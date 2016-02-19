High Temperature Phase Equilibria and Phase Diagrams

High temperature phase equilibria studies play an increasingly important role in materials science and engineering. It is especially significant in the research into the properties of the material and the ways in which they can be improved. This is achieved by observing equilibrium and by examining the phase relationships at high temperature. The study of high temperature phase diagrams of nonmetallic systems began in the early 1900s when silica and mineral systems containing silica were focussed upon. Since then technical ceramics emerged and more emphasis has been placed on high temperature studies. This book covers many aspects, from the fundamentals of phase diagrams, experimental and computational methods, applications, to the results of research. It provides an excellent source of information for a range of scientists such as materials scientists, especially ceramicists, metallurgists, solid-state physicists and chemists, and mineralogists.