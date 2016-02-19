High Resolution NMR in Solids Selective Averaging
1st Edition
Supplement 1 Advances in Magnetic Resonance
Description
High Resolution NMR in Solids: Selective Averaging presents the principles and applications of the four approaches to high resolution NMR in solids — magic-angle sample spinning, multiple-pulse, proton-enhanced nuclear induction, and indirect detection methods. Divided into six chapters, this book initially describes the tensorial properties of nuclear spin interactions in both ordinary and spin spaces. It then deals with the manifestations of nuclear magnetic shielding in NMR spectra of both single-crystal and powder samples, and then discusses the techniques for analyzing spectra and rotation patterns in terms of shielding tensors. A wide range of NMR phenomena that are result of intentional or natural, selective or unselective averaging processes and the average Hamiltonian theory that yields the inclusion of correction are covered. This book also provides a detailed discussion on multiple-pulse sequences intended for high resolution NMR in solids. The concluding chapter examines the applications of multiple-pulse techniques, with particular emphasis on measurements of 19F and 1H shielding tensors. Discussions on rotations of angular momentum operators; time ordering and the Magnus expansion; off-resonance averaging of the second-order dipolar Hamiltonian; and phase transients are covered in the supplemental texts.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Spin Hamiltonian
A. Interactions of Nuclear Spins in Diamagnetic Nonconducting Substances
B. Behavior of Internal Hamiltonians under Rotations
III. Manifestations of Nuclear Magnetic Shielding in NMR Spectra of Solids
A. General Remarks
B. Single Crystals Available
C. Only Powders Available
D. Antisymmetric Constituents of σ
IV. Averaging in Ordinary Coordinate and Spin Spaces
A. Introductory Remarks
B. Averaging in Ordinary Coordinate Space
C. Averaging in Spin Space
D. Average Hamiltonian Theory
E. Stochastic Averaging. Comparison with Coherent Averaging
F. Further Examples of Averaging in Spin Space
V. Detailed Discussion of Multiple-Pulse Sequences Intended for High-Resolution NMR in Solids
A. Properties of the Ideal WAHUHA Four- and MREV Eight-Pulse Cycles
B. Off-Resonance Averaging
C. Tǁ and T┴; Heteronuclear Dipolar Couplings
D. Pulse Imperfections
E. What Is the Resolution-Limiting Factor in Multiple-Pulse Experiments?
F. Further Propositions for Improving the Resolution in Solid State NMR
VI. Applications of Multiple-Pulse Techniques
A. Which Nuclei Are Candidates?
B. Applications to 19F
C. Applications to Protons
D. Summary
Appendix A. Rotations of Angular Momentum Operators
Appendix B. Time Ordering and the Magnus Expansion
Appendix C. Off-Resonance Averaging of the Second-Order Dipolar Hamiltonian
Appendix D. Phase Transients
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160254