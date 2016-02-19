High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation: Techniques and Interpretation, Second Edition presents the important developments in the technology of serum protein electrophoresis. This book discusses the electrophoretic patterns that one encounters when using high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation.

Organized into nine chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the migration of charged particles in an electrical field. This text then presents the study of nasal and aural fluids looking for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)-specific transferrin to detect CSF leakage due to a skull fracture or tumor. Other chapters consider some detailed studies of strategies employing immunoglobulin quantification and high-resolution electrophoresis to detect monoclonal gammopathies. This book discusses as well the three available strategies to enhance the efficiency of diagnosis of monoclonal gammopathies. The final chapter deals with the principles of high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation electrophoresis (IFE).

This book is a valuable resource for pathologists, technologists, epidemiologists, physicians, and clinicians.