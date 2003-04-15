High-Rise Security and Fire Life Safety - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080491462

High-Rise Security and Fire Life Safety

2nd Edition

Authors: Geoff Craighead
eBook ISBN: 9780080491462
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th April 2003
Page Count: 548
Description

High-Rise Security and Fire Life Safety servers as an essential took for building architects, building owners and property managers, security and fire safety directors, security consultants, and contract security firms.

Key Features

  • Provides the reader with complete coverage of high-rise security and safety issues
  • Includes comprehensive sample documentation, diagrams, photographs to aid in developing security and fire life safety programs
  • Serves as an essential tool for building owners and managers, security and fire safety directors, security consultants and contract security firms

Readership

Security managers and consultants, contract security firms, building owners and managers

Table of Contents

Introduction

  1. High-Rise Building Development and Utilization
  2. High-Rise Assets and Security and Fire Life Safety Threats
  3. Security and Fire Life Safety Uniqueness of High-Rise Buildings
  4. Security and Fire Life Safety Surveys
  5. Security Systems and Equipment
  6. Fire Life Safety Systems and Equipment
  7. Security Policies and Procedures
  8. Management of the Security Function;
  9. Investigations
  10. Building Emergencies
  11. Building Emergency Planning
  12. Laws, Codes and Standards
  13. Liaison with Law Enforcement and Fire Authorities
  14. Apartment and Residential Buildings, Hotels and Motels, and Hospitals and Health Care Facilities

About the Author

Geoff Craighead

Geoff Craighead is Vice President of High-Rise Services for Pinkerton, a Securitas Company. He has been involved with the security and life safety operations of high-rise facilities for over twenty years. He has been the security and fire safety director of a 62-story skyscraper and has conducted extensive security surveys and training, developed security policies and procedures, and written building emergency plans. He is certified by the Los Angeles Fire Department to provide high-rise life safety services and is Board Certified in Security Management (CPP) by ASIS International. He currently serves as President of the Professional Certification Board that administers certification programs for security professionals throughout the world, and Co-Chair of the BOMA Greater Los Angeles Security and Emergency Preparedness Committee

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President, High-Rise and Real Estate Services, Securitas Security Services USA, Inc., Los Angeles, CA, USA

Reviews

High-Rise Security and Fire Life Safety is the book to have on your desk. With all the information out there, this is the practical, day-to-day compendium for all your security and life safety concerns.” — Jesse E. Peterman, Director of Security, Empire State Building, New York City “To survive and succeed in our ever-changing environment, security professionals must not only read, but apply the principles detailed in the second edition of High-Rise Security and Fire Life Safety. It truly is a must read for people who are charged with maintaining a safe and secure high-rise workplace.” — Carlos Villarreal, Director of Security, Sears Tower; Chairman, ASIS International Commercial Real Estate Council, Chicago, Illinois “Highly acclaimed in its first edition, the update of Geoff Craigheads’ High-Rise Security and Fire Life Safety manages to outdo the original. It’s destined to be a bible to building security professionals, an in-depth overview for other security professionals, and an engaging read for laypersons. Craighead’s narrative is often fascinating… Plentiful visuals further enrich the text… This exceptional guide to the industry thoroughly addresses all relevant areas of security and like safety for high-rise buildings, exactly as the title promises. In addition, the writing is clear, concise, and cogent.” — Security Management Magazine “The author presents a thorough review of high-rise building architecture and a wide array of high-rise infrastructure systems. There are numerous valuable and relevant checklists and other typical “appendix” tools at the end of each chapter … There are solid fundamentals here on high-rise architecture and physical security systems and related programs.” — Homeland Protection Professional, April 2005

