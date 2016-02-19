High Temperature Corrosion of Ceramics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511885, 9780815517917

High Temperature Corrosion of Ceramics

1st Edition

Authors: J.R. Blachere F.S. Pettit
eBook ISBN: 9780815517917
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511885
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 192
Description

Describes high temperature corrosion of ceramics. In addition to pure single crystals or CVD materials, typical engineering materials of various purities were also studied. The environments used to produce corrosion were selected based on the likelihood of their being encountered in practice and their severity. The ceramic materials developed corrosion resistance by being immune to the environment or by developing passivity.

Readership

Materials scientist, ceramics engineers.

Table of Contents

Experimental Procedures Experimental Conditions Special Techniques Gaseous Corrosion Introduction Gaseous Corrosion of Silica and Alumina Gaseous Corrosion of Silicon Nitride and Silicon Carbide Hot Corrosion of Silica Hot Corrosion of Alumina Hot Corrosion of Silicon Carbide and Silicon Nitride References Appendix A: Gaseous Corrosion of Silica and Alumina in Sulfur Oxide Environments Introduction Gaseous Corrosion of Ceramics Experimental Procedure Results and Discussion General Discussion Conclusions References Appendix B: Hot Corrosion of Silica Introduction Hot Corrosion Experimental Procedure Results and Discussion Conclusions References Appendix C: Hot Corrosion of Alumina Introduction Experimental Procedure Results and Discussion References Appendix D: Hot Corrosion of Silicon Nitride and Silicon Carbide Introduction Experimental Procedure Results and Discussion References Appendix E: Publications Back Matter

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1989
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517917
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511885

About the Author

J.R. Blachere

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh, PA, USA

F.S. Pettit

Ratings and Reviews

