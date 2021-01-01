High Temperature Gas Reactors
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Preface. Present status of HTGR research and development project
Kunitomi, K., Nishihara, T
1. Overview of HTTR design features
Tachibana, Y., Iyoku, T., Fujimoto, N., Sawa, K., Sakaba, N., Shibata, Goto, M.
1.1 Nuclear design
1.2 Core thermal-hydraulic design
1.3 Safety design
1.4 Seismic design
1.5 Design of core components
1.6 Reactor internals design
1.7 Reactivity control system of the HTTR
1.8 Reactor pressure vessel design of the HTTR
1.9 Cooling system design and structural integrity evaluation
1.10 Instrumentation and control system design
1.11 Leak-tightness characteristics concerning the containment structures of the HTTR
1.12 Short design descriptions of other systems of the HTTR
1.13 Validation of the nuclear design core system for the HTTR using the criticality assembly VHTRC
1.14 Research and development on HTGR fuel in the HTTR project
2. R&D on safety regarding the HTTR
Inagaki, Y., Ohashi, H., Takeda, T.
2.1 R&D on thermal hydraulics of core and core-bottom structure
2.2 R&D on passive cooling system
2.3 R&D on prevention of air ingress during the primary-pipe rupture accident in the HTTR
2.4 R&D on high temperature components
2.5 R&D on core seismic design
2.6 Safety evaluation of the HTTR
3. Other issues and the HTTR tests
Nakagawa, S., Takada, S.
3.1 Principle design and data of graphite components
3.2 Structural design of high temperature metallic components
3.3 Experience of HTTR construction and operation - unexpected incidents
3.4 Characteristic test of initial HTTR core
3.5 Performance test of HTTR
3.6 Safety demonstration tests using the HTTR
4. The future VHTR
Yan, X., Kunitomi, K., Nishihara, T., Kubo, S., (MHI or Fuji)
4.1 Overview of the GTHTR300 series
4.2 R&D on the power conversion system for gas turbine high temperature reactors
4.3 A demonstration study on a closed-cycle hydrogen production by the thermochemical water-splitting iodine-sulfur process
4.4 The role of Japan's industry in the HTTR design and its construction
4.5 Expectation of Japan's industry for commercial HTR development
5. R&D on heat transfer researches for HTGR
Takeda, T., Kunugi, T., Inagaki, Y., Ogawa, M.
5.1Heat transfer and fluid-dynamics studies of fuel elements
5.2 Heat transfer and fluid-dynamics in VHTR core
5.3 Heat transfer and fluid-dynamics concerning safety
5.4 Heat transfer and fluid-dynamics of high temperature components
5.5 Engineering facilities for high temperature helium circulation
5.6 Demonstration using high temperature helium gas loop
5.7 Fundamental studies of hydrogen permeation and reduction method
Description
High-Temperature Gas Reactors is the fifth volume in the JSME Series on Thermal and Nuclear Power Generation. Series Editor Yasuo Koizumi and his Volume editors Tetsuaki Takeda and Yoshiyuki Inagaki present the latest research on High-Temperature Gas Reactor (HTGR) development and utilization, beginning with an analysis of the history of HTGRs. A detailed analysis of HTGR design features, including reactor core design, cooling tower design, pressure vessel design, I&C factors and safety design, provides readers with a solid understanding of how to develop efficient and safe HTGR within a nuclear power plant.
The authors combine their knowledge to present a guide on the safety of HTGRs throughout the entire reactor system, drawing on their unique experience to pass on lessons learned and best practices to support professionals and researchers in their design and operation of these advanced reactor types. Case studies of critical testing carried out by the authors provide the reader with firsthand information on how to conduct tests safely and effectively and an understanding of which responses are required in unexpected incidents to achieve their research objectives. An analysis of technologies and systems in development and testing stages offer the reader a look to the future of HTGRs and help to direct and inform their further research in heat transfer, fluid-dynamics, fuel options and advanced reactor facility selection.
Key Features
- Written by the leaders and pioneers in nuclear research at the Japanese Society of Mechanical Engineers and draws upon their combined wealth of knowledge and experience
- Includes real examples and case studies from Japan, the US and Europe to provide a deeper learning opportunity with practical benefits
- Considers the societal impact and sustainability concerns and goals throughout the discussion
- Includes safety factors and considerations, as well as unique results from performance testing of HTGR systems
Readership
Nuclear engineering and researchers focusing on HTGRs; HTGR plant designers and operators; regulators; post graduate students of nuclear engineering; thermal energy engineers and researchers; national labs; government officials and agencies in power and energy policy and regulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210314
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Tetsuaki Takeda
Professor Takeda is a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Yamanashi University, Japan. His main topic of research is Heat and mass transport phenomena.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yamanashi University, Japan Atomic Energy Agency, Nuclear Hydrogen and Heat Application Research Center, Kashiwa, Japan
Yoshiyuki Inagaki
Dr. Inagaki is a member of the JAEA and the Japan research Institute, specializing in Electromagnetism, Engineering Physics and High Temperature Gas Reactors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Japan Atomic Energy Agency
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.