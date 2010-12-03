High Risk Pregnancy
4th Edition
Management Options (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
High Risk Pregnancy examines the full range of challenges in general obstetrics, medical complications of pregnancy, prenatal diagnosis, fetal disease, and management of labor and delivery. Drs. David James, Philip J. Steer, Carl P. Weiner, Bernard Gonik, Caroline Crowther, and Stephen Robson present an evidence-based approach to the available management options, equipping you with the most appropriate strategy for each patient. This comprehensive reference features the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, as well as more than 100 videos of imaging and monitoring. giving you easy access to the resources you need to manage high risk pregnancies.
Key Features
- Prepare for clinical challenges and save time in addressing them thanks to expert advice on treatment options from international contributors.
- Find and apply the information you need quickly and easily through a consistent organization and at-a-glance summary boxes that discuss evidence-based management options.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 3rd December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247092
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700004
About the Author
David James
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Fetomaternal Medicine, University of Nottingham, Nottingham
Philip Steer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Imperial College School of Medicine and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, UK
Carl Weiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS
Bernard Gonik
Affiliations and Expertise
Physician, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology,Sinai-Grace Hospital, Detroit, MI