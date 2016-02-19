Higher Education and New Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080372617, 9781483287102

Higher Education and New Technologies

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 5th Congress of the European Association for Research and Development in Higher Education (EARDHE) and the Dutch Association for Research and Development in Higher Education (CRWO)

Editors: H. Oosthoek
eBook ISBN: 9781483287102
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th June 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume contains the proceedings of the 5th Congress of the European Association for Research and Development in Higher Education (EARDHE) and the Dutch Association for Research and Development in Higher Education (CRWO). The focus of the Congress was the application of new technology both in the fields of teaching/learning and in management organization and administration. Though teaching and learning are the core fields of interest, this work reflects the growing importance of R & D in university management, planning and organization. Three main themes are discussed: the influence and consequences of new technologies for learning and instruction, the influence and consequences for management and institutional structures and the possibilities of new technologies in developing countries.

Readership

For researchers and students in higher education and information technology.

Table of Contents

(Selection of papers.) Foreword. General Addresses. The development of computer based training: a review of the state of the art in higher education in the Netherlands, A. Pilot and H. Oosthoek. Innovative Prototypes: Expert systems and intelligent tutoring: some issues in the engineering of pedagogic knowledge, P. Goodyear. Intelligent Tutoring and Expert Systems. Using the intelligent computer-aided learning systems "G" in linguistics, C. Dubuisson and M.W.F. Meurens. Law Teaching. Obligatio: computer-simulated legal cases, F.J. Fernhout. Social Science. Tandem: computer assisted practicing in demographic analysis, Ton Janssen. (Foreign) Language Teaching. Medical Science. Science and Technology. Monte Carlo simulation of the Ising model: a CAL package on statistical mechanics, J.M. Thijssen. Mathematics. Biology. Veterinary Science. Design and Development Approaches. A knowledge-base for instructional design, Franklin C. Roberts. Courseware Development Models and Authoring Tools. Instructional Design Research. Computers in support of conceptual learning, Zvonko Fazarinc. Management Information Systems in Education. The design and impact of management information systems in educational organisations, Leo Essink and Adrie Visscher. Interactive Video. Image learning: higher education and interactive videodisc, Ben Davis. New Technologies and Third World Countries. Computer assisted learning in higher education in developing countries, C.T.A. Ruijter and J.H.P. van Weeren. Implementation, Management and Social Impact. Games and Simulations. Teaching Educational Technology: Conceptions and the Curriculum. List of authors and addresses.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287102

About the Editor

H. Oosthoek

Affiliations and Expertise

Department for Educational Research and Development in Higher Education, Utrecht University, The Netherlands

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.