High Technology Aids for the Disabled presents some technical aids and microcomputers for the disabled. This technology could herald a major advance in improving the quality of life of many disabled people. Organized into four parts, this book begins with an assessment of disability. This book then presents a very wide variety of bioengineering approaches to replacement of function. Subsequent chapters explore the reduction of handicap using computer technology, following three main themes: microcomputer systems, user input controls, and speech training and recognition. The last part discusses the collaboration with user organizations in the development of technological aids. This book will be useful for disabled people in coping with their respective difficulties and for those people involved in helping disabled people maximize their human potential.

Table of Contents



Part I Assessment of Disability

Introduction

1 Assessment of Function, Disability and Cost of Joint Replacement

2 Evaluating the Mobility of Blind Pedestrians

3 Assessment of Disability Due to Hearing Impairment

4 Assessing Audiovisual Speech-Reception Disability

5 A Video Aid to Assessment and Retraining of Standing Balance

6 New Aids for the Blind and Deaf-Blind

Discussion

Part II Replacement of Function

Introduction

7 Neural-Implantation Techniques for Disability

8 Life, Size and Complexity in Neurological Prostheses

9 The Potential for Percutaneous Optical Control of Implants for Therapeutic Stimulation

10 Dorsal-Column Stimulation in Multiple Sclerosis

11 A Wrist-Worn, Sensory Electrical Substitution Aid for the Profoundly Deaf

12 Strategies for High-Technology Hearing Aids to Compensate for Hearing Impairment of Cochlear Origin

13 Speech-Signal Presentation to the Totally Deaf

14 Problems in Realizing the Potential of Integrated Circuits in Future Aids for the Hearing-Impaired

Discussion

Part III Reduction of Handicap Using Computer Technology

Introduction

15 Microprocessor Computing and Interface Systems for the Severely Physically Disabled

16 Design Criteria for the Development of Dedicated Communication Aids

17 Voice-Operated Control for High-Level Tetraplegia

18 The Newcastle 'Handisystem'

19 Software-Adaptable Input Controls to a Microcomputer System for Physically Handicapped Children

20 Computer-Based Speech-Training Aids for the Deaf

21 The Sonic Pathfinder - a New Travel Aid for the Blind

22 Microcomputer Aids for the Disabled

23 Autism — Using a 'Turtle' to Establish Communication

24 Teaching Writing Skills to Handicapped Children

25 Computer Aids for Rehabilitation and Education (CARE)

Discussion

Part IV Collaboration with User Organizations in the Development of Technological Aids

Introduction

General Considerations of the Way Ahead

Subject Index

