High Pressure Liquids and Solutions
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. High-pressure solubility of several organic and inorganic solutes in water (S. Sawamura). Pressure effect on the mobility of ions in heavy and light water (M. Ueno, N. Tsuchihashi, K. Shimizu). High-pressure multinuclear magnetic resonance studies on the solvent exchange of first-row transition metal (II) ions in acetic acid, ethylenediamine and nitriles (S. Funahashi). High-pressure high-resolution NMR measurements on liquid solutions (H. Yamada et al.). High-pressure study of the dynamic solvent effect on isomerization rate (K. Hara). Fluid structure and chemical reactions in low- and medium-density fluids (Y. Yoshimura). Pressure studies on the phase-transition behavior in phospholipid/anesthetic suspensions (S. Kaneshina et al.). Pressure denaturation mechanism for proteins (Y. Taniguchi, N. Takeda, M. Kato). Synthetic applications of amino SNAr reactions under high pressure (K. Matsumoto). Thermophysical properties of water and alcohol mixtures (S. Matsuo). Measurement of the viscoelastic preoperties of lubricants under high pressure by DAC (I. Fujishiro, Y. Nakamura). Ultrasonic speed in trichloromethane and dichloromethane and their thermodynamic properties under high pressure (T. Takagi). Static relative permittivity of some compressed fluids (T. Kita, Y. Uosaki, T. Moriyoshi). Index.
Description
Pressure, like temperature, is one of the most important parameters governing the state of matter. Today, high-pressure science and technology is applied to diverse research fields: physics, chemistry, biology, earth and marine sciences, material science and technology, chemical engineering, biotechnology and medicine. Research on liquids and solutions at high pressure is not only important for elucidating the structure of liquids, intermolecular interactions between solutes and solvents and chemical reactions in solutions, but also for providing fundamental numerical data for the design of chemical plants and the development of chemical processes. In particular, high-pressure studies of water and aqueous solutions are closely correlated with research into bioscience and biotechnology.
In this volume some of the most important and most recent advances in liquids and solutions at high pressure in Japan are presented.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 1st August 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290515
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Y. Taniguchi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ritsumeikan University, Shiga, Japan
K. Hara Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan
M. Senoo Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Mie University, Tsu, Japan