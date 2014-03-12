Polymer blends offer properties not easily obtained through the use of a single polymer, including the ability to withstand high temperatures. High Temperature Polymer Blends outlines the characteristics, developments, and use of high temperature polymer blends.

The first chapter introduces high temperature polymer blends, their general principles, and thermodynamics. Further chapters go on to deal with the characterization of high temperature polymer blends for specific uses, such as fuel cells and aerospace applications. The book discusses different types of high temperature polymer blends, including liquid crystal polymers, polysulfones, and polybenzimidazole polymer blends and their commercial applications.

High Temperature Polymer Blends provides a key reference for material scientists, polymer scientists, chemists, and plastic engineers, as well as academics in these fields.