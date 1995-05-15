High Temperature Mechanical Behaviour of Ceramic Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750693998, 9780080523880

High Temperature Mechanical Behaviour of Ceramic Composites

1st Edition

Authors: Karl Jakus Shanti Nair
eBook ISBN: 9780080523880
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750693998
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th May 1995
Page Count: 558
Description

High Temperature Mechanical Behavior of Ceramic Composites provides an up-to-date comprehensive coverage of the mechanical behavior of ceramic matrix composites at elevated temperatures. Topics include both short-term behavior (strength, fracture toughness and R-curve behavior) and long-term behavior (creep, creep-fatigue, delayed failure and lifetime). Emphasis is on a review of fundamentals and on the mechanics and mechanisms underlying properties.

This is the first time that complete information of elevated temperature behavior of ceramic composites has ever been compacted together in a single volume. Of particular importance is that each chapter, written by internationally recognized experts, includes a substantial review component enabling the new material to be put in proper perspective.
Shanti Nair is Associate Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Karl Jakus is Professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Interfaces; Residual stresses; Fibre properties; Matrix cracking in unidirectional materials; Matrix cracking in 2-D materials; Stress redistribution; Fatigue, creep, challenges and opportunities.

Details

No. of pages:
558
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080523880
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750693998

About the Author

Karl Jakus

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor at University of Massachusetts

Shanti Nair

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Dept Mechanical Eng, University of Massachusetts

