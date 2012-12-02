High-Speed Analog-to-Digital Conversion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122090486, 9780080508139

High-Speed Analog-to-Digital Conversion

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Demler
eBook ISBN: 9780080508139
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122090486
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 182
Description

This book covers the theory and applications of high-speed analog-to-digital conversion. An analog-to-digital converter takes real-world inputs (such as visual images, temperature readings, and rates of speed) and transforms them into digital form for processing by computer. This book discusses the design and uses of such circuits, with particular emphasis on improving the speed of the conversion process and the accuracy of its output--how well the output is a corresponding digital representation of the output*b1input signal. As computers become increasingly interfaced to the outside world, "ADC" techniques will become ever more important.

Readership

Electronics design engineers, particularly those in the military and computer-related work.

Table of Contents

A/D Converter Architectures. Looking Inside Flash A/D Converter ICs. Modeling Error Sources: High-Speed A/D Specifications. Support Circuits for High-Speed A/Ds. Flash A/D Applications. Test Methods for High-Speed A/D Converters. Bibliography. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
182
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080508139
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122090486

About the Author

Michael Demler

Affiliations and Expertise

Datel Corporation, Mansfield, Massachusetts

