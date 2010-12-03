High Risk Pregnancy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416059080, 9780323247092

High Risk Pregnancy

4th Edition

Management Options (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Authors: David James Philip Steer Carl Weiner Bernard Gonik
eBook ISBN: 9780323247092
eBook ISBN: 9781455700004
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd December 2010
Page Count: 1504
Description

High Risk Pregnancy examines the full range of challenges in general obstetrics, medical complications of pregnancy, prenatal diagnosis, fetal disease, and management of labor and delivery. Drs. David James, Philip J. Steer, Carl P. Weiner, Bernard Gonik, Caroline Crowther, and Stephen Robson present an evidence-based approach to the available management options, equipping you with the most appropriate strategy for each patient. This comprehensive reference features the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, as well as more than 100 videos of imaging and monitoring. giving you easy access to the resources you need to manage high risk pregnancies.

Key Features

  • Prepare for clinical challenges and save time in addressing them thanks to expert advice on treatment options from international contributors.

  • Find and apply the information you need quickly and easily through a consistent organization and at-a-glance summary boxes that discuss evidence-based management options.

Details

About the Author

David James

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Fetomaternal Medicine, University of Nottingham, Nottingham

Philip Steer

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Imperial College School of Medicine and Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, UK

Carl Weiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS

Bernard Gonik

Affiliations and Expertise

Physician, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology,Sinai-Grace Hospital, Detroit, MI

