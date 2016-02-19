High Temperature Phase Equilibria and Phase Diagrams
1st Edition
Description
High temperature phase equilibria studies play an increasingly important role in materials science and engineering. It is especially significant in the research into the properties of the material and the ways in which they can be improved. This is achieved by observing equilibrium and by examining the phase relationships at high temperature. The study of high temperature phase diagrams of nonmetallic systems began in the early 1900s when silica and mineral systems containing silica were focussed upon. Since then technical ceramics emerged and more emphasis has been placed on high temperature studies. This book covers many aspects, from the fundamentals of phase diagrams, experimental and computational methods, applications, to the results of research. It provides an excellent source of information for a range of scientists such as materials scientists, especially ceramicists, metallurgists, solid-state physicists and chemists, and mineralogists.
Readership
For students and researchers in materials science, especially in ceramics, metallurgy, solid-state physics and chemistry, and mineralogy.
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and section headings: Introduction. The phase rule, phase equilibria and phase diagrams. The phase rule. Phase equilibria and phase diagrams. One-component systems. Two-component systems consisting of condensed phases. Three-component and multicomponent systems consisting of condensed phases only. Gas phase systems. Experimental techniques. Preparation of starting materials. Temperature measurement and temperature calibration. Determination of phase equilibria and phase diagrams. Atmospheric control. High pressure techniques. Phase identification. Mathematical analysis and applications of phase diagrams. Classification and compilation of high temperature phase diagrams. Co-ordination transformation for compositional points. Phase boundaries and their analytical expression. Representation of phase diagrams by projection and section figures. Applications of phase diagrams. The calculation of phase diagrams. The development of phase diagram calculation and calculation strategy. Data collection. Mathematical treatment of thermodynamic functions. Calculation of phase diagrams. Phase transition. Polymorphic transition. Phase transition in solid solutions. Meta-equilibria and meta-equilibria phase diagrams. Metastable state and meta-equilibrium phase diagrams. Free energy relationships in metastable systems. Solid-liquid meta-equilibria. Solid-solid meta-equilibria. Metastable liquid immiscibility. Solid-gas meta-equilibria. Meta-equilibria phase diagrams and their calculation. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 30th November 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286730
About the Author
Chu-Kun Kuo
Zu-Xiang Lin
Dong-Sheng Yan
Affiliations and Expertise
Shanghai Scientific and Technical Publishers, 450 Rui-Jin ER Road, Shanghai 200020, PRC