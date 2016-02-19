High Temperature Corrosion of Ceramics
1st Edition
Description
Describes high temperature corrosion of ceramics. In addition to pure single crystals or CVD materials, typical engineering materials of various purities were also studied. The environments used to produce corrosion were selected based on the likelihood of their being encountered in practice and their severity. The ceramic materials developed corrosion resistance by being immune to the environment or by developing passivity.
Readership
Materials scientist, ceramics engineers.
Table of Contents
Experimental Procedures Experimental Conditions Special Techniques Gaseous Corrosion Introduction Gaseous Corrosion of Silica and Alumina Gaseous Corrosion of Silicon Nitride and Silicon Carbide Hot Corrosion of Silica Hot Corrosion of Alumina Hot Corrosion of Silicon Carbide and Silicon Nitride References Appendix A: Gaseous Corrosion of Silica and Alumina in Sulfur Oxide Environments Introduction Gaseous Corrosion of Ceramics Experimental Procedure Results and Discussion General Discussion Conclusions References Appendix B: Hot Corrosion of Silica Introduction Hot Corrosion Experimental Procedure Results and Discussion Conclusions References Appendix C: Hot Corrosion of Alumina Introduction Experimental Procedure Results and Discussion References Appendix D: Hot Corrosion of Silicon Nitride and Silicon Carbide Introduction Experimental Procedure Results and Discussion References Appendix E: Publications Back Matter
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1989
- Published:
- 31st December 1989
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517917
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815511885
About the Author
J.R. Blachere
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh, PA, USA