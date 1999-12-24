High-Resolution NMR Techniques in Organic Chemistry, Volume 19
Preface. Acknowledgements. Introduction. The development of high-resolution NMR. Modern NMR and this book. Applying modern NMR techniques. References. Introducing High-resolution NMR. Nuclear spin and resonance. The vector model and pulse excitation. Time and frequency domains. Spin relaxation. Mechanisms for relaxation. References. Practical Aspects of High-resolution NMR. An overview of the NMR spectrometer. Data acquisition and processing. Preparing the sample. Preparing the spectrometer. Spectrometer calibrations. Spectrometer performance tests. References. One-dimensional Techniques. The single-pulse experiment. Spin decoupling methods. Spectrum editing with spin-echoes. Sensitivity enhancement and spectrum editing. Observing quadrupolar nuclei. References. Correlations through the Chemical Bond I: Homonuclear Shift Correlation. Introducing the second dimension. Correlation spectroscopy (COSY). Practical aspects of 2D NMR. Coherence and coherence transfer. Gradient-selected spectroscopy. Alternative COSY sequences. Total correlation spectroscopy (TOCSY). Correlating dilute spins: INADEQUATE. References. Correlations through the Chemical Bond II: Heteronuclear Shift Correlation. Introduction. Sensitivity. Heteronuclear single-bond correlation spectroscopy. Heteronuclear multiple-bond correlation spectroscopy. Traditional X-detected correlation spectroscopy. References. Separating Shifts and Couplings: J-resolved Spectroscopy. Introduction. Heteronuclear J-resolved spectroscopy. Homonuclear J-resolved spectroscopy. "Indirect" homonuclear J-resolved spectroscopy. References. Correlations through Space: The Nuclear Overhauser Effect. Part I: Theoretical Aspects. Introduction. Definition of the NOE. Steady-state NOEs. Transient NOEs. Rotating-frame NOEs. Part II: Practical Aspects. Measuring steady-state NOEs: NOE difference. Measuring transient NOEs: NOESY. Measuring rotating-frame NOEs: ROESY. Measuring heteronuclear NOEs. Experimental considerations. References. Experimental Methods. Composite pulses. Broadband decoupling and spin-locks. Selective excitation and shaped pulses. Solvent suppression. Recent methods. References. Glossary of Acronyms. Index.
From the initial observation of proton magnetic resonance in water and in paraffin, the discipline of nuclear magnetic resonance has seen unparalleled growth as an analytical method. Modern NMR spectroscopy is a highly developed, yet still evolving, subject which finds application in chemistry, biology, medicine, materials science and geology.
In this book, emphasis is on the more recently developed methods of solution-state NMR applicable to chemical research, which are chosen for their wide applicability and robustness. These have, in many cases, already become established techniques in NMR laboratories, in both academic and industrial establishments. A considerable amount of information and guidance is given on the implementation and execution of the techniques described in this book.
For chemists, spectroscopists and NMR laboratories.
- 381
- English
- © Pergamon 1999
- 24th December 1999
- Pergamon
- 9780080508122
- 9780080508115
- 9780080427997
@from:Steven Firth @qu:"This is a very well produced and nicely laid-out book. The descriptions, explanations, diagrams and spectra given here are clearer than in most of its rivals." @source:The Alchemist @from:Ben Shoulders @qu:"The explanations are clear and concise, the references are well done and up-to-date. This book is a practical guide for the beginner as well as a launching pad for the NMR enthusiast. It should be found in every NMR facility." @source:J.A.C.S @from:Rickey P. Hicks @qu:"The book is an excellent reference source and guide for the most common NMR experiments used by organic chemists, and it is also an excellent textbook for organic graduate and postdoctoral students. Overall this a very good text, both well written and easy to understand. I highly recommend the text." @source:Journal of Natural Products @from:Ruth Gschwind @qu:"For the budding NMR spectroscopist, for the synthetic chemist with an interest in and contact with NMR spectroscopy, and also as a foundation for graduate-level courses on NMR techniques, this book is highly recommended. It is essential for every NMR laboratory dealing with small and mid-sized molecules" @source:Angewandte Chemie
Dr. Tim Claridge graduated in Chemistry and Analytical Science from Loughborough University of Technology in 1988, having also spent an industrial year at, what was then, Beecham Pharmaceuticals. This period germinated his early interest in NMR spectroscopy as an analytical and structural tool, and subsequently led to the completion of a D.Phil at the University of Oxford with the late Andrew Derome. Since 1992 he has been the NMR Facility Manager in the Dyson Perrins Laboratory at Oxford where his interests focus on the application of solution-state NMR techniques to address problems of structure and mechanism in a wide variety of chemical and biochemical systems. He currently serves on the committee of the UK Royal Society of Chemistry NMR Discussion Group.
Dyson Perrins Laboratory, South Parks Road, Oxford OX1 3QY, UK