High Resolution NMR of Macromolecules
1st Edition
Description
High Resolution NMR of Macromolecules presents the development in the NMR study of polymers. This book discusses the exciting area of application of NMR to polymer science as the result of the more general accessibility of instruments of high magnetic field. Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the spectral analysis and the dependence of chemical shifts and J couplings on structure. This text then discusses the isomerism in polymer chains without special reference to NMR. Other chapters consider the interpretation of synthetic polymer spectra in terms of structure, stereochemical configuration, conformation, and chain growth mechanism. This book discusses as well the application of high resolution NMR to the study of nucleic acids, which has not been so well developed as that of polypeptides and proteins. The final chapter deals with biopolymers and their model compounds. This book is a valuable resource for chemists and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter I. Fundamentals of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
1. Introduction
2. Nuclear Spin
3. The Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Phenomenon
4. The Detection of Resonance
5. Spin-Lattice Relaxation
6. Dipolar Broadening and Spin-Spin Relaxation
7. The Bloch Equations
8. Saturation
9. Measurement of T1 and T2
10. Nuclear Electric Quadrupole Relaxation
11. Magnetic Shielding and Chemical Shift
12. Electron-Mediated Coupling of Nuclear Spins
13. Spin Systems and Spectral Analysis
14. The Dependence of Coupling on Geometry and Chemical Structure
15. Rate Phenomena: Averaging of Chemical Shifts and J Couplings
16. Nuclei Other than 1Η
17. Experimental Techniques
18. Techniques for Spectral Simplification and Optimization
References
Suggested Further Reading
Chapter II. Isomerism in Polymer Chains
1. Introduction
2. Vinyl Polymers
3. Diene Polymers
4. Vinyl Polymers with Optically Active Side Chains
5. Polymers with Main-Chain Asymmetric Centers from Asymmetric Monomers
6. Other Types of Isomerism
References
Chapter III. Configurational Sequences and Their Observation: Polymers of α,α'-Disubstituted Vinyl Monomers
1. Introduction
2. Model Compounds for Vinyl Polymer Chains
3. The Observation of Configuration Sequences: Polymethyl Methacrylate
4. The Generation of Configurational Sequences
5. The Observation of Longer Configurational Sequences
6. Numbers and Necessary Relationships of n(ads)
7. 13C Spectrum of Polymethyl Methacrylate
8. Other Methacrylates and Related Polymers
9. Polyalkyl α-Chloroacrylates
10. Poly-α-Methylstyrene
11. Polymethacrylonitrile
12. Poly-α-Methylvinyl Methyl Ether
References
Chapter IV. Polyacrylates, Polyacrylonitrile, and Polyvinyl Alcohol and Its Derivatives
1. Introduction
2. Polyalkyl Acrylates: The Calculation of Main-Chain Spectra
3. Polyacrylamides
4. Polyacrylonitrile
5. Polyvinyl Alcohol and Its Esters
6. Polyvinyl Methyl Ether and Other Vinyl Ethers
7. Polyvinyl Formal
8. Polymers of α,β-Disubstituted Vinyl Ethers (Vinylene Ethers)
References
Chapter V. Haloethylene Polymers
1. Polyvinyl Chloride
2. Polyvinyl Bromide
3. Polyvinyl Fluoride
4. Polyvinylidene Fluoride
5. Polytrifluorochloroethylene
References
Chapter VI. Polystyrene and Related Polymers
1. Polystyrene
2. Ring-Substituted Polystyrenes and Related Polymers
3. Poly-2-Vinylpyridine
4. Poly-N-Vinylcarbazole
5. Poly-N-Vinylindoles
6. Poly-1-Vinylnaphthalene, Poly-2-Vinylnaphthalene, and Poly-4-Vinylbiphenyl
References
Chapter VII. Polyolefins and Related Polymers
1. Polyethylene
2. Polypropylene
3. Polymers of Higher Olefins
4. Polymers of Vinylcyclopropane and Substituted Vinylcyclopropanes
References
Chapter VIII. NMR Investigations of the Mechanism of Propagation in Vinyl Polymerization
1. Introduction
2. The Effect of Polymerization Temperature on Configuration
3. Configurational Statistics and Propagation Mechanism
4. The Direction of Addition to the Double Bond in Vinyl Polymerization
References
Chapter IX. The Study of the Conformations of Vinyl Polymer Chains and Model Compounds by NMR
1. Introduction
2. Model Compounds
3. Polymer Chain Conformation
References
Chapter X. Vinyl Copolymers
1. Introduction
2. Vinylidene Chloride Copolymers
3. Ethylene-Vinyl Ester Copolymers
4. Styrene Copolymers and Related Copolymers
5. Acrylate and Methacrylate Copolymers
6. Vinylidene Fluoride-Hexafluoropropylene Copolymers
7. Chlorotrifluoroethylene-Isobutylene Copolymers
8. Olefin-Sulfur Dioxide Copolymers
References
Chapter XI. Diene Polymers and Copolymers
1. Introduction
2. Isoprene
3. Polychloroprene
4. Butadiene
5. Other Dienes
6. 13C Studies of Diene Polymers
References
Chapter XII. Ring-Opening Polymers, Polyamides, Polyesters, and Miscellaneous Polymers
1. Ring-Opening Polymers
2. Polyacetaldehyde
3. Polydimethylsiloxane
4. Polyamides
5. Polyesters
6. Other Polymers
References
Chapter XIII. Polypeptides
1. Introduction
2. Amino Acids
3. Amides and Dipeptides
4. Poly-α-Amino Acids
5. α-Amino Acid Oligomers
6. Poly-α-Imino Acids and Oligopeptides
References
Chapter XIV. Proteins
1. Introduction
2. Direct Observations of Protein Structure
3. Direct Observations of the Binding of Small Molecules to Proteins
References
Chapter XV. Nucleic Acids
1. Introduction
2. The Structure of Nucleic Acids
3. Bases
4. Nucleosides and Mononucleotides
5. Dinucleotides and Oligonucleotides
6. Polynucleotides
References
Author Index
Subject Index
