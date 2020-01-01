High-Risk Pollutants in Wastewater
1st Edition
Description
High-Risk Pollutants in Wastewater presents the basic knowledge regarding the diversity, concentrations, and health and environmental impacts of HRPs in municipal wastewater. The book summarizes information on the types (e.g. heavy metals, toxic organics and pathogens) and toxicities of HRPs in wastewater. In addition, it describes ecological and health hazards arising from the living things’ direct/indirect contacts with the HRPs during their full lifecycles (generation, disposal, discharge and reuse) in wastewater or water environments. Sections cover the concepts of appropriate technology for HRP hazard/risk assessment and wastewater treatment/reuse and the issues of strategy and policy for increasing risk control coverage.
Finally, the book focuses on the resolution of water quality monitoring, wastewater treatment and disposal problems in both developed and developing countries.
Key Features
- Presents information on HRPs and their risk assessment and control technologies
- Provides basic knowledge regarding the diversity, concentrations, and health and environmental impacts of HRPs in municipal wastewater
- Summarizes information on the types (e.g. heavy metals, toxic organics and pathogens) and toxicities of HRPs in wastewater
Readership
Ggraduate students majoring in environmental science, environmental engineering and civil engineering. Wastewater treatment plant personnel, industrial wastewater treatment professionals, government agency regulators, environmental consultants, and environmental attorneys
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Chemical HRPs in wastewater
- Heavy metals
- Organic pesticides
- Polychlorinated biphenyls
- Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons
- Pharmaceutical and personal care products
- Other HRPs
3. Biological HRPs in wastewater
- Bacteria
- Viruses
- Protozoa
- Helminths
- Biological toxins
4. Technologies for detection of HRPs in wastewater
- Detection of heavy-metal HRPs
- Detection of organic HRPs
- Detection of biological HRPs
5. Human health hazards of wastewater
- Exposure pathways
- Acute hazards and death
- Carcinogenesis
- Teratogenesis and mutagenesis
- Endocrine disruption
- Other hazards
6. Ecological safety hazards of wastewater
- Damages to organisms
- Damages to populations and community
- Damages to ecosystem
7. Assessment technologies for hazards/risks of wastewater
- Organism toxicity test technologies
- Molecular toxicity test technologies
- Health and ecological risk assessment technologies
8. Physico-chemical technologies for HRPs and risk control
- Coagulation-sedimentation technology
- Medium adsorption technologies
- Catalytic oxidation technologies
- Membrane separation technologies
- Other technologies
9. Biological technologies for HRPs and risk control
- Biological transformation of HRPs in wastewater
- Conventional biological technologies
- Biofiltration technology
- Membrane bio technologies
- Ecological treatment technologies
- Bioaugmentation technologies
- Combination and other technologies
10. Wastewater disinfection technologies
- Cholorination
- Ultraviolet disinfection
- Ozonation
- Other disinfection technologies
11. Risk management technologies and policy
- Risk thresholds and criteria for different disposal or reuse purposes
- Risk warning technologies
- Risk management technologies
- Risk management policy and regulations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164488
About the Editor
Hongqiang Ren
Dr. Hongqiang Ren is a Professor and the Dean of the School of Environment at Nanjing University, China. He also serves as the Executive Director of Yixing Environmental Research Institute, Nanjing University. His main areas of teaching and research are treatment, recycle and reuse of industrial and municipal wastewater, and he has been engaged in this field for over 30 years. He has been in charge of over 30 national key research projects on industrial and municipal wastewater treatment technology and equipment. Up to now, he has published 2 books and 219 peer-reviewed papers, including more than 86 papers published in international journals. He has got 111 patents authorized by China, USA and other countries. His work on the wastewater treatment technology and equipment was awarded two National Awards (class II) for Technological Invention of China and five provincial or ministerial technology awards (class I) (each as the first winner).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and the Dean, School of Environment, Nanjing University - Nanjing, China
Xuxiang Zhang
Dr. Xuxiang Zhang serves as a Professor of School of Environment at Nanjing University, China, and the Deputy Director of the State Key Laboratory of Pollution Control and Resource Reuse, China. Dr. Zhang’s general research interests are in the areas of environmental microbiology, environmental toxicology and water/wastewater treatment technologies. In particular, his current research focuses on the assessment and control of ecological and health risk arising from chemical and biological contamination in water environments. Until now, he has got 107 peer-reviewed papers published in international journals and eight China patents authorized, and won National Awards (class II) for Natural Sciences of China (as the first winner).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of the Environment, Nanjing University - Nanjing, China