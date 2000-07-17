High Voltage Engineering Fundamentals
2nd Edition
Description
Power transfer for large systems depends on high system voltages. The basics of high voltage laboratory techniques and phenomena, together with the principles governing the design of high voltage insulation, are covered in this book for students, utility engineers, designers and operators of high voltage equipment.
In this new edition the text has been entirely revised to reflect current practice. Major changes include coverage of the latest instrumentation, the use of electronegative gases such as sulfur hexafluoride, modern diagnostic techniques, and high voltage testing procedures with statistical approaches.
Key Features
- A classic text on high voltage engineering
- Entirely revised to bring you up-to-date with current practice
- Benefit from expanded sections on testing and diagnostic techniques
Readership
Students studying high voltage engineering (postgraduate taught courses or third year undergraduate options); university libraries; power engineering or traditional electrical engineering degree students. Utility Engineers. Designers and operators of high voltage equipment
Table of Contents
Generation of high voltages
Measurement of high voltages
Electrostatic fields and field stress control
Electrical breakdown in gases
Breakdown in solid and liquid bielectrics
Non-destructive insulation test techniques
Overvoltages, testing procedures and insulation coordination
Design and testing of external insulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 17th July 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508092
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750636346
About the Author
John Kuffel
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager of High Voltage and High Current Laboratories, Ontario Hydro Technologies. Formerly of the University of Waterloo
Peter Kuffel
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Manitoba, Canada
Reviews
"This revision of a well respected book is an important contribution to the understanding of high-voltage engineering and every serious worker in this field should ensure that they have access to a copy." --Collin Cooper, Emeritus Proffessor of Electrical Engineering, UMIST, POWER ENGINEERING JOURNAL DECEMBER 2000