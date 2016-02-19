High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation
2nd Edition
Techniques and Interpretation
Description
High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation: Techniques and Interpretation, Second Edition presents the important developments in the technology of serum protein electrophoresis. This book discusses the electrophoretic patterns that one encounters when using high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation.
Organized into nine chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the migration of charged particles in an electrical field. This text then presents the study of nasal and aural fluids looking for cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)-specific transferrin to detect CSF leakage due to a skull fracture or tumor. Other chapters consider some detailed studies of strategies employing immunoglobulin quantification and high-resolution electrophoresis to detect monoclonal gammopathies. This book discusses as well the three available strategies to enhance the efficiency of diagnosis of monoclonal gammopathies. The final chapter deals with the principles of high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation electrophoresis (IFE).
This book is a valuable resource for pathologists, technologists, epidemiologists, physicians, and clinicians.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
1. Methods and Rationale for High-Resolution Electrophoresis
Review of Protein Structure and Electrophoretic Techniques
References
2. Techniques for High-Resolution Electrophoresis
Principles of High-Resolution Electrophoresis
High-Resolution Electrophoresis on Agarose
High-Resolution Electrophoresis on Cellulosic Media
Densitometric Scanning of High-Resolution Electrophoresis
High-Resolution Electrophoresis Versus Standard Electrophoresis
Cost and High-Resolution Electrophoresis
Capillary Electrophoresis
Two-Dimensional Electrophoresis
References
3. Proteins in Serum Identified by High-Resolution Electrophoresis
Proteins Identified by High-Resolution Electrophoresis
Alpha Region
Inter-Alpha-1, -Alpha-2 Region
Beta Region
Gamma Region
References
4. Approaches to Pattern Interpretation in Serum
Initial Processing of the Sample
Overview of the Electrophoretic Strip
Interpretation of the Individual Patient's Sample
References
5. Approaches to Pattern Interpretation in Cerebrospinal Fluid and Urine
Methods to Study CSF
HRE Interpretation for Urine
References
6. Immunofixation Technique
Principles of Immunoprecipitation
Double Diffusion in Two Directions (Ouchterlony Technique)
Immunoelectrophoresis
Limitations of Immunoelectrophoresis
Immunofixation Electrophoresis
Limitations of Immunofixation
References
7. Conditions Associated With Monoclonal Gammopathies
Ontogeny of B Lymphocytes
T-Lymphocyte Development
Conditions Associated With Monoclonal Gammopathies
References
8. Laboratory Diagnosis of Monoclonal Gammopathies
Kappa/Lambda Quantification and the Diagnosis of Monoclonal Gammopathies
Formulas and Rules as Guides for Detecting Monoclonal Gammopathies
Clues to Detecting Monoclonal Gammopathies
Maintaining an Active File on All Patients With Monoclonal Proteins
Screening and Follow-Up of Bence Jones Protein
Monoclonals That May Be Difficult to Diagnose
Final Words
References
9. Case Studies for Interpretation
Introduction to the Case Studies
General Comments About Interpretation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 21st September 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221090