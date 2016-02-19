Higher Education and New Technologies

This volume contains the proceedings of the 5th Congress of the European Association for Research and Development in Higher Education (EARDHE) and the Dutch Association for Research and Development in Higher Education (CRWO). The focus of the Congress was the application of new technology both in the fields of teaching/learning and in management organization and administration. Though teaching and learning are the core fields of interest, this work reflects the growing importance of R & D in university management, planning and organization. Three main themes are discussed: the influence and consequences of new technologies for learning and instruction, the influence and consequences for management and institutional structures and the possibilities of new technologies in developing countries.