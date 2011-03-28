High-Temperature Superconductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695781, 9780857091031

High-Temperature Superconductors

1st Edition

Editors: X G Qiu
eBook ISBN: 9780857091031
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695781
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017364
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th March 2011
Page Count: 446
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Fundamentals of high-temperature superconductors

Chapter 1: Deposition technologies, growth and properties of high-Tc films

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Deposition techniques

1.3 HTS film growth characterisation

1.4 Concluding remarks

1.5 Acknowledgement

1.6 References

Chapter 2: Transport properties of high-Tc cuprate thin films as superconductive materials

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Temperature dependence of the zero-field resistivity in superconducting La2 − xSrxCuO4 thin films

2.3 Magnetoresistivity in superconducting La2 − xSrxCuO4 thin films

2.4 Hall effect

2.5 General conclusion

2.7 References

Chapter 3: The optical conductivity of high-temperature superconductors

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The phase diagram of cuprate superconductors

3.3 Optical response of conducting media

3.4 The normal state

3.5 The superconducting state

3.5.2 Sum rules and the kinetic energy

3.6 Future trends

3.7 References

Part II: Growth techniques and properties of particular high-temperature superconductors

Chapter 4: Sputter deposition of large-area double-sided YBCO superconducting films

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sputter deposition technique

4.3 Epitaxial YBCO thin films

4.4 Issues related to scale-up

4.5 Thickness-dependent superconductivity behavior

4.6 Challenges

4.7 Conclusions

4.8 References

Chapter 5: BSCCO high-Tc superconducting films

Abstract:

5.1 Growth techniques of BSCCO thin films

5.2 Physical properties of BSCCO thin films and multilayers

5.3 Concluding remarks and future trends

5.4 Acknowledgements

5.5 References

Chapter 6: Electron-doped cuprates as high-temperature superconductors

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Structure

6.3 Solid-state chemistry

6.4 Sample preparation

6.5 Electronic phase diagram

6.6 Physical properties (1) – normal-state properties

6.7 Physical properties (2) – superconducting properties

6.8 Electronic structure and spectroscopy

6.9 Summary

6.10 Acknowledgements

6.11 References

Chapter 7: Liquid phase epitaxy (LPE) growth of high-temperature superconducting films

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fundamental study on LPE growth

7.3 LPE growth mechanism of REBCO films

7.4 Conclusion

7.5 References

Part III: Applications of high-temperature superconductors

Chapter 8: High-Tc Josephson junctions

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Types of high-Tc Josephson junctions

8.3 Grain boundary junctions

8.4 Artificial barrier junctions

8.5 Intrinsic Josephson junctions

8.6 Hybrid junctions

8.7 Future trends

8.8 References

Chapter 9: d-Wave YBCO dc superconductive quantum interference devices (dc SQUIDs)

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Grain boundary Josephson junctions

9.3 Dynamics of a current biased SQUID in the presence of an unconventional current phase relation

9.4 Probing the second harmonic component in the current phase relation by the magnetic field response of the SQUID

9.5 Quantum circuit applications: HTS SQUIDs as ‘silent’ quantum bit

9.6 Conclusions

9.7 References

Chapter 10: Microwave filters using high-temperature superconductors

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Superconductivity at microwave frequency

10.3 Superconducting transmission lines and related passive devices

10.4 Superconducting filter and receiver front-end subsystem

10.5 Superconducting meteorological radar

10.6 Summary

10.7 References

Index

Description

High temperature superconductors have received a great deal of attention in recent years, due to their potential in device and power applications. This book summarises the materials science and physics of all the most important high temperature superconductors as well as discussing material growth, properties and applications.

Part one covers fundamental characteristics of high temperature superconductors and high TC films such as deposition technologies, growth, transport properties and optical conductivity. Part two is concerned with growth techniques and properties of high temperature superconductors, including YBCO, BSCCO and HTSC high TC films, and electron-doped cuprates. Finally, part three describes the various applications of high temperature superconductors, from Josephson junctons and dc-superconductive quantum inference devices (dc-SQUIDs) to microwave filters.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, this book is an invaluable resource for those researching high temperature superconductors, in industry and academia. In light of the many recent advances in high temperature superconductors, it will benefit physicists, materials scientists and engineers working in this field, as well as in areas of industrial application, such as electronic devices and power transmission.

Key Features

  • Summarises the materials science and physics of all the most important high temperature superconductors
  • Discusses material growth, properties and applications
  • Outlines fundamental characteristics of high temperature superconductors and high TC films

Readership

Professionals and academics.

"Useful as a source book for research students and interested readers." --Materials World

About the Editors

X G Qiu Editor

Xianggang Qiu is a Professor and Group Leader at the National Laboratory for Superconductivity, Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing. He is widely known for his research into the growth and physical properties of high temperature superconductors under micro- and nano- scale and their heterostructures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chinese Academy of Sciences, China

