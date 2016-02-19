High Temperature Corrosion of Advanced Materials and Protective Coatings

Fundamental Studies on High Temperature Corrosion of Advanced Materials. On the use of the Wagner model in oxidation in mixed reactants (P. Kofstad, R. Bredesen). Some principal mechanisms in the simultaneous erosion and corrosion attack of metals at high temperature (D. Rishel et al.). Grain boundary segregation in ionic solids and its effect on high temperature heterogeneous kinetics (J. Nowotny). Failure of oxide scales on advanced materials due to the presence of stresses (M. Schütze). Real time studies of scale development and failure (M.J. Bennett). Electrochemical determination of sulfide growth on iron in sulfur environments (T.A. Ramanarayanan et al.). IR-RAS study of oxide film formed on SUS430 stainless steel in moist atmospheres (K. Honda et al.). High Temperature Corrosion of Engineering Alloys. Oxidation behaviour of Fe-Al-Si alloys at 1073 and 1173 K (S. Guan et al.). High temperature oxidation of iron-aluminum alloys (R. Prescott et al.). Oxidation of Fe-Cr-Mn-Ai stainless steels (K. Kurokawa et al.). Structure and oxidation behaviour of the scale formed on Al-containing ferritic stainless steel (S. Sasayama, T. Kamiya). Cyclic oxidation behaviour of microcrystallized CoCrAl alloy film (F. Wang et al.). High temperature oxidation of Ni-Cr alloys (T. Amano, O. Momose). Effects of oxygen and water vapor pressures on oxidation of iron-chromium alloys at 573K (T. Tsuji et al.). High temperature oxidation of heat resistant stainless steels in COG combustion environment (B.G. Seong et al.). Internal nitridation of Ni-Cr-Al alloys (R.P. Rubly, D.L. Douglass). Internal bromine corrosion of dilute Ni-Cr alloys (B. Önay et al.). Sulfidation properties of low alloy steels in H2S-H2 atmospheres (T. Narita et al.). High temperature oxidation of Ni-Cr alloys with small additions of Si and Ce (T. Amano, O. Momose). Effect of lanthanoid on oxidation behaviour of Fe-Cr-Al foil (K. Ohmura et al.). Formation of a LaCrO3 particle - dispersed alloy layer as a means for improving oxidation resistance (H. Konno, R. Furuichi). Hot Corrosion of Engineering Alloys and Corrosion of Nuclear Energy - Related Materials. The role of applied creep stress on hot corrosion behaviour of a nickle-base superalloy (M. Yoshiba). Corrosion resistance of advanced tube materials in coal-fired boilers (S. Kihara et al.). Hot corrosion of commercial tube steel materials in a Japanese waste incinerator environment (N. Otsuka, T. Kudo). Corrosion performance of ultra-high-purity chromium sheet in high temperature aggressive environments (Y. Shimizu et al.). AC impedance and electrochemical techniques for evaluating hot corrosion resistance (C.X. Wu et al.). Characterization of corrosion of solid metals in flowing liquid metals (T. Suzuki, I. Mutoh). High temperature corrosion of hastelloy XR in HTGR Helium environment (T. Tsukada et al.). Oxidative vaporization of simulated fission-produced noble metal alloys (T. Matsui et al.) High Temperature Corrosion of Protective Coatings and Intermetallics. The influence of oxidation on the sliding friction and wear of ceramic-coated steel at high temperature (F.H. Stott et al.). Hot oxidation of arc ion-plated nitride coatings (A. Kawana, H. Ichimura). Corrosion resistance of iron coated by plasma spray ceramic coatings to molten fluoride (M. Okuyama et al.). High temperature corrosion behaviour of air-cooled alloys in combustion gas and protective effect of MCrAlY-VPS coatings (M. Nakamori). Silico-aluminized coating on molybdenum and its high temperature oxidation resistance (T. Maruyama et al.). Sulfate induced corrosion behaviour of FeAl intermetallic compound in O2-0.5%(SO2+SO3) atmosphere at 600-870°C (W. Wu et al.). A chromia-pack pretreatment for improving the oxidation resistance of TiAl (S. Taniguchi et al.). Aluminized coatings on titanium alloys and TiAl intermetallic compound (A. Takei, A. Ishida). Effect of ternary alloying elements on the oxidation behaviour of Ti-Al intermetallic compound (Y. Shida, H. Anada). High Temperature Corrosion of Ceramic Materials. Effect of high temperature oxidation on flexural strength of sintered Si3N4 (K. Imai et al.). High temperature oxidation of CVD-SiC in CO-CO2 atmosphere (T. Narushima et al.). Reaction of graphite with gaseous silicon monoxide (H. Imai et al.). V2O5-Na2SO4-NaCl molten salt corrosion behaviour of various high temperature structural ceramics (H. Wada, M. Yoshiba). Hot corrosion of reaction-sintered Si3N4 in molten Na2SO4 (Y. Shinata et al.). Author index. Subject index.