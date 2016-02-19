High Resolution NMR of Macromolecules presents the development in the NMR study of polymers. This book discusses the exciting area of application of NMR to polymer science as the result of the more general accessibility of instruments of high magnetic field. Organized into 15 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the spectral analysis and the dependence of chemical shifts and J couplings on structure. This text then discusses the isomerism in polymer chains without special reference to NMR. Other chapters consider the interpretation of synthetic polymer spectra in terms of structure, stereochemical configuration, conformation, and chain growth mechanism. This book discusses as well the application of high resolution NMR to the study of nucleic acids, which has not been so well developed as that of polypeptides and proteins. The final chapter deals with biopolymers and their model compounds. This book is a valuable resource for chemists and research workers.

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter I. Fundamentals of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

1. Introduction

2. Nuclear Spin

3. The Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Phenomenon

4. The Detection of Resonance

5. Spin-Lattice Relaxation

6. Dipolar Broadening and Spin-Spin Relaxation

7. The Bloch Equations

8. Saturation

9. Measurement of T1 and T2

10. Nuclear Electric Quadrupole Relaxation

11. Magnetic Shielding and Chemical Shift

12. Electron-Mediated Coupling of Nuclear Spins

13. Spin Systems and Spectral Analysis

14. The Dependence of Coupling on Geometry and Chemical Structure

15. Rate Phenomena: Averaging of Chemical Shifts and J Couplings

16. Nuclei Other than 1Η

17. Experimental Techniques

18. Techniques for Spectral Simplification and Optimization

References

Suggested Further Reading

Chapter II. Isomerism in Polymer Chains

1. Introduction

2. Vinyl Polymers

3. Diene Polymers

4. Vinyl Polymers with Optically Active Side Chains

5. Polymers with Main-Chain Asymmetric Centers from Asymmetric Monomers

6. Other Types of Isomerism

References

Chapter III. Configurational Sequences and Their Observation: Polymers of α,α'-Disubstituted Vinyl Monomers

1. Introduction

2. Model Compounds for Vinyl Polymer Chains

3. The Observation of Configuration Sequences: Polymethyl Methacrylate

4. The Generation of Configurational Sequences

5. The Observation of Longer Configurational Sequences

6. Numbers and Necessary Relationships of n(ads)

7. 13C Spectrum of Polymethyl Methacrylate

8. Other Methacrylates and Related Polymers

9. Polyalkyl α-Chloroacrylates

10. Poly-α-Methylstyrene

11. Polymethacrylonitrile

12. Poly-α-Methylvinyl Methyl Ether

References

Chapter IV. Polyacrylates, Polyacrylonitrile, and Polyvinyl Alcohol and Its Derivatives

1. Introduction

2. Polyalkyl Acrylates: The Calculation of Main-Chain Spectra

3. Polyacrylamides

4. Polyacrylonitrile

5. Polyvinyl Alcohol and Its Esters

6. Polyvinyl Methyl Ether and Other Vinyl Ethers

7. Polyvinyl Formal

8. Polymers of α,β-Disubstituted Vinyl Ethers (Vinylene Ethers)

References

Chapter V. Haloethylene Polymers

1. Polyvinyl Chloride

2. Polyvinyl Bromide

3. Polyvinyl Fluoride

4. Polyvinylidene Fluoride

5. Polytrifluorochloroethylene

References

Chapter VI. Polystyrene and Related Polymers

1. Polystyrene

2. Ring-Substituted Polystyrenes and Related Polymers

3. Poly-2-Vinylpyridine

4. Poly-N-Vinylcarbazole

5. Poly-N-Vinylindoles

6. Poly-1-Vinylnaphthalene, Poly-2-Vinylnaphthalene, and Poly-4-Vinylbiphenyl

References

Chapter VII. Polyolefins and Related Polymers

1. Polyethylene

2. Polypropylene

3. Polymers of Higher Olefins

4. Polymers of Vinylcyclopropane and Substituted Vinylcyclopropanes

References

Chapter VIII. NMR Investigations of the Mechanism of Propagation in Vinyl Polymerization

1. Introduction

2. The Effect of Polymerization Temperature on Configuration

3. Configurational Statistics and Propagation Mechanism

4. The Direction of Addition to the Double Bond in Vinyl Polymerization

References

Chapter IX. The Study of the Conformations of Vinyl Polymer Chains and Model Compounds by NMR

1. Introduction

2. Model Compounds

3. Polymer Chain Conformation

References

Chapter X. Vinyl Copolymers

1. Introduction

2. Vinylidene Chloride Copolymers

3. Ethylene-Vinyl Ester Copolymers

4. Styrene Copolymers and Related Copolymers

5. Acrylate and Methacrylate Copolymers

6. Vinylidene Fluoride-Hexafluoropropylene Copolymers

7. Chlorotrifluoroethylene-Isobutylene Copolymers

8. Olefin-Sulfur Dioxide Copolymers

References

Chapter XI. Diene Polymers and Copolymers

1. Introduction

2. Isoprene

3. Polychloroprene

4. Butadiene

5. Other Dienes

6. 13C Studies of Diene Polymers

References

Chapter XII. Ring-Opening Polymers, Polyamides, Polyesters, and Miscellaneous Polymers

1. Ring-Opening Polymers

2. Polyacetaldehyde

3. Polydimethylsiloxane

4. Polyamides

5. Polyesters

6. Other Polymers

References

Chapter XIII. Polypeptides

1. Introduction

2. Amino Acids

3. Amides and Dipeptides

4. Poly-α-Amino Acids

5. α-Amino Acid Oligomers

6. Poly-α-Imino Acids and Oligopeptides

References

Chapter XIV. Proteins

1. Introduction

2. Direct Observations of Protein Structure

3. Direct Observations of the Binding of Small Molecules to Proteins

References

Chapter XV. Nucleic Acids

1. Introduction

2. The Structure of Nucleic Acids

3. Bases

4. Nucleosides and Mononucleotides

5. Dinucleotides and Oligonucleotides

6. Polynucleotides

References

Author Index

Subject Index