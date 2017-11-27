High-Temperature Thermal Storage Systems Using Phase Change Materials
1st Edition
Description
High-Temperature Thermal Storage Systems Using Phase Change Materials offers an overview of several high-temperature phase change material (PCM) thermal storage systems concepts, developed by several well-known global institutions with increasing interest in high temperature PCM applications such as solar cooling, waste heat and concentrated solar power (CSP). The book is uniquely arranged by concepts rather than categories, and includes advanced topics such as thermal storage material packaging, arrangement of flow bed, analysis of flow and heat transfer in the flow bed, energy storage analysis, storage volume sizing and applications in different temperature ranges.
By comparing the varying approaches and results of different research centers and offering state-of-the-art concepts, the authors share new and advanced knowledge from researchers all over the world. This reference will be useful for researchers and academia interested in the concepts and applications and different techniques involved in high temperature PCM thermal storage systems.
Key Features
- Offers coverage of several high temperature PCM thermal storage systems concepts developed by several leading research institutions
- Provides new and advanced knowledge from researchers all over the world
- Includes a base of material properties throughout
Readership
Thermal engineers, researchers, academics, postgraduate students and engineers from crossover industries
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
• Thermal energy storage systems
• PCM concept
• Applications in different temperature range
• State of the art
• Sensible
• Latent
• Thermochemical
• Dynamic PCM concept vs static PCM concept
• Direct-contact PCM concept vs static PCM concept
Part 1: Dynamic PCM Systems
Chapter 2: Dynamic concept at University of South Australia
• Experimental works
• CFD models
• Parametric study
Chapter 3: Dynamic concept at German Aerospace Centre
• Experimental works
• Numerical models
Chapter 4: Dynamic concept at Fraunhofer
• Experimental works
• Numerical models
Chapter 5: Summary and analysis of dynamic concepts
Part 2: Static PCM Systems
Chapter 6: Static concept at University of Lleida
• For PCM applications of temperature range up to 200°C
• Research conducted at University of Lleida
• Solar cooling applications
• Use of sugar alcohols as PCM
Chapter 7: Static concept at University of Bordeaux (Author: TBC)
• Use of PCM and graphite for CSP applications
• Experimental works
• Numerical models
Chapter 8: Static concept at UniSA
• For PCM applications of temperature range above 250°C
• High temperature PCM research conducted at University of South Australia
• Other high temperature PCM research conducted at DLR
Chapter 9: Summary and analysis of static concepts
Part 3: High Temperature Materials and Encapsulations
Chapter 10: Materials for PCM at high temperature
• Introduction
• Review of high temperature PCM over 300 °C
• Various salt families/eutectic
• Metal alloys
• Selection criteria
o Melting temperature and other properties
o Thermal stability
o Corrosion issues
o Availability/cost
• PCM Composites
• Expanded graphite
• Graphite foam/metal foam
• Metal oxides
• Nano composites
• Conclusion
Chapter 11: Encapsulation of high temperature PCMs
• Introduction
• Background
• Scope
• Experiment works
• Real-world testing
• Containment stability
• Numerical works
• Heat transfer
• Capsule stress and void placement
• Design methodology
• Conclusion
Part 4: Environmental and Economic Approach
Chapter 12: Environmental approach
• Embodied energy in PCM for high temperature applications
• Life cycle analysis
Chapter 13: Economical approach
• Introduction
• Background
• Scope
• High temperature storage system options
• Encapsulated phase change material storage
o Previous economic studies
o Basic design and costing methodology
• Heat pipes and Tube-in-tank storage
o Previous economic studies
o Basic design and costing methodology
• Comparisons with other storage methods
• Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 27th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009543
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053232
About the Editor
Luisa Cabeza
Prof. Dr. Luisa F. Cabeza is a full professor on Thermal Engineering at the University of Lleida, Spain. She holds a degree in Industrial Engineering and in Chemical Engineering, as well as a MBA and a PhD in Industrial Engineering (University Ramon Llull, Barcelona, Spain). Prof. Cabeza’s research interests include thermal energy storage in all its aspects, from the different technologies (sensible, latent and sorption&chemical reactions) to different applications. Further research interests include social aspects (social acceptance, social evaluation, etc.). She is active in different national and international networks on the topic and she holds numerous awards. Prof. Cabeza has co-authored more than 250 journal papers and book chapters in the area of thermal energy storage.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, University of Lleida, Spain
N.H. Steven Tay
N. H. Steven Tay’s main interests is in the area of phase change material (PCM) thermal energy storage. He was a research fellow in the Barbara Hardy Institute, University of South Australia from 2012 to 2015. In 2012, his research into PCM thermal storage systems was endorsed by the Australian Institute of Refrigeration Air conditioning and Heating (AIRAH) with a national Research Excellence Award. In 2014, the technology of this research has been culminated in an innovation patent (AU2013101456). In the following year (2015), he won the ANSTO Eureka Prize for Innovative Use of Technology. The Australian Museum Eureka Prizes are the most comprehensive national science awards, honouring excellence in Research and Innovation, Leadership, Science Communication and Journalism, and School Science. Steven is currently an Assistant Professor in Mechanical Engineering (Design and Manufacturing) at Newcastle University Singapore. He is also the degree programme director for a MSc programme in Energy and Sustainability. He is the lead author and co-author of more than 20 journal papers and book chapters in the area of PCM thermal energy storage.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering (Design and Manufacturing), Newcastle University Singapore