Valence Conjugates; Existence, Mixing and Ordering
Coexistence of Rydberg/Valence Conjugates
Conjugate and Nonconjugate Mixing
Valence Miscibility with the Rydberg Sea Mixing Effects and Unmixing
Wave Function Collapse and Giant Resonances
Rydberg/Valence Ordering
I.E. Addendum
Chapter II. New Sources of Spectral Information
II.A. Multiphoton Ionization Spectroscopy
II.B. Temporary-Negative-Ion Resonances
Valence TNI Resonances
Feshbach Resonances
II.C. Discrete Features in the Ionization Continuum
Shake-up Transitions
Shape Resonances
Two-Electron Excitations
Photoionization Cross-Section Maxima and Minima
II.D. Vacuum-Ultraviolet Excitations in Dense Phases
High-Pressure Gases and Fluid Solutions
Solid Solutions and Pure Crystals
Plasmons and Collective-Electron Behavior
II.E. Addendum
Chapter III. Alkanes
III.A. Methane and its Fragments
III.B. Ethane
III.C. Acyclic Alkanes
III.D. The Longer Alkanes, Polyethylene and Diamond
IIII.E. Cyclic Alkanes
Chapter IV. Alkyl Halides
IV.A. Alkyl Chlorides
IV.B. Alkyl Bromides
IV.C. Alkyl Iodides
IV.D. Alkyl Fluorides
IV.E. Fluoroalkyl Halides
IV.F. Addendum
Chapter V. Boron Compounds
V.A. Boron Hydrides
V.B. Boron-Nitrogen Compounds
V.C. Boron Halides
V.D. Addendum
Chapter VI. Amines, Phosphines, Arsine
VI.A. Ammonia and Amine Derivatives
VI.B. Phosphines and Arsine
VI.C. Addendum
Chapter VII. Oxo Compounds
VII.A. Water and Hydrogen Peroxide
Water Vapor
Ice
Liquid Water
Hydrogen Peroxide
VII.B. Alcohols
VII.C. Ethers
VII.D. Addendum
Chapter VIII. Compounds of Sulfur, Selenium and Tellurium
VIII.A. Hydrogen Sulfide and Hydrogen Selenide
VIII.B. Sulfide Derivatives
Alkyl Sulfides
Sulfur Hexafluoride
VIII.C. Addendum
Chapter IX. Silanes, Germanes and Stannanes
IX.A. Parent Compounds and Alkyl Derivatives
IX.B. Halides
IX.C. Addendum
Chapter X. Olefins
X.A. Ethylene
X.B. Alkyl Olefins
X.C. Haloethylenes
X.D. Addendum
Chapter XI Azo, Imine and Oxime Compounds
XI.A. Azo Compounds
XI.B. Imines and Oximes
Chapter XII. Aldehydes and Ketones
XII.A. Formaldehyde
XII.B. Alkyl and Halogen Derivatives
XII.C. Thio Derivatives
XII.D. Conjugated Aldehydes and Ketones; Diones and Vinyl Ketones
XII.E. Addendum
Chapter XIII. Acetylenic Compounds
XIII.A. Acetylene and Derivatives
Acetylene and Alkyl Derivatives
Halo Acetylenes
XIII.B. Polyacetylenes and Derivatives
XIII.C. Addendum
Chapter XIV. Nitriles
Chapter XV. Amides, Acids, Esters and Acyl Halides
XV.A. Amides
XV.B. Acids and Esters
XV.C. Acyl Halides
Chapter XVI. Oxides of Nitrogen
Chapter XVII. Dienes and Higher Polyenes
XVII.A. Butadiene
XVII.B. Alkyl Dienes
XVII.C. Nonconjugated Dienes and Polyenes
XVII.D. Heterocyclic Dienes
XVII.E. Higher Conjugated Polyenes
XVII.F. Addendum
Chapter XVIII. Cumulenes
XVIII.A. Aliène and Ketene
XVIII.B. Addendum
Chapter XIX. Phenyl Compounds
XIX.A. Benzene
XIX.B. Alkyl Benzenes
XIX.C. Halobenzenes
XIX.D. Azabenzenes
XIX.E. Other Phenyl Compounds
XIX.F. Addendum
Chapter XX. Higher Aromatics
Chapter XXI. Inorganic Systems
XXI.A. Halides
XXI.B. Oxides
XXI.C. Miscellaneous
XXI.D. Addendum
Chapter XXII. Biological Molecules
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 481
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 10th July 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148740