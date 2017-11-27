High-Temperature Thermal Storage Systems Using Phase Change Materials offers an overview of several high-temperature phase change material (PCM) thermal storage systems concepts, developed by several well-known global institutions with increasing interest in high temperature PCM applications such as solar cooling, waste heat and concentrated solar power (CSP). The book is uniquely arranged by concepts rather than categories, and includes advanced topics such as thermal storage material packaging, arrangement of flow bed, analysis of flow and heat transfer in the flow bed, energy storage analysis, storage volume sizing and applications in different temperature ranges.

By comparing the varying approaches and results of different research centers and offering state-of-the-art concepts, the authors share new and advanced knowledge from researchers all over the world. This reference will be useful for researchers and academia interested in the concepts and applications and different techniques involved in high temperature PCM thermal storage systems.