High Voltage Engineering Fundamentals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750636346, 9780080508092

High Voltage Engineering Fundamentals

2nd Edition

Authors: John Kuffel Peter Kuffel
eBook ISBN: 9780080508092
Paperback ISBN: 9780750636346
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 17th July 2000
Page Count: 534
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
10100.00
7575.00
7070.00
7575.00
8080.00
7575.00
7575.00
8080.00
124.54
87.18
87.18
87.18
99.63
87.18
87.18
99.63
122.00
85.40
85.40
85.40
97.60
85.40
85.40
97.60
89.99
62.99
62.99
62.99
71.99
62.99
62.99
71.99
101.00
70.70
70.70
70.70
80.80
70.70
70.70
80.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
109.00
76.30
76.30
76.30
87.20
76.30
76.30
87.20
88.95
62.27
62.27
62.27
71.16
62.27
62.27
71.16
116.00
81.20
81.20
81.20
92.80
81.20
81.20
92.80
71.00
49.70
49.70
49.70
56.80
49.70
49.70
56.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Power transfer for large systems depends on high system voltages. The basics of high voltage laboratory techniques and phenomena, together with the principles governing the design of high voltage insulation, are covered in this book for students, utility engineers, designers and operators of high voltage equipment.

In this new edition the text has been entirely revised to reflect current practice. Major changes include coverage of the latest instrumentation, the use of electronegative gases such as sulfur hexafluoride, modern diagnostic techniques, and high voltage testing procedures with statistical approaches.

Key Features

  • A classic text on high voltage engineering
  • Entirely revised to bring you up-to-date with current practice
  • Benefit from expanded sections on testing and diagnostic techniques

Readership

Students studying high voltage engineering (postgraduate taught courses or third year undergraduate options); university libraries; power engineering or traditional electrical engineering degree students. Utility Engineers. Designers and operators of high voltage equipment

Table of Contents

Generation of high voltages
Measurement of high voltages
Electrostatic fields and field stress control
Electrical breakdown in gases
Breakdown in solid and liquid bielectrics
Non-destructive insulation test techniques
Overvoltages, testing procedures and insulation coordination
Design and testing of external insulation

Details

No. of pages:
534
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080508092
Paperback ISBN:
9780750636346

About the Author

John Kuffel

Affiliations and Expertise

Manager of High Voltage and High Current Laboratories, Ontario Hydro Technologies. Formerly of the University of Waterloo

Peter Kuffel

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Manitoba, Canada

Reviews

"This revision of a well respected book is an important contribution to the understanding of high-voltage engineering and every serious worker in this field should ensure that they have access to a copy." --Collin Cooper, Emeritus Proffessor of Electrical Engineering, UMIST, POWER ENGINEERING JOURNAL DECEMBER 2000

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.