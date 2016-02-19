High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750694698, 9781483221090

High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation

2nd Edition

Techniques and Interpretation

Authors: David F. Keren
eBook ISBN: 9781483221090
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st September 1994
Page Count: 314
Description

High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation: Techniques and Interpretation, Second Edition presents the important developments in the technology of serum protein electrophoresis. This book discusses the electrophoretic patterns that one encounters when using high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation.

Organized into nine chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the migration of charged particles in an electrical field. This text then presents the study of nasal and aural fluids looking for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)-specific transferrin to detect CSF leakage due to a skull fracture or tumor. Other chapters consider some detailed studies of strategies employing immunoglobulin quantification and high-resolution electrophoresis to detect monoclonal gammopathies. This book discusses as well the three available strategies to enhance the efficiency of diagnosis of monoclonal gammopathies. The final chapter deals with the principles of high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation electrophoresis (IFE).

This book is a valuable resource for pathologists, technologists, epidemiologists, physicians, and clinicians.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

1. Methods and Rationale for High-Resolution Electrophoresis

Review of Protein Structure and Electrophoretic Techniques

References

2. Techniques for High-Resolution Electrophoresis

Principles of High-Resolution Electrophoresis

High-Resolution Electrophoresis on Agarose

High-Resolution Electrophoresis on Cellulosic Media

Densitometric Scanning of High-Resolution Electrophoresis

High-Resolution Electrophoresis Versus Standard Electrophoresis

Cost and High-Resolution Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Two-Dimensional Electrophoresis

References

3. Proteins in Serum Identified by High-Resolution Electrophoresis

Proteins Identified by High-Resolution Electrophoresis

Alpha Region

Inter-Alpha-1, -Alpha-2 Region

Beta Region

Gamma Region

References

4. Approaches to Pattern Interpretation in Serum

Initial Processing of the Sample

Overview of the Electrophoretic Strip

Interpretation of the Individual Patient's Sample

References

5. Approaches to Pattern Interpretation in Cerebrospinal Fluid and Urine

Methods to Study CSF

HRE Interpretation for Urine

References

6. Immunofixation Technique

Principles of Immunoprecipitation

Double Diffusion in Two Directions (Ouchterlony Technique)

Immunoelectrophoresis

Limitations of Immunoelectrophoresis

Immunofixation Electrophoresis

Limitations of Immunofixation

References

7. Conditions Associated With Monoclonal Gammopathies

Ontogeny of B Lymphocytes

T-Lymphocyte Development

Conditions Associated With Monoclonal Gammopathies

References

8. Laboratory Diagnosis of Monoclonal Gammopathies

Kappa/Lambda Quantification and the Diagnosis of Monoclonal Gammopathies

Formulas and Rules as Guides for Detecting Monoclonal Gammopathies

Clues to Detecting Monoclonal Gammopathies

Maintaining an Active File on All Patients With Monoclonal Proteins

Screening and Follow-Up of Bence Jones Protein

Monoclonals That May Be Difficult to Diagnose

Final Words

References

9. Case Studies for Interpretation

Introduction to the Case Studies

General Comments About Interpretation

Details

