High Resolution Separation and Analysis of Biological Macromolecules, Part A: Fundamentals - 1st Edition

High Resolution Separation and Analysis of Biological Macromolecules, Part A: Fundamentals, Volume 270

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: John Abelson Melvin Simon
Serial Volume Editors: Barry Karger William Hancock
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121821715
eBook ISBN: 9780080883830
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th June 1996
Page Count: 622
Table of Contents

Liquid Chromatography: Methods: M.-I. Aguilar and M.T.W. Hearn, High-Resolution Reversed-Phase High-Performance Liquid Chromatography of Peptides and Proteins. S.-L. Wu and B.L. Karger, Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography of Proteins. G. Choudhary and C. Horvath, Ion-Exchange Chromatography. M. de Frutos, S.K. Paliwal, and F.E. Regnier, Analytical Immunology. Columns and Instrumentation: M.V. Novotny, Microcolumn Liquid Chromatography in Biochemical Analysis. S.K. Paliwal, M. de Frutos, and F.E. Regnier, Rapid Separations of Proteins by Liquid Chromatography. L.R. Snyder, Automated Method Development in High-Performance Liquid Chromatography. M. Szulc, R. Mhatre, J. Mazzeo, and I.S. Krull, Detection in Liquid Chromatography. G.P. Rozing, Diode Array Detection. Electrophoresis: Slab Gel Electrophoresis: High Resolution: P.G. Righetti, C. Gelfi, and M. Chiari, Isoelectric Focusing in Immobilized pH Gradients. J.C. Wrestler, B.D. Lipes, B.W. Birren, and E. Lai, Pulsed-Field Gel Electrophoresis. G.W. Slater, P. Mayer, and G. Drouin, Migration of DNA through Gels. Capillary Electrophoresis: S. Hjerten, Capillary Electrophoretic Separation in Open and Coated Tubes. N. Matsubara and S. Terabe, Micellar Electrokinetic Chromatography. S. Micinski, M. Gronvald, and B.J. Compton, Structure–Mobility Relationships in Free Solution Zone Electrophoresis. T. Wehr, M. Zhu, and R. Rodriguez-Diaz, Capillary Isoelectric Focusing. L. Krivankova[breve over r], P. Gebauer, and P. Bocek[breve over c], Isotachophoresis. A.W. Moore, Jr., J.P. Larmann, Jr., A.V. Lemmo, and J.W. Jorgenson, Two-Dimensional Liquid Chromatography–Capillary Electrophoresis Techniques for Analysis of Proteins and Peptides. T.T. Lee and E.S. Yeung, Capillary Electrophoresis Detectors: Lasers. Mass Spectrometry: W.E. Seifert, Jr., and R.M. Caprioli, Fast Atom Bombardment Mass Spectrometry. F. Banks, Jr., and C.M. Whitehouse, Electrospray Ionization Mass Spectrometry. R.C. Beavis and B.T. Chait, Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Mass–Spectrometry of Proteins. J.C. Schwartz andI. Jardine, Quadrupole Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. More than 260 volumes have been published (all of them still in print) and much of the material is relevant even today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Key Features

  • Liquid chromatography
  • Electrophoresis
  • Mass spectrometry

Readership

Biochemists, molecular biologists, biotechnologists, biophysicists, and pharmaceutical chemists.

No. of pages:
622
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121821715
eBook ISBN:
9780080883830

Reviews

Praise for the Volume
"These two books comply with and add to the outstanding reputation of the Methods in Enzymology series as a primary source for detailed and practical information on techniques used in the biological sciences. The excellent, step-by-step description of the techniques described, the clear schematic illustrations, and the frequent addition of technical tricks... will facilitate the successful application of the techniques." --DANIEL FIGEYS and RUEDI AEBERSOLD

Praise for the Series
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --NEUROSCIENCE

"Incomparably useful." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY

"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." --BIO/TECHNOLOGY

"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY

"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." --AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS

"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." --ENZYMOLOGIA

"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

John Abelson Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Barry Karger Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Barnett Institute, Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

William Hancock Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hewlett-Packard, Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.

