High Technology Aids for the Disabled
1st Edition
Description
High Technology Aids for the Disabled presents some technical aids and microcomputers for the disabled. This technology could herald a major advance in improving the quality of life of many disabled people. Organized into four parts, this book begins with an assessment of disability. This book then presents a very wide variety of bioengineering approaches to replacement of function. Subsequent chapters explore the reduction of handicap using computer technology, following three main themes: microcomputer systems, user input controls, and speech training and recognition. The last part discusses the collaboration with user organizations in the development of technological aids. This book will be useful for disabled people in coping with their respective difficulties and for those people involved in helping disabled people maximize their human potential.
Table of Contents
Part I Assessment of Disability
Introduction
1 Assessment of Function, Disability and Cost of Joint Replacement
2 Evaluating the Mobility of Blind Pedestrians
3 Assessment of Disability Due to Hearing Impairment
4 Assessing Audiovisual Speech-Reception Disability
5 A Video Aid to Assessment and Retraining of Standing Balance
6 New Aids for the Blind and Deaf-Blind
Discussion
Part II Replacement of Function
Introduction
7 Neural-Implantation Techniques for Disability
8 Life, Size and Complexity in Neurological Prostheses
9 The Potential for Percutaneous Optical Control of Implants for Therapeutic Stimulation
10 Dorsal-Column Stimulation in Multiple Sclerosis
11 A Wrist-Worn, Sensory Electrical Substitution Aid for the Profoundly Deaf
12 Strategies for High-Technology Hearing Aids to Compensate for Hearing Impairment of Cochlear Origin
13 Speech-Signal Presentation to the Totally Deaf
14 Problems in Realizing the Potential of Integrated Circuits in Future Aids for the Hearing-Impaired
Discussion
Part III Reduction of Handicap Using Computer Technology
Introduction
15 Microprocessor Computing and Interface Systems for the Severely Physically Disabled
16 Design Criteria for the Development of Dedicated Communication Aids
17 Voice-Operated Control for High-Level Tetraplegia
18 The Newcastle 'Handisystem'
19 Software-Adaptable Input Controls to a Microcomputer System for Physically Handicapped Children
20 Computer-Based Speech-Training Aids for the Deaf
21 The Sonic Pathfinder - a New Travel Aid for the Blind
22 Microcomputer Aids for the Disabled
23 Autism — Using a 'Turtle' to Establish Communication
24 Teaching Writing Skills to Handicapped Children
25 Computer Aids for Rehabilitation and Education (CARE)
Discussion
Part IV Collaboration with User Organizations in the Development of Technological Aids
Introduction
General Considerations of the Way Ahead
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 30th March 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165080