High Throughput Bioanalytical Sample Preparation, Volume 5
1st Edition
Methods and Automation Strategies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Role of Bioanalysis in Pharmaceutical Drug Development Chapter 2. Fundamental Strategies for Bioanalytical Sample Preparation Chapter 3. High Throughput Tools for Bioanalysis: Microplates Chapter 4. High Throughput Tools for Bioanalysis: Accessory Products Chapter 5. Automation Tools and Strategies for Bioanalysis Chapter 6. Protein Precipitation: High Throughput Techniques and Strategies for Method Development Chapter 7. Protein Precipitation: Automation Strategies Chapter 8. Liquid-Liquid Extraction: High Throughput Techniques Chapter 9. Liquid-Liquid Extraction: Strategies for Method Development and Optimization Chapter 10. Liquid-Liquid Extraction: Automation Strategies Chapter 11. Solid-Phase Extraction: High Throughput Techniques Chapter 12. Solid-Phase Extraction: Strategies for Method Development and Optimization Chapter 13. Solid-Phase Extraction: Automation Strategies Chapter 14. On-Line Sample Preparation: High Throughput Techniques and Strategies for Method Development Chapter 15. Advances in Sample Preparation for Bioanalysis
Description
High Throughput Bioanalytical Sample Preparation: Methods and Automation Strategies is an authoritative reference on the current state-of-the-art in sample preparation techniques for bioanalysis. This book focuses on high throughput (rapid productivity) techniques and describes exactly how to perform and automate these methodologies, including useful strategies for method development and optimization. A thorough review of the literature is included within each of these chapters describing high throughput sample preparation techniques: protein removal by precipitation; equilibrium dialysis and ultrafiltration; liquid-liquid extraction; solid-phase extraction; and various on-line techniques.
The text begins with an introductory overview of the role of bioanalysis in pharmaceutical drug development. Fundamental understanding of the strategies for sample preparation is reinforced next, along with essential concepts in extraction chemistry. Several chapters introduce and discuss microplates, accessory products and automation devices. Particular strategies for efficient use of automation within a bioanalytical laboratory are also presented. The subject material then reviews protein precipitation, liquid-liquid extraction, solid-phase extraction and various on-line sample preparation approaches. The book concludes with information on recent advances in sample preparation, such as solid-phase extraction in a card format and higher density extraction plates.
Important objectives that can be accomplished when the strategies presented in this book are followed include: improved efficiency in moving discovery compounds to preclinical status with robust analytical methods; return on investment in automation for sample preparation; and improved knowledge and expertise of laboratory staff.
Key Features
· Shows the reader exactly how to perform modern bioanalytical sample preparation techniques, complete with detailed strategies · Thorough literature review and summary of published information · Detailed discussion and examples of the method development process
Readership
Researchers in pharmaceutical drug development, drug analysis and related clinical chemistry disciplines for therapeutic drug monitoring, and forensic scientists who perform bioanalytical sample preparation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 28th January 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533964
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510297
Reviews
@qu: " High Throughout Bioanalytical Sample Preparation is a well written and convenient monograph for anyone involved in sample preparation method development, and gives the reader information that will be useful in daily laboratory work. This book is helpful in the first steps of planning sample throughput for bioanalysis in the field of pharmaceutical drug development." @source: Hiroyuki Kataoka, School of Pharmacy, Shujitsu University, Japan, ANALYTICAL AND BIOANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY, 2005 @qu: "It certainly represents a valuable addition to the literature on sample preparation for bioanalysis and should be read by both experts and beginners in the field." @source: I.D. Wilson, CHROMATOGRAPHIA, Vol. 61, No. 5/6, 2005
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
David Wells Author
David Wells Author
David A. Wells, PhD is founder and Principal Scientist, Sample Prep Solutions, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Dr. Wells is a researcher, author, consultant and pharmacist with a breadth of hands-on experience with the pharmaceutical product lifecycle from discovery support to post-marketing. His expertise has been developed in analytical chemistry, sample preparation, drug analysis, automation, medical information, medical writing, drug safety (pharmacovigilance), drug metabolism, toxicology/pharmacology, technical writing, product development and commercialization, technical service and academic teaching.
Dr. Wells developed and supported Empore™ disk-based sample preparation products during an eight-year period while at 3M Company. He is a highly regarded author and educator, with a body of work that includes an authoritative reference book on drug sample preparation (High Throughput Bioanalytical Sample Preparation: Methods and Automation Strategies; Elsevier; 2003), 19 publications in scientific journals, and five book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sample Prep Solutions, St. Paul, MN, USA