High Temperature Gas-cooled Reactors

High Temperature Gas-cooled Reactors, Volume 5

1st Edition

Editors: Tetsuaki Takeda Yoshiyuki Inagaki
ISBN: 9780128210314
Academic Press
Published Date: 18th January 2021
Page Count: 478
Table of Contents

Preface. Present status of HTGR research and development project
Kunitomi, K., Nishihara, T

1. Overview of HTTR design features
Tachibana, Y., Iyoku, T., Fujimoto, N., Sawa, K., Sakaba, N., Shibata, Goto, M.
1.1 Nuclear design
1.2 Core thermal-hydraulic design
1.3 Safety design
1.4 Seismic design
1.5 Design of core components
1.6 Reactor internals design
1.7 Reactivity control system of the HTTR
1.8 Reactor pressure vessel design of the HTTR
1.9 Cooling system design and structural integrity evaluation
1.10 Instrumentation and control system design
1.11 Leak-tightness characteristics concerning the containment structures of the HTTR
1.12 Short design descriptions of other systems of the HTTR
1.13 Validation of the nuclear design core system for the HTTR using the criticality assembly VHTRC
1.14 Research and development on HTGR fuel in the HTTR project

2. R&D on safety regarding the HTTR
Inagaki, Y., Ohashi, H., Takeda, T.
2.1 R&D on thermal hydraulics of core and core-bottom structure
2.2 R&D on passive cooling system
2.3 R&D on prevention of air ingress during the primary-pipe rupture accident in the HTTR
2.4 R&D on high temperature components
2.5 R&D on core seismic design
2.6 Safety evaluation of the HTTR

3. Other issues and the HTTR tests
Nakagawa, S., Takada, S.
3.1 Principle design and data of graphite components
3.2 Structural design of high temperature metallic components
3.3 Experience of HTTR construction and operation - unexpected incidents
3.4 Characteristic test of initial HTTR core
3.5 Performance test of HTTR
3.6 Safety demonstration tests using the HTTR

4. The future VHTR
Yan, X., Kunitomi, K., Nishihara, T., Kubo, S., (MHI or Fuji)
4.1 Overview of the GTHTR300 series
4.2 R&D on the power conversion system for gas turbine high temperature reactors
4.3 A demonstration study on a closed-cycle hydrogen production by the thermochemical water-splitting iodine-sulfur process
4.4 The role of Japan's industry in the HTTR design and its construction
4.5 Expectation of Japan's industry for commercial HTR development

5. R&D on heat transfer researches for HTGR
Takeda, T., Kunugi, T., Inagaki, Y., Ogawa, M.
5.1Heat transfer and fluid-dynamics studies of fuel elements
5.2 Heat transfer and fluid-dynamics in VHTR core
5.3 Heat transfer and fluid-dynamics concerning safety
5.4 Heat transfer and fluid-dynamics of high temperature components
5.5 Engineering facilities for high temperature helium circulation
5.6 Demonstration using high temperature helium gas loop
5.7 Fundamental studies of hydrogen permeation and reduction method

Description

High-Temperature Gas Reactors, Volume Five in the JSME Series on Thermal and Nuclear Power Generation, provides a detailed analysis of HTGR design features, including reactor core design, cooling tower design, pressure vessel design, I&C factors and safety design. The book's authors present a guide on the safety of HTGRs throughout the entire reactor system, drawing on their unique experience to pass on lessons learned and best practices for the design and operation of advanced reactor types. Included case studies provide readers with firsthand information on how to safely conduct tests and understand which responses are most appropriate in unexpected incidents.

Key Features

  • Written by leaders and pioneers in nuclear research at the Japanese Society of Mechanical Engineers
  • Includes real examples and case studies from Japan, the US and Europe to provide deeper learning opportunities and practical benefits
  • Considers societal impact and sustainability concerns and goals throughout the discussion
  • Includes safety factors and considerations, as well as unique results from the performance testing of HTGR systems

Readership

Nuclear engineering and researchers focusing on HTGRs; HTGR plant designers and operators; regulators; post graduate students of nuclear engineering; thermal energy engineers and researchers; national labs; government officials and agencies in power and energy policy and regulations

About the Editors

Tetsuaki Takeda

Professor Takeda is a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Yamanashi University, Japan. His main topic of research is Heat and mass transport phenomena.

Yamanashi University, Japan Atomic Energy Agency, Nuclear Hydrogen and Heat Application Research Center, Kashiwa, Japan

Yoshiyuki Inagaki

Dr. Inagaki is a member of the JAEA and the Japan research Institute, specializing in Electromagnetism, Engineering Physics and High Temperature Gas Reactors.

Japan Atomic Energy Agency

