High Pressure Rheology for Quantitative Elastohydrodynamics

Chapter 1. An Introduction to Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication

1.1 Lubrication

1.2 Concentrated Contact Lubrication

1.3 Full Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication

1.4 Experimental Elastohydrodynamics

1.5 Conclusion

Chapter 2. An Introduction to the Rheology of Polymeric Liquids

2.1 Background

2.2 The Newtonian Model

2.3 Material Functions for Polymeric Liquids

2.4 Rheological Models

2.5 Time-Temperature-Pressure Superposition

2.6 Liquid Failure

Chapter 3. General High-Pressure Experimental Techniques



3.1 Background

3.2 Pressure Containment

3.3 Closures

3.4 Feed-throughs

3.5 Pressure Generation and Measurement

3.6 Hydrostatic Media and Volume Compensation

Chapter 4. Compressibility and the Equation of State

4.1 Background

4.2 PVT Measurement Techniques and Results

4.3 Empirical Equations of State

Chapter 5. The Pressure and Temperature Dependence of the Low-Shear Viscosity



5.1 Background

5.2 High-Pressure Viscometers

5.3 General Pressure-Viscosity Response and Results for Pure Organic Liquids and Lubricants

Chapter 6. Models for the Temperature and Pressure Dependence of the Low-Shear Viscosity



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Models for the Temperature-Viscosity Response

6.3 Pressure Fragility and Empirical Models for High Pressure Behavior

6.4 The Pressure-Viscosity Coefficient and Empirical Models for Low Pressure Behavior

6.5 Empirical Models for Large Pressure Intervals

6.6 Models Based on Free Volume Theory

6.7 Generalized Temperature-Pressure-Viscosity Models

6.8 Multi Component Systems

Chapter 7. Measurement Techniques for the Shear Dependence of Viscosity at Elevated Pressure

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Phenomena Producing Behavior Similar to Shear-Thinning

7.3 Rheometers for High Pressure

Chapter 8. The Shear Dependence of Viscosity at Elevated Pressure



8.1 Introduction

8.2 Normal Stress Differences at Elevated Pressures

8.3 The Origin of Non-Newtonian Behavior in Low-Molecular-Weight Liquids at Elevated Pressures

8.4 Time-Temperature-Pressure Superposition 8.5 The Competition between Thermal Softening and Shear-Thinning

8.6 Multi Component Systems

8.7 The Power-Law Exponent and the Second Newtonian Viscosity

Chapter 9. Glass Transition and Related Transitions in Liquids under Pressure

9.1 Measurements of Glass Transition at Elevated Pressure

9.2 Measurements of Dielectric Transition at Elevated Pressure

9.3 The Transitions as Isoviscous States

9.4 The Pressure Variation of Viscosity across the Transition

Chapter 10. Shear Localization, Slip and the Limiting Stress

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Measurements of Rate Independent Shear Stress

10.3 Flow Visualization of Shear Bands

10.4 Mohr-Coulomb Failure Criterion

10.5 Change of Character of the Piezoviscous Navier-Stokes Equations

10.6 Thermal Localization, Adiabatic Shear Bands

10.7 Interfacial Slip

Chapter 11. The Reynolds Equation



11.1 Background

11.2 Reynolds Equations for Generalized Newtonian Fluids

Chapter 12. Applications to Elastohydrodynamics

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Film Thickness for Shear Thinning Liquids

12.3 The Calculation of Traction from Material Properties